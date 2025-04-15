Mississippi high school football quarterback King White recaps a great day at The Sevens
Some of the most underrated quarterbacks were in attendance and were competing at The Sevens in Georgia on Sunday, including one of the best quarterbacks in Mississippi, who made the trip to play with the Mississippi Dawgs.
That quarterback is King White from Germantown High School.
White is entering his senior season after having a great junior year. The talented Mavericks quarterback caught up with High School On SI after The Sevens.
He had an exceptional throw in the back of the end zone to Teryn Green that left the crowd in awe. He talked about that insane ball.
"I mean, they was in, man. I looked off my safety and realized I got my guy who will go up and get it," White said.
Did he know it was complete before the ball was caught?
"Honestly, nah, but I know every time one on one it's like a 90% chance he (Green) is going to come down with it," White said.
The event was hosted by one of the premier 7on7 groups, which means the competition was stacked. White explains how facing elite competition now can prepare him for facing elite competition in his final high school season.
"Oh yeah ... here, it's only a select few, so you know everybody here is at the top and one of the best," he said. "Really, here it's getting reps and that's really going to help me go back to my high school and read even more defenses, because I'm playing in a top classification in Mississippi, so you know everybody there and there aren't any bad kids."
He's looking to build up a few things, which includes his recruitment.
"Really just my recruitment, building bonds with my teammates, and getting faster," White said.
The talented quarterback has been contacted by two schools that have started to stand out: Navy and South Alabama.
"Navy and South Alabama have been reaching out to me; I'm in contact with them," White said. "I like Navy's offense, and I feel I'm a really good dual-threat QB ... I like to run the ball a bit, and I can throw really well. As for South Alabama, they are an air-raid team, and they throw the ball a lot. So, they interest me, too."
He detailed more about what he is looking for in college programs.
"I'm looking for a team that throws the ball a lot," White said. "An NFL scout is going to be looking at who can throw the ball and who can play."
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Minnesota high school football: Blaine releases 2025 schedule
- Iowa high school football: Gilbert releases 2025 schedule
- Wisconsin high school football: Bay Port releases 2025 schedule
- Vote: Who is the best returning Tennessee high school football quarterback in 2025?
- Vote: Who is the best Georgia high school football quarterback in 2025?
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App