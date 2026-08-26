Vote: Who Is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week?

Central Florida high school football players wasted no time delivering memorable performances in Week 1.

From Lake Nona’s Elijah Nickerson throwing a game-winning Hail Mary as time expired to St. Cloud’s Jayden Taylor returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, the opening week produced plenty of candidates for Player of the Week.

High School On SI has selected 15 nominees. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Dean Monroe, QB, Windermere

Senior completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns and rushed eight times for 51 yards and a score to lead the Wolverines to a shocking 29-26 victory against Winter Park.

Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand

Talented junior speedster rushed 25 times for 168 yards and three TDs to power the Bulldogs past Lake Wales, 35-34, in a matchup of 2025 state playoff teams.

Octavius Lewis, SS/CB, Edgewater

Junior had a 55-yard scoop-and-score to highlight a spectacular defensive effort in the Eagles’ 34-6 victory against Ocoee.

Deuce Woods, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)

Fantastic freshman passed for 131 yards and three TDs and rushed for another to march the Royals past Dr. Phillips, 58-7.

Brian Dillard, WR, Evans

Star senior turned in a stellar performance, catching 10 passes for 140 yards and a TD and returning two kickoffs for 105 yards, including a 90-yard TD, in a close 31-27 loss to Lake Nona.

Jayden Ammons, RB, West Orange

Super senior tallied 186 total yards (79 rushing, 107 receiving) and scored two TDs to lead the Warriors past Ohio’s Archbishop Hoban, 28-24.

Tyree Howard, RB, Seminole

Senior ran nine times for 100 yards and two TDs to march the Seminoles past Colorado’s Mountain Vista, 26-17.

Cesar Ramirez, QB, University High (Orlando)

Senior passed for 182 yards and five TDs to power the upstart Cougars past Magnolia (CA), 47-7.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

The Winter Park transfer threw a Hail Mary pass for the winning TD as time expired to lead the Lions past Evans, 31-27.

Jayden Taylor, DB, St. Cloud

Junior took the opening kickoff 95 yards to the house to give the Bulldogs an early 6-0 lead and they held on for an 18-15 victory against rival Kissimmee Osceola.

Tyrese Jefferson, RB, Melbourne

Rushed 31 times for a whopping 314 yards and four TDs to power the Bulldogs past Heritage, 35-10.

Trenton Washington, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic

Completed 23 of 29 passes for 352 yards and five TDs to help the Hustlers race past Victory Christian, 44-13, in Ryan Schneider’s coaching debut. Schneider formerly coached at Cocoa.

Tank Harvey, ATH/DB/WR, Titusville

Star senior tallied nearly 200 total yards and scored two TDs to spark the Terriers in a close 24-22 win against Oviedo.

Duke Butler, RB, Viera

Ran 22 times for 143 yards and two TDs to guide the Hawks past Rockledge, 25-20, in the Backyard Brawl.

Dontez Culley, RB/DE, Spruce Creek

Junior rushed 18 times for 213 yards to lead the Hawks past Erie (CO), 14-10.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962