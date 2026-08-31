Florida high school football players delivered some dramatic performances during Week 2 of the 2026 season.

From Lake Mary's Lucas Parker kicking a school-record 51-yard field goal to Pahokee's Corian Davis turning a 75-yard Hail Mary double-pass into the winning touchdown on the final play, Florida high school football players delivered plenty of drama in Week 2.

Those performances are among 15 nominees for the High School On SI Florida Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate and cast your vote below.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Fort Myers Gateway WR Jayden Hart for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Aug. 24 poll.

Jaylen Johnson, WR/DB, The First Academy

Freshman came up big in one of Orange County’s biggest games, intercepting a pass on the final play of the game to help the Royals fend off Edgewater, 21-14. He also scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

Lucas Parker, K/P, Lake Mary

Senior kicked a school-record 51-yard field goal with time running out to lift the Rams past Oviedo, 24-23, in a Seminole County showdown.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Star senior rushed for touchdowns of 19, 12 and 45 yards and passed for another score to guide the Mustangs past Melbourne, 35-7.

Zion Jones, RB, Bayside

Junior scored four TDs to power the Bears past rival Palm Bay, 42-25, for the first time in six years.

Ethan Crandall, RB, Pensacola Catholic

Rushed 24 times for 171 yards and four TDs to march the Crusaders past Pace, 51-33, in a Panhandle showdown.

Zayden Gamble, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Senior returned a punt 65 yards for a TD to highlight a 38-0 first-half run and the Raiders never looked back in trouncing DeSoto (TX), 38-14, in a game between nationally ranked powers in the Broward County Showcase.

Niemann Lawrence, QB, American Heritage Plantation

Junior transfer from Miami Northwestern got the South Florida power back on track, completing 28 of 43 passes for 371 yards and four TDs to march the Patriots past East St. Louis (Ill.), 35-28, in overtime in the Broward County Showcase.

Donte Findeson, RB, Cardinal Gibbons

Rushed for five TDs to lead the Chiefs past McArthur, 47-41, in a triple-overtime South Florida thriller.

Corian Davis, ATH, Pahokee

Junior snagged a 75-yard Hail Mary double-pass and ran through multiple defenders for the winning score in a wild 16-14 victory against Royal Palm Beach.

A’mir Sears, ATH, Miami Columbus

The Miami commit continued his stellar play by catching two TD passes and making three interceptions to lead the Explorers past nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 33-28, in a huge upset.

Timmy Goodrich, WR, Creekside

Junior recorded four TD catches from junior Rozzi Sperry to lead the team past Fleming Island, 45-28.

Jaymes Youngblood, RB/MLB, Jay

Star senior passed for 90 yards and three TDs and rushed seven times for 121 yards and two more scores to lift the team past Elberta (AL), 55-8.

Kyah Storniolo, K, Pensacola Washington

Made 7-of-7 extra-point kicks to help the Wildcats beat Navarre, 45-27.

Gio Morenco, RB, Gulf Coast

Rushed a whopping 48 times for 220 yards and two TDs to propel the Sharks past Charlotte, 23-17.

Andre Moss, WR/SS, Dunbar

Senior caught two TD passes and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score to power the Tigers past North Fort Myers, 50-13.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962