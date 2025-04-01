Duke Blue Devils commit Ayden Cain talks All 22 MVP, devoted commitment to Duke
The All 22 — AKA, The Opening — returned to Gainesville, Georgia, over the weekend as part of an eventful day headlined by Elite 11.
To start the day, edge rushers and defensive tackles took the field alongside offensive linemen.
While many players stood out in the group of athletes, none stood out more than Gainesville (Georgia) High School defensive tackle and Duke Blue Devils football commit Ayden Cain.
Cain, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, has hit the recruiting scene extremely hard with several outstanding camp performances, including becoming an MVP at the Atlanta, Georgia, Under Armour camp.
Sunday's camp was no different as he won MVP honors, edging four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn of Greater Atlanta Christian School.
After the dominant performance, Cain spoke to High School On SI to break down his loyal commitment to Duke and his dominant All 22 performance.
"What I took from it is that I got better," Cain said.
"I just wanted to come out and compete to show I'm one of the best of the best. So, it was great."
Getting MVP hasn't been a surprise to the talented defensive tackle — it's been a mindset as he strives to earn the award at every camp he attends. He says this isn't just for him, but for his mother as well.
"Yes, sir, that's my goal every time I come to a camp," he said. "I don't come for no reason; I try to make it worth it for me and my mom, so every camp, I better get and I've got to get MVP. That's what makes it worth it. if I don't, it's not a success for me."
Cain then jumped into conversation about Duke, saying it will be the only school to feature him on campus now that he is committed.
"I do have visits, but I'm committed to Duke, and I'm only going to Duke," he said. "I'm going on April 5, April 19, and my OV is May 31-June 1. I'm just locked in with (head coach) Manny Diaz, (defensive tackles) Coach (Gabe) Infante and (associate defensive line) Coach (Alex) Devine, so no other visits for me."
The coaches have played a big part in his commitment, but Duke has always been his choice.
"The relationships I've built with the coaches, and if they weren't there, I'd still want to go to that school," Cain said. "After football, I'll be set. The scheme, I fit very well. You know, I'm a pass rusher type of guy, and that's what they want is a speed rusher type of guy. I love the vibe from everybody."
Cain said the coaching staff at Duke has been extremely supportive in Cain's camp success, making sure he is eager to learn and grow as a player before getting to camp.
"They're all for it," Cain said. "Just keep getting better. They always want to see improvements, so I'm constantly working and trying to get better."
Cain might be one of the top sleepers in the 2026 class, as many believe he could very well be a four-star. As one of the nation's fastest-rising prospects, Cain is excited about his upcoming season with Gainesville High School, where he likely will continue to be a star for the Red Elephants.
