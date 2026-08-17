Vote: Who Was Florida’s Top High School Football Player in Kickoff Classic Week?
Florida high school football's preseason Kickoff Classic weekend produced four-touchdown performances, a 99-yard pick-6, an overtime thriller and plenty of candidates for the first High School On SI Player of the Week vote of 2026.
From Buchholz running back Ashton Norris helping knock off defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary to Venice freshman Mike Blakely catching four touchdown passes, players across the Sunshine State delivered eye-opening performances before the regular season even begins.
High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's Player of the Week poll.
Ashton Norris, RB, Buchholz
The star junior rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bobcats stun defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary, 26-17.
Drew LaPlante, QB, Fort Pierce Central
Senior came out on fire, passing for more than 140 yards and four first-half touchdowns to lead the Cobras past Port St. Lucie, 34-6.
Malik Leonard, QB, Miami Carol City
Sophomore transfer from powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna made an immediate impression at his new school, completing 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards and two TDs and rushing for six yards to guide the Chiefs past defending Class 6A state champ West Boca Raton, 24-23, in overtime.
Wyatt Smith, DE, St. Thomas Aquinas
The senior recorded multiple tackles for loss to lead the defending Class 5A state champ Raiders past defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Mooney, 49-0. He has multiple offers, including Indiana.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Recently reclassified to the Class of 2027, the talented signal-caller passed for more than 200 yards and a TD and had a TD run called back because of a penalty in the Indians’ 28-7 victory against defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman.
Von Adams, DB/WR, Fort Pierce Central
Senior had a 99-yard pick-6 in the Cobras’ rout of Port St. Lucie.
TJ Williamson, RB, Raines
Jacksonville junior and UA Next All-American ran for 115 yards and two TDs, scoring on jaunts of 10 and 70 yards, to lead the defending Class 3A state champ Vikings past First Coast, 56-14.
Brady Quinn, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions’ new quarterback made quite the debut for the South Florida power, passing for 228 yards and three TDs and rushing for 48 yards and a score in a 41-6 blowout of Miami Norland.
Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand
Talented junior rushed for four TDs and returned a kickoff for a score to power the Bulldogs past Sumner, 52-46, in a wild shootout.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
Junior completed 8 of 11 passes for 147 and two TDs to guide the Hornets past Lake Brantley, 38-21.
Noah Flores, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Harvard commit tallied close to 200 total yards and ran for four TDs (15, 5, 8 and 20 yards) to power the Hustlers past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 46-27, in Ryan Schneider’s coaching debut with the Hustlers.
Makael Williams, RB, Pace
Senior and South Alabama commit rushed for more than 100 yards and three TDs in one half to march the Patriots past West Florida, 20-0.
Mike Blakely, WR, Venice
The freshman caught four touchdown passes to guide the Indians past Gulf Coast, 72-7.
Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell
Junior completed 17 of 18 passes for 294 yards and four TDs and ran for a score to lead the Silverhawks past Deltona, 38-0.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
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Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.