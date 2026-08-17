Vote: Who Was Florida’s Top High School Football Player in Kickoff Classic Week?

Florida high school football's preseason Kickoff Classic weekend produced four-touchdown performances, a 99-yard pick-6, an overtime thriller and plenty of candidates for the first High School On SI Player of the Week vote of 2026.

From Buchholz running back Ashton Norris helping knock off defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary to Venice freshman Mike Blakely catching four touchdown passes, players across the Sunshine State delivered eye-opening performances before the regular season even begins.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes Sunday, Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's Player of the Week poll.

High School On SI

Ashton Norris, RB, Buchholz

The star junior rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bobcats stun defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary, 26-17.

Drew LaPlante, QB, Fort Pierce Central

Senior came out on fire, passing for more than 140 yards and four first-half touchdowns to lead the Cobras past Port St. Lucie, 34-6.

Malik Leonard, QB, Miami Carol City

Sophomore transfer from powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna made an immediate impression at his new school, completing 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards and two TDs and rushing for six yards to guide the Chiefs past defending Class 6A state champ West Boca Raton, 24-23, in overtime.

Wyatt Smith, DE, St. Thomas Aquinas

The senior recorded multiple tackles for loss to lead the defending Class 5A state champ Raiders past defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Mooney, 49-0. He has multiple offers, including Indiana.

Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach

Recently reclassified to the Class of 2027, the talented signal-caller passed for more than 200 yards and a TD and had a TD run called back because of a penalty in the Indians’ 28-7 victory against defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman.

Von Adams, DB/WR, Fort Pierce Central

Senior had a 99-yard pick-6 in the Cobras’ rout of Port St. Lucie.

TJ Williamson, RB, Raines

Jacksonville junior and UA Next All-American ran for 115 yards and two TDs, scoring on jaunts of 10 and 70 yards, to lead the defending Class 3A state champ Vikings past First Coast, 56-14.

Brady Quinn, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

The Lions’ new quarterback made quite the debut for the South Florida power, passing for 228 yards and three TDs and rushing for 48 yards and a score in a 41-6 blowout of Miami Norland.

Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand

Talented junior rushed for four TDs and returned a kickoff for a score to power the Bulldogs past Sumner, 52-46, in a wild shootout.

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore

Junior completed 8 of 11 passes for 147 and two TDs to guide the Hornets past Lake Brantley, 38-21.

Noah Flores, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic

Harvard commit tallied close to 200 total yards and ran for four TDs (15, 5, 8 and 20 yards) to power the Hustlers past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 46-27, in Ryan Schneider’s coaching debut with the Hustlers.

Makael Williams, RB, Pace

Senior and South Alabama commit rushed for more than 100 yards and three TDs in one half to march the Patriots past West Florida, 20-0.

Mike Blakely, WR, Venice

The freshman caught four touchdown passes to guide the Indians past Gulf Coast, 72-7.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Junior completed 17 of 18 passes for 294 yards and four TDs and ran for a score to lead the Silverhawks past Deltona, 38-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962