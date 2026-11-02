Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

Lowndes and Valdosta waited until the final two minutes to settle a matchup between 8-0 rivals. Appling County took a different route, holding a Toombs County offense that entered averaging 58 points to seven.

Then Jefferson ended North Oconee’s 40-game region winning streak.

With the regular season ending Friday and the GHSA playoffs beginning Nov. 13, the résumés are just about complete. Lowndes moves up after winning the Winnersville Classic 32-31, Appling County enters after its 11-7 win at Toombs,s and several undefeated teams still have region championships — or perfect regular seasons — to finish this week.

Here are the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 state rankings for Nov. 2.

Unless noted, no statewide television broadcast has been announced for the next game.

1. Buford

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 1

Buford led Discovery 46-0 by halftime in a 67-0 win, with DJ Hunter throwing three touchdowns on only eight attempts. Central Gwinnett is the final obstacle between the Wolves and an undefeated regular season.

Next: vs. Central Gwinnett, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

2. Carrollton

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 2

CJ Cypher threw for 440 yards and six touchdowns as Carrollton scored on all seven possessions in a 48-17 win over East Coweta. The Trojans finish 10-0 after scoring at least 38 points in every game and now get a week to prepare for the postseason.

Next: GHSA playoffs, Friday, Nov. 13, opponent TBD

3. Newton

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 3

Newton followed its dramatic win over Grayson with a much more comfortable 49-23 victory over Archer. South Gwinnett is the final regular-season stop for a Rams team that has already beaten five opponents that were ranked in the Top 10 when they played.

Next: at South Gwinnett, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

4. Thomas County Central

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 4

Thomas County Central held Coffee to 51 total yards and no completed passes in a 26-7 win, with Isaac Andrews recording five tackles for loss. Northside-Warner Robins is all that remains between the Yellow Jackets and a perfect regular season.

Next: at Northside-Warner Robins, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 5

Sandy Creek returned three interceptions for touchdowns and beat McDonough 66-0, its fifth shutout of the season. Mount Zion visits Friday as the Patriots try to finish the regular season unbeaten and extend a winning streak that has now reached 24 games.

Next: vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

6. Creekside

Record: 7-1

Previous ranking: 6

Creekside had the weekend off after holding Langston Hughes to 15 total yards in its fifth consecutive shutout. The Seminoles have two games in five days, beginning Monday against Northside-Columbus before Friday’s regular-season finale against Woodward Academy.

Next: vs. Northside-Columbus, Monday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.

7. Lowndes

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 8

Jayce Johnson scored from the 1 on fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes remaining, and Lowndes survived two final Valdosta possessions to win the Winnersville Classic 32-31. The Vikings can clinch their first region championship since 2021 with a win at Colquitt County.

Next: at Colquitt County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

8. Valdosta

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 7

Valdosta’s first loss came by a single point against undefeated Lowndes after the Wildcats got inside the 15 in the final second, only to lose a fumble. Richmond Hill comes to Five Star Stadium as Valdosta closes a regular season that still includes a 52-point win at Colquitt County.

Next: vs. Richmond Hill, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

9. Lee County

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 9

Lee County was idle after winning four straight since its only loss, including victories over Coffee and Northside-Warner Robins. Houston County visits Friday in the regular-season finale.

Next: vs. Houston County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

10. Cartersville

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 11

Cartersville beat seven-win Dalton 53-14 behind three touchdown passes from Harris Turner and 135 rushing yards from Tyon Coe. Woodland is next as the Hurricanes try to complete an unbeaten regular season in which no opponent has finished within 20 points.

Next: at Woodland-Cartersville, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

11. Blessed Trinity

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 12

Blessed Trinity scored 70 against Chattahoochee, with Quinn Smith turning four catches into 135 yards and three touchdowns. Cambridge is the last regular-season test for a Titans team whose résumé already includes wins over Milton and Marist.

Next: vs. Cambridge, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

12. Milton

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 13

Milton used three quarterbacks and completed 13 of 15 passes for five touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Riverwood. Roswell comes to Milton Friday with the region championship at stake, and last year’s 41-39 Roswell victory still in recent history between them.

Next: vs. Roswell, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

13. Brookwood

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 14

Brookwood returned from a three-week break by shutting out Berkmar 53-0. Peachtree Ridge visits Friday as the Broncos close a regular season defined by a 50-24 road win over North Gwinnett.

Next: vs. Peachtree Ridge, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

14. North Gwinnett

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 15

North Gwinnett beat Norcross 46-7 and has now responded to its lone loss with two wins by a combined 60 points. Parkview comes to Suwanee Friday as the Bulldogs finish a regular season that began with wins over Grayson, Walton and Mill Creek.

Next: vs. Parkview, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

15. Jackson County

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 16

Daylan Maxwell ran for 218 yards and scored two touchdowns as Jackson County pulled away from Clarke Central, 33-14, to secure the Region 8 championship. Walnut Grove is the last step toward the first 10-0 regular season in the Panthers’ current run.

Next: vs. Walnut Grove, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

16. Troup County

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 17

Troup had three 100-yard rushers in a 42-14 win over Howard, including freshmen Tristian Moss and Kadarin Smith. Friday gives the Tigers the game their season has been building toward: 9-0 Peach County comes to Callaway Stadium with the region championship on the line.

Next: vs. Peach County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

17. Peach County

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 19

Peach County trailed Baldwin in the second quarter before pulling away for a 52-24 victory, with Ashton Barton rushing for 141 yards. The Trojans now take their perfect record to undefeated Troup in one of the best games on the final Friday of the regular season.

Next: at Troup County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

18. Appling County

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Appling County entered against Toombs as a major underdog and left with an 11-7 victory over a team averaging a state-best 58 points per game. Jaiden Knight rushed for 204 yards, while the Pirates held Toombs to 216 total yards and intercepted two passes.

There is no easing into the ranking: 8-1 Pierce County visits Friday with the Region 3 title still unsettled.

Next: vs. Pierce County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

19. Toombs County

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 10

Toombs County finally found an opponent capable of slowing the state’s highest-scoring offense, losing 11-7 to Appling County after two deep drives ended with an interception or turnover on downs. The Bulldogs can reset at Tattnall County before the postseason begins.

Next: at Tattnall County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

20. Gainesville

Record: 7-3

Previous ranking: 18

Dwight Lewis Jr. rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Gainesville closed the regular season with a 29-14 win over Lanier. The Red Elephants went 7-1 after a 0-2 start, with their only loss coming 49-46 against Milton.

Next: GHSA playoffs, Friday, Nov. 13, opponent TBD

21. Benedictine

Record: 8-1

Previous ranking: 22

Benedictine led Groves 49-0 at halftime before turning the second half over to its junior varsity players. Ware County provides a far different assignment Friday: both teams enter unbeaten in region play with the championship at stake.

Next: at Ware County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

22. Coffee

Record: 7-2

Previous ranking: 20

Coffee managed just 56 total yards in the 26-7 loss to Thomas County Central, with Bobby Reynolds accounting for 100 rushing yards before sacks pushed the team total backward. The Trojans’ two losses have come against our Nos. 4 and 9 teams, and Veterans gives them a chance to finish 8-2.

Next: at Veterans, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

23. East Paulding

Record: 9-0

Previous ranking: 25

Bode Spence threw four touchdown passes, and Kainan Kennedy rushed for 141 yards as East Paulding beat South Paulding 48-14. The win secured the Raiders’ first region championship since 2012, one year after they finished 6-5.

South Cobb is all that remains between East Paulding and 10-0.

Next: at South Cobb, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

24. Westlake

Record: 7-2

Previous ranking: 24

Westlake responded to the Carrollton loss with a 45-14 victory at Northgate. The Lions’ only losses remain against undefeated Newton and Carrollton, and they close the regular season against Douglas County.

Next: vs. Douglas County, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

25. North Oconee

Record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 21

North Oconee’s 40-game region winning streak ended with a 27-17 loss to Jefferson, which blocked a punt for a touchdown and held Joby McCannon to 37 rushing yards. Both Titans losses have come against teams that won their regions — undefeated Jackson County and 8-2 Jefferson — which keeps North Oconee narrowly inside the Top 25.

Next: GHSA playoffs, Friday, Nov. 13, opponent TBD

Dropped Out

Tucker — previously No. 23

Tucker suffered its first loss, 28-21 to Lithonia, after the Bulldogs broke a fourth-quarter tie and ran out the final five minutes. The Tigers get an immediate opportunity to recover Friday against unbeaten Mays.