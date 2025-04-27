Tennessee high school star Jermaine Cobbins sets bar high ahead of his sophomore football season
Jermaine Cobbins is one of the best class of 2028 recruits in the country, and he is expected to be the highest-rated recruit in the 2028 class in Tennessee.
The talented recruit is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back from Springfield High School in Springfield, Tennessee.
Cobbins has offers from many schools, including Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and many more.
Cobbins recently caught up with High School On SI to discuss his goals for offense and defense as he plans to be a star on both sides of the ball next season.
“My team's goals this year is winning state. Season goals for me, though, are going to probably be 2,500 all-purpose yards, seven picks, 12 PBUs, a couple of forced fumbles and a couple of sacks from corner blitzes. I would also like to have 12 touchdowns and just a big season," Cobbins said.
The Springfield Yellow Jackets finished last season with a 9-6 record after making a run in the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets defeated Munford, Henry County and Beech before being defeated by Page, which would later play in the state championship game, losing to Sevier County.
Cobbins is now improved even more and will have a huge role as he hopes to take his team all the way to Chattanooga in hopes of winning the state title.
