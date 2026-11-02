High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

The top half of the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings remained unchanged this week with the top 12 teams posting impressive wins.

Bixby (OK) fell 10 spots to No. 23 following its first loss of the season, while returning to the rankings this week is Mater Dei (CA) thanks to its 36-35 victory over St. John Bosco (CA) that knocked the Braves out with their third loss.

Also falling out were Edna Karr (LA) and North Shore (TX), making room for the debuts of Dutch Fork (SC) and Cass Tech (MI).

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8 | WK9 | WK10

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. The Hun Academy (Princeton, NJ) 42-14

Elijah Newman Hall ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Osani Gayles caught seven passes for 124 yards and a score as the Ascenders remained undefeated.

Next up: at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD), Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. West Broward (Pembroke Pines, FL) 49-8

The Raiders won their 24th consecutive game and now await the reveal of the Florida Open Division bracket to see who they might face in the inaugural event.

Next up: TBD

3. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (10-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (CA) 43-21

The Eagles blocked three punts and Grant Mosley scored three touchdowns in completing their first 10-0 regular season since 1997, when current coach Carson Palmer was their quarterback.

Next up: vs. San Clemente (CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 playoffs, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Discovery (Lawrenceville, GA) 67-0

Make it three straight shutouts for the Wolves, who have now outscored their five Region 8-7A opponents 256-7.

Next up: vs. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, GA), Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Knoxville Catholic (TN) 21-7

The Red Raiders completed a third consecutive perfect regular season as David Gabriel Georges ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Next up: TBD, Division II-AAA quarterfinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Mater Academy East (Las Vegas) 50-7

Ace Amina threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns for the Gaels.

Next up: vs. CIVICA Nevada Career & Collegiate Academy (North Las Vegas), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Bishop Amat (La Puente, CA) 56-7

The Trailblazers wrapped up the Mission League championship and the No. 2 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs behind Demarco Hernandez’s 297 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Mission Viejo (CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 playoffs, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA) 48-17

The only thing that will slow sophomore QB CJ Cypher, who threw for 440 yards and six touchdowns, is that the Trojans will have a bye in the last week of Georgia’s regular season.

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Boyd (McKinney, TX) 56-14

Ty Snell threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns, and Lyndon Spriggs ran for 86 yards and two scores for the Eagles.

Next up: vs. Walnut Grove (Prosper, TX), Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Zionsville (IN) 48-10

The Bulldogs opened defense of their 6A title in the sectional semifinals, building a 42-3 halftime lead as Parker Condon and Brady Lewis each rushed for two touchdowns.

Next up: at Ben Davis (Indianapolis), IHSAA 6A second round, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Hopewell (Huntersville, NC) 49-0

Jamarion Morrison ran for two touchdowns, and Mason Pearsall-Brown caught two touchdown passes as the Huskies clinched the West Region’s top seed in the 8A bracket.

Next up: TBD, NCHSAA 8A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Coffee (Douglas, GA) 26-7

Aidan McPherson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter gave the Yellowjackets some breathing room after it entered the period with only a 16-7 lead.

Next up: at Northside (Warner Robins, GA), Nov. 5

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Loudoun Sports Academy (Leesburg, VA) 40-0

The Strivers closed out their second season with a shutout victory.

Next up: Season over

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Idle

The Explorers await to hear their playoff fate.

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Hempfield Area (Greensburg, PA) 45-0

The Vikings posted a fifth consecutive shutout win in their regular-season finale and now get a rematch in two weeks as the tiebreakers left Hempfield as the No. 4 seed.

Next up: vs. Hempfield Area (Greensburg, PA), WPIAL 6A semifinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Amador Valley (Pleasanton, CA) 56-7

The Spartans put this game away early, with Jamal Johnson-Lucas’ 3-yard TD run 91 seconds in propelling them to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Next up: at Granite Bay (CA), Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Angleton (TX) 29-22

The Lions gave up a 22-7 fourth-quarter lead but retook the lead on University of Texas commit Landen Williams-Callis’ 75-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, capping a 275-yard, three-touchdown night.

Next up: at Friendswood (TX), Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Mansfield (TX) 72-10

The Panthers racked up 600 yards of total offense, with QB Jacob Torres throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-15 passing.

Next up: vs. Red Oak (TX), Nov. 5

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Idle

The Eagles learned their quarterfinal matchup Friday night.

Next up: vs. Whitehall-Yearling (OH), Division II Region 7 quarterfinals, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Opelika (AL) 20-17

A week after the Lions wrapped up their first region title since 2011, they completed their first undefeated regular season since 2007 as TJ Jackson kicked a walkoff 28-yard field goal.

Next up: TBD, 6A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. then-No. 22 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) 36-35

The Monarchs returned to the Power 25 as Russell Sekona hit Tristan Brown on a 12-yard touchdown in the final minute, then connected with Tyler Fritz on the go-ahead two-point conversion pass.

Next up: vs. Centennial (Corona, CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 quarterfinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Idle

The Shamrocks had a bye week before the start of the Kentucky state playoffs.

Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, KHSAA 6A playoffs, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Broken Arrow (OK) 17-14

The Spartans were shut out in the second half to see their 24-game win streak snapped.

Next up: at Southmoore (Moore, OK), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. White Knoll (Lexington, SC) 49-7

The Silver Foxes improved to 53-2 against region foes since 2015 to close out another undefeated regular season.

Next up: TBD, SCHSL 5A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Plymouth (Canton, MI) 55-13

The Technicians took advantage of three interceptions to win their playoff opener.

Next up: vs. Fordson (Dearborn, MI), Division 1 district final, Nov. 6

Dropped Out

21. Edna Karr (New Orleans)

22. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

24. North Shore (Houston)

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

East St. Louis (IL)

Folsom (CA)

Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

Newton (Covington, GA)

Puyallup (WA)

Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

St. Augustine (New Orleans)

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Thompson (AL)

Tupelo (MS)