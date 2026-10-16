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Georgia High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (GHSA) - October 15

Follow Friday's action throughout the night with our Georgia high school football scoreboards from all classifications
Jack Butler|
Lee County Football

The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues with Week 9 on Friday, and you can follow the action with out Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 16

Full Georgia High School Football Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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