Updated Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 27
The 2026 Georgia high school football playoffs have reached Thanksgiving weekend, with 64 teams remaining in contention for eight Georgia High School Association state championships.
The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, with several of Georgia's premier programs set to collide.
Class 7A features a blockbuster matchup between undefeated Buford and Valdosta, while Carrollton will host North Gwinnett after surviving a 41-33 challenge from Parkview in the second round.
In Class 6A, undefeated Thomas County Central will host Creekside in one of the state's most anticipated postseason matchups. Gainesville and Milton will also square off, while unbeaten East Paulding travels to Coffee.
The second round featured several notable upsets, including Swainsboro's 13-7 victory over Dublin in Class 2A and Greater Atlanta Christian's 55-34 victory over Calvary Day in the private-school tournament.
Woodward Academy continued its impressive postseason run with a 31-24 victory over Sequoyah in Class 6A, while Benedictine eliminated Jefferson 27-24 in Class 5A.
The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals Dec. 4, with the GHSA state championship games scheduled for Dec. 14-16.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Georgia high school football playoff brackets, including quarterfinal matchups, second-round scores and links to the complete tournaments.
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Class 7A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Three undefeated teams remain in the Class 7A championship race, led by Buford, Carrollton and Newton.
Buford advanced with a 42-6 victory over Archer and will travel to Valdosta, which survived a 38-31 battle with East Coweta.
Carrollton will face North Gwinnett after both teams survived difficult second-round matchups. North Gwinnett eliminated Westlake 35-28.
Grayson delivered a convincing 42-14 victory over Lowndes to advance against Brookwood, while Newton will face Colquitt County.
Class 7A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 9 Buford vs. No. 1 Valdosta
No. 12 Grayson vs. No. 4 Brookwood
No. 7 Colquitt County vs. No. 2 Newton
No. 6 North Gwinnett vs. No. 3 Carrollton
Class 7A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Valdosta 38, East Coweta 31
Buford 42, Archer 6
Brookwood 38, Richmond Hill 3
Grayson 42, Lowndes 14
Newton 44, Peachtree Ridge 17
Colquitt County 27, McEachern 24
Carrollton 41, Parkview 33
North Gwinnett 35, Westlake 28
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 6A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
The Class 6A quarterfinals feature a loaded field, headlined by the matchup between Thomas County Central and Creekside.
Thomas County Central defeated Roswell 42-7, while Creekside shut out Clarke Central to advance.
East Paulding continued its undefeated season with a 42-14 victory over Bradwell Institute and will face Coffee.
Gainesville ended Jackson County's undefeated season with a 35-21 victory and will face Milton, while Woodward Academy meets Lee County after eliminating Sequoyah.
Class 6A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 8 Creekside vs. No. 1 Thomas County Central
No. 5 East Paulding vs. No. 4 Coffee
No. 23 Woodward Academy vs. No. 2 Lee County
No. 14 Gainesville vs. No. 6 Milton
Class 6A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Thomas County Central 42, Roswell 7
Creekside 48, Clarke Central 0
Coffee 36, Newnan 9
East Paulding 42, Bradwell Institute 14
Lee County 35, Kell 0
Woodward Academy 31, Sequoyah 24
Gainesville 35, Jackson County 21
Milton 42, New Manchester 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Undefeated Blessed Trinity and Cartersville remain on opposite sides of the Class 5A championship bracket.
Blessed Trinity shut out Lithonia 19-0 and will face Marist, which eliminated Centennial 31-6.
Cartersville defeated Stockbridge 42-6 and will meet Central-Carrollton, which advanced with a 31-14 victory over Cass.
Benedictine delivered one of the classification's biggest second-round victories, defeating Jefferson 27-24 to advance against North Oconee.
Dalton will face Tucker in the remaining quarterfinal.
Class 5A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 9 Marist vs. No. 1 Blessed Trinity
No. 5 Tucker vs. No. 4 Dalton
No. 10 Central-Carrollton vs. No. 2 Cartersville
No. 11 Benedictine vs. No. 3 North Oconee
Class 5A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Blessed Trinity 19, Lithonia 0
Marist 31, Centennial 6
Dalton 27, Ware County 21
Tucker 50, LaGrange 14
Cartersville 42, Stockbridge 6
Central-Carrollton 31, Cass 14
North Oconee 42, Academy of Richmond County 6
Benedictine 27, Jefferson 24
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Several Class 4A contenders delivered dominant offensive performances in the second round, including Troup County, Cairo, Sandy Creek and Douglass.
Top-seeded Peach County remained unbeaten with a 49-0 victory over West Laurens and will face Douglass.
Sandy Creek advanced with a 56-17 victory over North Hall, setting up an intriguing matchup with Cairo, which scored 57 points against Northwest Whitfield.
Mary Persons eliminated third-seeded Monroe Area 41-35 and will face Dougherty, which survived a 27-26 thriller against Hampton.
Class 4A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 9 Douglass vs. No. 1 Peach County
No. 5 Cairo vs. No. 4 Sandy Creek
No. 7 Stephenson vs. No. 2 Troup County
No. 14 Mary Persons vs. No. 6 Dougherty
Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Peach County 49, West Laurens 0
Douglass 56, Baldwin 19
Sandy Creek 56, North Hall 17
Cairo 57, Northwest Whitfield 8
Troup County 60, White County 6
Stephenson 41, Calhoun 10
Mary Persons 41, Monroe Area 35
Dougherty 27, Hampton 26
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Top-seeded Appling County continued its championship pursuit with a 34-24 victory over Lamar County and will face Pierce County.
Toombs County advanced with a 35-16 victory over Carver-Columbus and will meet KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, which survived a 14-13 contest against Hephzibah.
Stephens County delivered another dramatic one-point victory, knocking off third-seeded Hart County 35-34.
The Indians will face Northeast-Macon, which ended North Murray's playoff run with a 50-12 victory.
Class 3A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 8 Pierce County vs. No. 1 Appling County
No. 5 Columbia vs. No. 4 Rockmart
No. 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. No. 2 Toombs County
No. 14 Stephens County vs. No. 11 Northeast-Macon
Class 3A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Appling County 34, Lamar County 24
Pierce County 42, Hapeville Charter 27
Rockmart 35, Callaway 19
Columbia 63, Lumpkin County 14
Toombs County 35, Carver-Columbus 16
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14, Hephzibah 13
Stephens County 35, Hart County 34
Northeast-Macon 50, North Murray 12
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A produced two significant upsets in the second round as Dublin and Thomasville were eliminated.
Swainsboro defeated fourth-seeded Dublin 13-7, while 18th-seeded Dodge County knocked off second-seeded Thomasville 35-31.
Top-seeded Heard County remained undefeated with a 35-10 victory over Cook and will face Fitzgerald.
Bleckley County also delivered an impressive performance, defeating Pepperell 49-9 to advance against Bremen.
Class 2A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 9 Fitzgerald vs. No. 1 Heard County
No. 13 Swainsboro vs. No. 5 Jeff Davis
No. 18 Dodge County vs. No. 7 Commerce
No. 6 Bremen vs. No. 3 Bleckley County
Class 2A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Heard County 35, Cook 10
Fitzgerald 35, Social Circle 0
Swainsboro 13, Dublin 7
Jeff Davis 37, Laney 12
Dodge County 35, Thomasville 31
Commerce 38, Model 13
Bleckley County 49, Pepperell 9
Bremen 41, ACE Charter 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Randolph-Clay and Johnson County remained undefeated following difficult second-round matchups.
Randolph-Clay defeated Schley County 36-28 and will meet Bowdon, which survived a 29-28 thriller against Charlton County.
Johnson County edged Clinch County 27-24 to advance against Macon County.
Lincoln County shut out Treutlen 28-0 and will face Mitchell County, while Emanuel County Institute advanced with a 56-27 victory over Washington-Wilkes.
Class 1A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 9 Mitchell County vs. No. 1 Lincoln County
No. 5 Bowdon vs. No. 4 Randolph-Clay
No. 7 Macon County vs. No. 2 Johnson County
No. 11 Emanuel County Institute vs. No. 3 Taylor County
Class 1A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Lincoln County 28, Treutlen 0
Mitchell County 38, Trion 27
Randolph-Clay 36, Schley County 28
Bowdon 29, Charlton County 28
Johnson County 27, Clinch County 24
Macon County 42, Portal 14
Taylor County 36, Warren County 20
Emanuel County Institute 56, Washington-Wilkes 27
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
GHSA Private School Football Playoff Bracket
Greater Atlanta Christian produced one of the biggest surprises in the private-school tournament, defeating Calvary Day 55-34.
The Spartans will face top-seeded Prince Avenue Christian, which advanced with a 41-7 victory over Darlington.
Whitefield Academy also delivered an impressive performance, defeating Fellowship Christian 41-10 to advance against Holy Innocents' Episcopal.
Christian Heritage edged Wesleyan 24-21 and will face Aquinas, while Lovett meets Mount Vernon.
Private School State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27
No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian vs. No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian
No. 5 Mount Vernon vs. No. 4 Lovett
No. 10 Whitefield Academy vs. No. 2 Holy Innocents' Episcopal
No. 11 Christian Heritage vs. No. 3 Aquinas
Private School Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20
Prince Avenue Christian 41, Darlington 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Calvary Day 34
Mount Vernon 28, Savannah Christian 17
Lovett 17, North Cobb Christian 14
Holy Innocents' Episcopal 21, Hebron Christian 11
Whitefield Academy 41, Fellowship Christian 10
Aquinas 33, King's Ridge Christian 14
Christian Heritage 24, Wesleyan 21
VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE SCHOOL PLAYOFF BRACKET
Georgia Independent Athletic Association State Championship Results
While the GHSA playoffs continue, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) has crowned its 2026 football state champions.
John Milledge Academy captured the Class AAA championship with a 31-14 victory over Westfield School, while Bulloch Academy shut out Stratford Academy 28-0 in the Class AAAA championship game.
2026 GIAA Football State Champions
Class AAAA: Bulloch Academy 28, Stratford Academy 0
Class AAA: John Milledge Academy 31, Westfield School 14
Class AA: Valwood 20, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Class A: Windsor Academy 21, Thomas Jefferson Academy 0
Eight-Man: Vidalia Heritage Academy 42, David Emanuel Academy 32
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When Are the 2026 Georgia High School Football State Championships?
The GHSA football state quarterfinals will be played Friday, Nov. 27, followed by the state semifinals Friday, Dec. 4.
The eight state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 14-16.
The championship games will conclude the 2026 GHSA football season, crowning champions in Classes 1A through 7A and the private-school division.
What's Next in the Georgia High School Football Playoffs?
Thanksgiving weekend features several matchups that could rank among the best games of the entire Georgia high school football season.
Buford's trip to Valdosta and North Gwinnett's visit to Carrollton headline the Class 7A quarterfinals, while Thomas County Central against Creekside and Gainesville against Milton highlight a particularly strong Class 6A field.
Woodward Academy, Dodge County, Swainsboro and Stephens County will attempt to extend their postseason runs after eliminating higher-seeded opponents in the second round.
By Friday night, just 32 teams will remain in contention for Georgia's eight GHSA football state championships.
High School On SI will continue updating the Georgia high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, state semifinal matchups and championship results throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.