Vote: Who is the Heartlands Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/26/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Heartlands Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Kamila Watt, Avon Park
Watt was the top ball carrier for the Red Devils and rushed for 135 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Daphne Goff, George Jenkins
Goff had herself a day throwing rock in a win over Lake Region, completing 12-of-17 passes for 122 yards and four scores.
Myah Batts, George Jenkins
The freshman athlete was sensational in a 49-7 win over Lake Region, totaling 181 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
Chloe Cassista, Auburndale
The sophomore defensive back led the Bloodhounds’ defense with two interceptions in a 14-0 win over Ridge Community.
Demi Sherman, Auburndale
Sherman went 2-for-2 for 31 yards and two touchdowns in Auburndale’s 46-0 rout of McLaughlin last week.
Gabriela Gomez, Ridge Community
Gomez completed 15-of-18 passes for 88 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over Winter Haven.
Abegael Benoit, Ridge Community
The junior was the top pass catcher for the Bolts as Benoit hauled in 10 passes for 66 yards and three scores.
Gracie Fahy, Ridgeview Global Studies
The freshman led the way in a 16-0 victory over Faith Christian, scoring a touchdown and notching four flag pulls on defense.
More From High School On SI
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report
• 10 standouts from 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League high school football tournament
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi