Reggie Hubbard III announces transfer to Bradley Central High School
The high school football season is quickly approaching as many teams are set to begin their spring camps, with one goal in mind ... getting better.
That is exactly what the Bradley Central Bears from Cleveland, Tennessee, did.
The Bears added Reggie Hubbard III from Cleveland High School, the rival program of the Bears. Hubbard is entering his final season of high school before likely playing college ball.
Hubbard is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back and wide receiver who has hit the scene hard with his route-running and on-field ability, solidifying himself as one of the most underrated prospects in Tennessee.
He has offers from EKU and Austin Peay, and he has interest from Chattanooga, Troy, West Virginia, San Diego State, Tulsa and East Tennessee State.
Hubbard has already been on the field getting work in with trainers and coaches. He is looking to improve on his track speed with BTG, along with adding more muscle weight.
The Bears finished last season with a 2-7 record after losing many talented recruits such as Boo Cater, Kaleb Martin, Tito Williams, Marcus Goree and others. They were set to have a promising season, but they battled injuries early, including losing multiple quarterbacks for the season. That included Cook, who went down with an ACL injury.
Hubbard will look to make a difference and push the Bears to contention with what they are hopeful will be a healthy group of athletes.
