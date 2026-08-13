Tropical Storm Threat Puts Hawaii High School Football Schedule in Jeopardy

The National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone One-C, indicating the storm is on course to begin affecting Hawaii's Big Island with heavy rainfall by Friday.

Disturbance Expected to Become Tropical Storm Lala

The disturbance is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Lala as it continues on a west-northwestward path before affecting Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai later in the weekend. The heavy rainfall could result in catastrophic flooding and mudslides in some areas, but the entire state is likely to be affected by wind and waves.

High School Football Games Could Be Cancelled

Hawaii Sports Radio Network's Michael Lasquero, a digital content producer and the site's lead football reporter, posted on X that administrators are considering the possibility of canceling high school football games ahead of the approaching storm during a week when there are 10 games involving teams from the continental United States.

The Big Island Will See the Biggest Impact

The biggest impact will likely be on the Big Island because of the timing of the storm's arrival. Three games involving teams from California are scheduled for Thursday, but only one of those is on the Big Island itself. The Hilo Vikings are scheduled to host the Beaumont Cougars of Southern California in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. HST that evening. We were unable to confirm whether the approaching storm has affected Beaumont's travel plans to or from the island to date.

Travel Back to the Mainland Is a Concern

There are no games scheduled for Friday on the Big Island, with all of the action taking place on Oahu, where the impacts of the storm are not expected to be felt until Sunday, according to the NHC advisory. Still, it's unclear how the storm could affect return flights to California for teams scheduled to make the trip and whether that will impact decisions about individual contests.

There is also one Nevada team making the trip to Oahu for a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest. The Liberty (Henderson) Patriots are scheduled to play at the Mililani Trojans, who are set to make their season debut after moving up to No. 2 in High School on SI's Hawaii Elite 12 State Football Rankings.

The potential games involving teams from California on Friday, with local HST start times include:

6:30 p.m. Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo) Cougars at Damien (Honolulu) Monarchs

7 p.m. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach) Sailors at Nanakuli (Waianae) Golden Hawks

7:30 p.m. San Juan Hills (San Juan Capistrano) Stallions at Castle (Kaneohe) Knights

7:30 p.m. Villa Park Spartans at Farrington (Honolulu) Governors

High School on SI will keep an eye on NHC storm path advisories and any potential updates to this weekend's schedule.