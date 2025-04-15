Mississippi high school football star Teryn Green talks recruitment
There were many underrated prospects at The Sevens in Georgia on Sunday, including Taryn Green from Hartfield Academy in Mississippi.
The versatile star plays both ways as a receiver and defensive back. In the defensive back room, he plays both safety and corner.
The talented recruit has offers from multiple schools, including Western Kentucky.
After his performance Sunday, Green caught up with High School On SI.
"7on7 really just allows you to learn and get your technique right, so when you do get back to high school, you've got your technique down, don't have to worry too much, and it's about reps," Green said.
What does he plan to take to Hartfield Academy?
"Just taking what I've learned from 7on7 and just getting comfortable," he said. "This allows me to know what I do and don't want you to use."
He discussed his recruitment as the Hilltoppers are starting to pave a great path for the 2026 recruit.
"Right now, I'm really looking at Western Kentucky, but I have five more," he said. "Just going through the recruiting process, trusting God, and getting ready for what I have to come."
Green is now turning his focus to spring as he is looking forward to the recruiting that comes with the spring camp.
"My spring is coming up, so more recruiting is going to come," he said. "I'm just going to take it slow and enjoy the process."
He has personal goals set this offseason, including working on his speed.
"My goals are just to get my speed up. We have a great program which can put the weight on you, so really just working on my speed and agility," Green said.
The 2026 recruit has yet to set a commitment date or timeline.
