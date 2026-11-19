The 2026 Georgia high school football playoffs return Friday, Nov. 20, with the second round of the Georgia High School Association state championships and several compelling matchups involving nationally ranked programs.

Opening weekend featured dominant performances by some of Georgia's top teams, but it also produced several surprises that have reshaped the championship brackets.

In Class 7A, undefeated Buford advanced with a 30-6 victory over Marietta, while Carrollton overwhelmed North Forsyth 55-7 and Valdosta defeated West Forsyth 63-7.

The classification also featured one of the most dramatic games of the opening round when Parkview survived a 63-56 shootout against South Gwinnett.

Class 6A produced several impressive performances, including Thomas County Central's 56-6 victory over Veterans and Creekside's 69-7 rout of Shiloh. Woodward Academy delivered a major upset, defeating Langston Hughes 24-21.

In Class 5A, undefeated Blessed Trinity and Cartersville advanced comfortably, while Centennial eliminated higher-seeded Mays 17-10.

The playoffs also produced notable results in the smaller classifications. Toombs County overwhelmed Temple 88-0 in Class 3A, while North Murray eliminated sixth-seeded Ringgold 34-23.

The winners of Friday's second-round games will advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 27, with the semifinals scheduled for Dec. 4 and the championship games to follow in December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Georgia high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 20 matchups, opening-round scores and links to the postseason tournaments.

Class 7A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 7A features several of Georgia's premier programs, including undefeated Buford, Carrollton and Newton.

Buford advanced with a 30-6 victory over Marietta and will face Archer, which eliminated North Cobb 24-17 in one of the classification's notable first-round upsets.

Carrollton delivered a dominant 55-7 victory over North Forsyth and will host Parkview, which survived its 63-56 shootout with South Gwinnett.

Top-seeded Valdosta defeated West Forsyth 63-7 and will meet East Coweta, which advanced with a 44-13 victory over Denmark.

Another intriguing matchup features Lowndes against Grayson. Lowndes defeated South Forsyth 62-27, while Grayson shut out Camden County 49-0.

Class 7A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East Coweta at Valdosta

Archer at Buford

Richmond Hill at Brookwood

Grayson at Lowndes

Peachtree Ridge at Newton

McEachern at Colquitt County

Parkview at Carrollton

Westlake at North Gwinnett

Class 7A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Valdosta 63, West Forsyth 7

East Coweta 44, Denmark 13

Buford 30, Marietta 6

Archer 24, North Cobb 17

Brookwood 49, Norcross 0

Richmond Hill 20, North Paulding 16

Lowndes 62, South Forsyth 27

Grayson 49, Camden County 0

Newton 42, Collins Hill 15

Peachtree Ridge 31, Hillgrove 27

Colquitt County 52, Lambert 26

McEachern 24, Harrison 7

Carrollton 55, North Forsyth 7

Parkview 63, South Gwinnett 56

North Gwinnett 53, North Atlanta 28

Westlake 35, Walton 14

Class 6A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several undefeated contenders, including Thomas County Central, East Paulding and Jackson County.

Thomas County Central opened the postseason with a 56-6 victory over Veterans and will face Roswell, which defeated Effingham County 38-27.

Creekside produced one of the most impressive offensive performances of opening weekend, defeating Shiloh 69-7. The Seminoles will face Clarke Central, which eliminated South Effingham 28-20.

Lee County advanced with a 55-0 victory over Northside and will meet Kell, which knocked off Houston County 37-17.

Woodward Academy delivered one of the classification's biggest upsets, defeating Langston Hughes 24-21. The War Eagles will now face Sequoyah, which defeated Walnut Grove 41-3.

Jackson County continued its undefeated season with a 47-0 victory over Creekview and will meet Gainesville, which defeated Lassiter 59-10.

Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Roswell at Thomas County Central

Clarke Central at Creekside

Newnan at Coffee

Bradwell Institute at East Paulding

Kell at Lee County

Woodward Academy at Sequoyah

Gainesville at Jackson County

New Manchester at Milton

Class 6A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Thomas County Central 56, Veterans 6

Roswell 38, Effingham County 27

Creekside 69, Shiloh 7

Clarke Central 28, South Effingham 20

Coffee 12, Tift County 0

Newnan 37, Habersham Central 7

East Paulding 48, Loganville 20

Bradwell Institute 56, Dunwoody 40

Lee County 55, Northside 0

Kell 37, Houston County 17

Sequoyah 41, Walnut Grove 3

Woodward Academy 24, Langston Hughes 21

Jackson County 47, Creekview 0

Gainesville 59, Lassiter 10

Milton 48, Northside 6

New Manchester 42, Heritage 36

Class 5A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Blessed Trinity and Cartersville headline the Class 5A championship race.

Blessed Trinity advanced with a 41-14 victory over M.L. King and will face Lithonia, which defeated Jones County 34-24.

Cartersville delivered a 42-3 victory over Perry and will meet Stockbridge, which survived a 42-37 contest against Flowery Branch.

Centennial produced one of the biggest surprises of the opening round, eliminating Mays 17-10. Centennial will face Marist, which defeated Cambridge 37-7.

Ware County delivered a dominant 45-0 victory over Cedartown and will meet Dalton, which defeated Griffin 52-19.

North Oconee also impressed, defeating Dutchtown 52-6 to advance against the Academy of Richmond County.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Lithonia at Blessed Trinity

Centennial at Marist

Ware County at Dalton

LaGrange at Tucker

Stockbridge at Cartersville

Central at Cass

Academy of Richmond County at North Oconee

Benedictine at Jefferson

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Blessed Trinity 41, M.L. King 14

Lithonia 34, Jones County 24

Marist 37, Cambridge 7

Centennial 17, Mays 10

Dalton 52, Griffin 19

Ware County 45, Cedartown 0

Tucker 21, Southwest DeKalb 17

LaGrange 27, Ola 21

Cartersville 42, Perry 3

Stockbridge 42, Flowery Branch 37

Cass 28, Villa Rica 7

Central 49, Jonesboro 12

North Oconee 52, Dutchtown 6

Academy of Richmond County 49, Statesboro 34

Jefferson 35, Warner Robins 10

Benedictine 35, Whitewater 10

Class 4A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several strong championship contenders, including Peach County, Sandy Creek, Troup County and undefeated Monroe Area.

Peach County will face West Laurens in the second round, while Sandy Creek meets North Hall, which advanced with a 7-0 victory over Adairsville.

Troup County made a powerful opening statement with a 69-7 victory over Mount Zion. The Tigers will face Spencer in the second round.

Stephenson defeated New Hampstead 45-22 and will meet Calhoun, while Monroe Area faces Mary Persons.

Cairo advanced with a 39-7 victory over Bainbridge and will face Northwest Whitfield.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

West Laurens at Peach County

Douglass at Baldwin

North Hall at Sandy Creek

Northwest Whitfield at Cairo

Spencer at Troup County

Calhoun at Stephenson

Mary Persons at Monroe Area

Hampton at Dougherty

Class 4A Selected First-Round Scores — Nov. 12-13

North Hall 7, Adairsville 0

Cairo 39, Bainbridge 7

Troup County 69, Mount Zion 7

Stephenson 45, New Hampstead 22

The remaining first-round results and complete second-round pairings are available through the statewide tournament directory.

Class 3A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced several dominant opening-round performances, led by Toombs County's remarkable 88-0 victory over Temple.

Toombs County will face Carver, which defeated Burke County 32-28.

Top-seeded Appling County remained undefeated with a 41-10 victory over Jackson and will meet Lamar County, which edged Worth County 22-19.

Rockmart defeated Washington County 56-14 and will face Callaway, which eliminated Elbert County 28-17.

North Murray delivered one of the classification's biggest upsets, defeating sixth-seeded Ringgold 34-23. North Murray will now meet Northeast, which defeated Thomson 49-28.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Lamar County at Appling County

Hapeville Charter at Pierce County

Callaway at Rockmart

Lumpkin County at Columbia

Carver at Toombs County

Hephzibah at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Stephens County at Hart County

North Murray at Northeast

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Appling County 41, Jackson 10

Lamar County 22, Worth County 19

Pierce County 41, Westside 18

Hapeville Charter 26, Miller Grove 7

Rockmart 56, Washington County 14

Callaway 28, Elbert County 17

Columbia 56, Beach 0

Lumpkin County 34, LaFayette 13

Toombs County 88, Temple 0

Carver 32, Burke County 28

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 56, Haralson County 3

Hephzibah 55, Pike County 14

Hart County 48, Murray County 14

Stephens County 42, Crisp County 23

Northeast 49, Thomson 28

North Murray 34, Ringgold 23

Class 2A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several strong championship contenders, including Heard County, Dublin, Thomasville and Bleckley County.

Heard County remained unbeaten with a 49-14 victory over Bacon County, while Dublin defeated Vidalia 60-20.

Thomasville advanced with a 47-12 victory over Utopian Academy for the Arts, while Bleckley County defeated Jefferson County 59-14.

Jeff Davis survived one of the closest games of the opening round, edging East Laurens 14-13.

Pepperell also produced an upset, defeating Putnam County 30-21, while Laney overwhelmed Brooks County 50-0.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Fannin County at Heard County

Fitzgerald at Social Circle

Swainsboro at Dublin

Laney at Jeff Davis

Dodge County at Thomasville

Model at Commerce

Pepperell at Bleckley County

ACE Charter at Bremen

Class 2A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Heard County 49, Bacon County 14

Fannin County 35, Cook 28

Social Circle 27, Dade County 13

Fitzgerald 24, Rabun County 3

Dublin 60, Vidalia 20

Swainsboro 31, Screven County 6

Jeff Davis 14, East Laurens 13

Laney 50, Brooks County 0

Thomasville 47, Utopian Academy for the Arts 12

Dodge County 41, Berrien 22

Commerce 49, Gordon Lee 0

Model 49, Mount Zion 0

Bleckley County 59, Jefferson County 14

Pepperell 30, Putnam County 21

Bremen 52, Washington 19

ACE Charter 14, Jasper County 10

Class A Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets

Georgia's smallest public-school classification features several traditional powers, including Lincoln County, Bowdon, Johnson County and Clinch County.

Lincoln County opened the postseason with a 21-0 shutout of Irwin County, while Bowdon defeated Manchester 38-7.

Johnson County continued its undefeated season with a 48-0 victory over Greene County.

Clinch County advanced with a 42-7 victory over McIntosh County Academy, while Macon County defeated Early County 35-7.

Randolph-Clay also remained undefeated with a 44-14 victory over Telfair County.

Class A Selected First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Lincoln County 21, Irwin County 0

Treutlen 35, Wheeler County 6

Trion 35, BEST Academy 6

Mitchell County 30, Miller County 22

Randolph-Clay 44, Telfair County 14

Schley County 56, Hawkinsville 14

Bowdon 38, Manchester 7

Charlton County 41, Lake Oconee Academy 20

Johnson County 48, Greene County 0

Clinch County 42, McIntosh County Academy 7

Macon County 35, Early County 7

Portal 41, Glascock County 6

Taylor County 38, Seminole County 14

Warren County 37, Jenkins County 27

Washington-Wilkes 35, Claxton 14

Emanuel County Institute 36, Montgomery County 0

The Class A tournament continues with second-round games Friday, Nov. 20.

GHSA Private School Football Playoff Bracket

Georgia's private-school championship tournament features several notable contenders, including Prince Avenue Christian, Calvary Day, Mount Vernon and Holy Innocents' Episcopal.

Prince Avenue Christian begins its postseason against Darlington, which survived a 42-38 victory over Mount Bethel Christian Academy.

Calvary Day advanced with a 52-0 shutout of Westminster and will face Greater Atlanta Christian, which defeated Mount Paran Christian 44-14.

Mount Vernon will meet Savannah Christian, which advanced with a 38-28 victory over Providence Christian Academy.

Holy Innocents' Episcopal will face Hebron Christian, which defeated Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 30-16.

Private School Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Darlington at Prince Avenue Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian at Calvary Day

Savannah Christian at Mount Vernon

North Cobb Christian at Lovett

King's Ridge Christian at Aquinas

Wesleyan at Christian Heritage

Whitefield Academy at Fellowship Christian

Hebron Christian at Holy Innocents' Episcopal

Private School First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Darlington 42, Mount Bethel Christian Academy 38

Calvary Day 52, Westminster 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 44, Mount Paran Christian 14

Savannah Christian 38, Providence Christian Academy 28

North Cobb Christian 35, Trinity Christian 14

King's Ridge Christian 35, Athens Academy 14

Christian Heritage 42, Pace Academy 14

Wesleyan 42, Walker 14

Fellowship Christian 58, Landmark Christian 27

Whitefield Academy 63, Mount Pisgah Christian 6

Hebron Christian 30, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 16

When Are the 2026 Georgia High School Football State Championships?

The GHSA postseason continues with second-round games Friday, Nov. 20, followed by the quarterfinals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4.

The championship games are scheduled for December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the state championship schedule extending through Dec. 14.

The state finals will determine champions across Georgia's public-school classifications and the private-school tournament.

Fans can follow the latest results and updated matchups through the Georgia high school football playoff brackets.

What's Next in the Georgia High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 schedule features several compelling storylines, beginning with Buford's attempt to preserve its undefeated season against Archer in Class 7A.

Carrollton will face Parkview after the Panthers survived one of the highest-scoring games of opening weekend, while Lowndes meets Grayson in another matchup involving two of Georgia's traditional powers.

In Class 6A, Thomas County Central will face Roswell, while Woodward Academy attempts to build on its upset of Langston Hughes against Sequoyah.

Blessed Trinity and Cartersville remain among the leading contenders in Class 5A, but Centennial has already demonstrated its ability to eliminate a higher-seeded opponent.

Toombs County will look to build on its 88-point performance in Class 3A, while Heard County, Dublin and Thomasville continue their championship pursuits in Class 2A.

With the field narrowing across Georgia's classifications, Friday's second round will determine which programs advance to Thanksgiving weekend's state quarterfinals.

High School On SI will continue updating the Georgia high school football playoff brackets with second-round scores, quarterfinal matchups and championship results throughout the postseason.