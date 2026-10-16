Georgia High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (GHSA) - October 15
Follow Friday's action throughout the night with our Georgia high school football scoreboards from all classifications
The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues with Week 9 on Friday, and you can follow the action with out Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
Georgia High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 16
Full Georgia High School Football Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917