2027 QB Derrick Baker transfers from St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) to Milton (Georgia)
Throw in another quarterback leaving their state to head to Northwest Georgia.
On Thursday morning, 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker announced that he is transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) to Milton (Georgia). Baker holds a slew of Power 4 level offers currently, including Miami (FL), Maryland, Ohio State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF and West Virginia.
"The move means a lot because it’s a school that has extreme praise and high standards," Baker said. "I’m really enthusiastic about being able to come in and go win more championships for the program."
Down below is the post Baker put on social media about transferring to Milton from St. Thomas Aquinas:
"Thank you to all my coaches who helped me the last few years in Florida. I’m excited to announce I will be finishing out my high school career at Milton High School in Milton, GA"
Baker last season in a backup role to Andrew Indorf completed 8-of-14 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
This isn't the first of any transfers that have left their respective state to head on over to Milton, with two Wisconsin players announcing last month that they are also heading to play for the Eagles.
Former Homestead running back Bentley Hickman and former Milwaukee Academy of Science quarterback Brayln Albritton announced back in December their intentions to transfer into Milton.
This past fall season, Hickman totaled 1,055 all-purpose yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns. Albritton this past 2024 season ended up throwing for 2,830 yards and 29 touchdowns.
2026 Wisconsin Quarterback Announces Transfer To Georgia 5A Champion Milton
Top 2026 Wisconsin Running Back Announces Transfer To Georgia 5A Champion Milton
High School On SI's Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec contributed to this report
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi