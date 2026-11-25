The 2026 Georgia high school football playoffs have reached Thanksgiving weekend, with 64 teams remaining in contention for eight Georgia High School Association state championships.

The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, with several of Georgia's premier programs set to collide.

Class 7A features a blockbuster matchup between undefeated Buford and Valdosta, while Carrollton will host North Gwinnett after surviving a 41-33 challenge from Parkview in the second round.

In Class 6A, undefeated Thomas County Central will host Creekside in one of the state's most anticipated postseason matchups. Gainesville and Milton will also square off, while unbeaten East Paulding travels to Coffee.

The second round featured several notable upsets, including Swainsboro's 13-7 victory over Dublin in Class 2A and Greater Atlanta Christian's 55-34 victory over Calvary Day in the private-school tournament.

Woodward Academy continued its impressive postseason run with a 31-24 victory over Sequoyah in Class 6A, while Benedictine eliminated Jefferson 27-24 in Class 5A.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals Dec. 4, with the GHSA state championship games scheduled for Dec. 14-16.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Georgia high school football playoff brackets, including quarterfinal matchups, second-round scores and links to the complete tournaments.

VIEW ALL GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Class 7A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Three undefeated teams remain in the Class 7A championship race, led by Buford, Carrollton and Newton.

Buford advanced with a 42-6 victory over Archer and will travel to Valdosta, which survived a 38-31 battle with East Coweta.

Carrollton will face North Gwinnett after both teams survived difficult second-round matchups. North Gwinnett eliminated Westlake 35-28.

Grayson delivered a convincing 42-14 victory over Lowndes to advance against Brookwood, while Newton will face Colquitt County.

Class 7A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 9 Buford vs. No. 1 Valdosta

No. 12 Grayson vs. No. 4 Brookwood

No. 7 Colquitt County vs. No. 2 Newton

No. 6 North Gwinnett vs. No. 3 Carrollton

Class 7A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Valdosta 38, East Coweta 31

Buford 42, Archer 6

Brookwood 38, Richmond Hill 3

Grayson 42, Lowndes 14

Newton 44, Peachtree Ridge 17

Colquitt County 27, McEachern 24

Carrollton 41, Parkview 33

North Gwinnett 35, Westlake 28

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 6A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 6A quarterfinals feature a loaded field, headlined by the matchup between Thomas County Central and Creekside.

Thomas County Central defeated Roswell 42-7, while Creekside shut out Clarke Central to advance.

East Paulding continued its undefeated season with a 42-14 victory over Bradwell Institute and will face Coffee.

Gainesville ended Jackson County's undefeated season with a 35-21 victory and will face Milton, while Woodward Academy meets Lee County after eliminating Sequoyah.

Class 6A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 8 Creekside vs. No. 1 Thomas County Central

No. 5 East Paulding vs. No. 4 Coffee

No. 23 Woodward Academy vs. No. 2 Lee County

No. 14 Gainesville vs. No. 6 Milton

Class 6A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Thomas County Central 42, Roswell 7

Creekside 48, Clarke Central 0

Coffee 36, Newnan 9

East Paulding 42, Bradwell Institute 14

Lee County 35, Kell 0

Woodward Academy 31, Sequoyah 24

Gainesville 35, Jackson County 21

Milton 42, New Manchester 7

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 5A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Blessed Trinity and Cartersville remain on opposite sides of the Class 5A championship bracket.

Blessed Trinity shut out Lithonia 19-0 and will face Marist, which eliminated Centennial 31-6.

Cartersville defeated Stockbridge 42-6 and will meet Central-Carrollton, which advanced with a 31-14 victory over Cass.

Benedictine delivered one of the classification's biggest second-round victories, defeating Jefferson 27-24 to advance against North Oconee.

Dalton will face Tucker in the remaining quarterfinal.

Class 5A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 9 Marist vs. No. 1 Blessed Trinity

No. 5 Tucker vs. No. 4 Dalton

No. 10 Central-Carrollton vs. No. 2 Cartersville

No. 11 Benedictine vs. No. 3 North Oconee

Class 5A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Blessed Trinity 19, Lithonia 0

Marist 31, Centennial 6

Dalton 27, Ware County 21

Tucker 50, LaGrange 14

Cartersville 42, Stockbridge 6

Central-Carrollton 31, Cass 14

North Oconee 42, Academy of Richmond County 6

Benedictine 27, Jefferson 24

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 4A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Several Class 4A contenders delivered dominant offensive performances in the second round, including Troup County, Cairo, Sandy Creek and Douglass.

Top-seeded Peach County remained unbeaten with a 49-0 victory over West Laurens and will face Douglass.

Sandy Creek advanced with a 56-17 victory over North Hall, setting up an intriguing matchup with Cairo, which scored 57 points against Northwest Whitfield.

Mary Persons eliminated third-seeded Monroe Area 41-35 and will face Dougherty, which survived a 27-26 thriller against Hampton.

Class 4A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 9 Douglass vs. No. 1 Peach County

No. 5 Cairo vs. No. 4 Sandy Creek

No. 7 Stephenson vs. No. 2 Troup County

No. 14 Mary Persons vs. No. 6 Dougherty

Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Peach County 49, West Laurens 0

Douglass 56, Baldwin 19

Sandy Creek 56, North Hall 17

Cairo 57, Northwest Whitfield 8

Troup County 60, White County 6

Stephenson 41, Calhoun 10

Mary Persons 41, Monroe Area 35

Dougherty 27, Hampton 26

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Appling County continued its championship pursuit with a 34-24 victory over Lamar County and will face Pierce County.

Toombs County advanced with a 35-16 victory over Carver-Columbus and will meet KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, which survived a 14-13 contest against Hephzibah.

Stephens County delivered another dramatic one-point victory, knocking off third-seeded Hart County 35-34.

The Indians will face Northeast-Macon, which ended North Murray's playoff run with a 50-12 victory.

Class 3A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 8 Pierce County vs. No. 1 Appling County

No. 5 Columbia vs. No. 4 Rockmart

No. 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. No. 2 Toombs County

No. 14 Stephens County vs. No. 11 Northeast-Macon

Class 3A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Appling County 34, Lamar County 24

Pierce County 42, Hapeville Charter 27

Rockmart 35, Callaway 19

Columbia 63, Lumpkin County 14

Toombs County 35, Carver-Columbus 16

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14, Hephzibah 13

Stephens County 35, Hart County 34

Northeast-Macon 50, North Murray 12

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A produced two significant upsets in the second round as Dublin and Thomasville were eliminated.

Swainsboro defeated fourth-seeded Dublin 13-7, while 18th-seeded Dodge County knocked off second-seeded Thomasville 35-31.

Top-seeded Heard County remained undefeated with a 35-10 victory over Cook and will face Fitzgerald.

Bleckley County also delivered an impressive performance, defeating Pepperell 49-9 to advance against Bremen.

Class 2A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 9 Fitzgerald vs. No. 1 Heard County

No. 13 Swainsboro vs. No. 5 Jeff Davis

No. 18 Dodge County vs. No. 7 Commerce

No. 6 Bremen vs. No. 3 Bleckley County

Class 2A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Heard County 35, Cook 10

Fitzgerald 35, Social Circle 0

Swainsboro 13, Dublin 7

Jeff Davis 37, Laney 12

Dodge County 35, Thomasville 31

Commerce 38, Model 13

Bleckley County 49, Pepperell 9

Bremen 41, ACE Charter 7

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Randolph-Clay and Johnson County remained undefeated following difficult second-round matchups.

Randolph-Clay defeated Schley County 36-28 and will meet Bowdon, which survived a 29-28 thriller against Charlton County.

Johnson County edged Clinch County 27-24 to advance against Macon County.

Lincoln County shut out Treutlen 28-0 and will face Mitchell County, while Emanuel County Institute advanced with a 56-27 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

Class 1A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 9 Mitchell County vs. No. 1 Lincoln County

No. 5 Bowdon vs. No. 4 Randolph-Clay

No. 7 Macon County vs. No. 2 Johnson County

No. 11 Emanuel County Institute vs. No. 3 Taylor County

Class 1A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Lincoln County 28, Treutlen 0

Mitchell County 38, Trion 27

Randolph-Clay 36, Schley County 28

Bowdon 29, Charlton County 28

Johnson County 27, Clinch County 24

Macon County 42, Portal 14

Taylor County 36, Warren County 20

Emanuel County Institute 56, Washington-Wilkes 27

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

GHSA Private School Football Playoff Bracket

Greater Atlanta Christian produced one of the biggest surprises in the private-school tournament, defeating Calvary Day 55-34.

The Spartans will face top-seeded Prince Avenue Christian, which advanced with a 41-7 victory over Darlington.

Whitefield Academy also delivered an impressive performance, defeating Fellowship Christian 41-10 to advance against Holy Innocents' Episcopal.

Christian Heritage edged Wesleyan 24-21 and will face Aquinas, while Lovett meets Mount Vernon.

Private School State Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian vs. No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian

No. 5 Mount Vernon vs. No. 4 Lovett

No. 10 Whitefield Academy vs. No. 2 Holy Innocents' Episcopal

No. 11 Christian Heritage vs. No. 3 Aquinas

Private School Second-Round Scores — Nov. 20

Prince Avenue Christian 41, Darlington 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Calvary Day 34

Mount Vernon 28, Savannah Christian 17

Lovett 17, North Cobb Christian 14

Holy Innocents' Episcopal 21, Hebron Christian 11

Whitefield Academy 41, Fellowship Christian 10

Aquinas 33, King's Ridge Christian 14

Christian Heritage 24, Wesleyan 21

VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE SCHOOL PLAYOFF BRACKET

Georgia Independent Athletic Association State Championship Results

While the GHSA playoffs continue, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) has crowned its 2026 football state champions.

John Milledge Academy captured the Class AAA championship with a 31-14 victory over Westfield School, while Bulloch Academy shut out Stratford Academy 28-0 in the Class AAAA championship game.

2026 GIAA Football State Champions

Class AAAA: Bulloch Academy 28, Stratford Academy 0

Class AAA: John Milledge Academy 31, Westfield School 14

Class AA: Valwood 20, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Class A: Windsor Academy 21, Thomas Jefferson Academy 0

Eight-Man: Vidalia Heritage Academy 42, David Emanuel Academy 32

VIEW ALL GEORGIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

When Are the 2026 Georgia High School Football State Championships?

The GHSA football state quarterfinals will be played Friday, Nov. 27, followed by the state semifinals Friday, Dec. 4.

The eight state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 14-16.

The championship games will conclude the 2026 GHSA football season, crowning champions in Classes 1A through 7A and the private-school division.

What's Next in the Georgia High School Football Playoffs?

Thanksgiving weekend features several matchups that could rank among the best games of the entire Georgia high school football season.

Buford's trip to Valdosta and North Gwinnett's visit to Carrollton headline the Class 7A quarterfinals, while Thomas County Central against Creekside and Gainesville against Milton highlight a particularly strong Class 6A field.

Woodward Academy, Dodge County, Swainsboro and Stephens County will attempt to extend their postseason runs after eliminating higher-seeded opponents in the second round.

By Friday night, just 32 teams will remain in contention for Georgia's eight GHSA football state championships.

High School On SI will continue updating the Georgia high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, state semifinal matchups and championship results throughout the postseason.