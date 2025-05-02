High School

Will Hester resigns as Ravenwood High School football's coach

Hester finishes his high school coaching career with 106 wins

Caleb Sisk

Ravenwood head football coach Will Hester during a TSSAA football game between Ravenwood and Alcoa High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Alcoa, Tenn. Ravenwood won 27-17.
Ravenwood head football coach Will Hester during a TSSAA football game between Ravenwood and Alcoa High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Alcoa, Tenn. Ravenwood won 27-17. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravenwood Raptors were dealt some unfortunate news ahead of their 2025 football season. Head coach Will Hester will resign as the Raptors head coach and step into a new role.

Hester is set to be a school administrator as he will be the assistant principal of Brentwood Middle School.

The Raptors finished last season with a 13-1 record after losing their final game to Houston, which would later lose in the state championship game.

The team will be returning many players on their roster from last season, including Femi Babalola. Babalola is one of the top quarterbacks in Tennessee. He has been recruited by many schools, including North Carolina State, Boston College, Tulane and many more. He ranks as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Hester finished his high school coaching career with 106 wins. He coached at Ravenwood two different times and won more than 70 of his games there.

