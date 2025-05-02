2nd teen arrested after death of Manchester High School football player
More news from the death of former Manchester High School football player Brandon Smith has started to unravel as there was a second arrest made after he was shot and killed Dec. 7, 2023.
Jakwon Cooper, 17, is the latest arrest made in the case. He allegedly aided A'darioius Williams in the crime, according to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta. Williams previously was charged with killing Smith after an argument.
Smith's body wasn't found until the morning of Dec. 10 near a home on Third Avenue in Manchester, according to 11Alive. This was just one day ahead of his state championship game, which was set to be played in the Atlanta Falcons stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).
