High School

2nd teen arrested after death of Manchester High School football player

The second arrest has been made following the killing of Brandon Smith, a 17-year-old male who played for Manchester High School

Caleb Sisk

CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

More news from the death of former Manchester High School football player Brandon Smith has started to unravel as there was a second arrest made after he was shot and killed Dec. 7, 2023.

Jakwon Cooper, 17, is the latest arrest made in the case. He allegedly aided A'darioius Williams in the crime, according to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta. Williams previously was charged with killing Smith after an argument.

Smith's body wasn't found until the morning of Dec. 10 near a home on Third Avenue in Manchester, according to 11Alive. This was just one day ahead of his state championship game, which was set to be played in the Atlanta Falcons stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Georgia