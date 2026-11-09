Idaho High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The road to six Idaho high school football state championships is getting shorter, with the 2026 Idaho High School Activities Association playoffs moving into the semifinals Nov. 13-14.

In Class 6A, top-seeded Coeur d'Alene continued its unbeaten season with a 23-14 quarterfinal victory over Boise, while No. 2 Rigby defeated Madison 28-3 and No. 3 Rocky Mountain rolled past Mountain View 51-8.

Highland delivered one of the biggest results of the quarterfinal round, knocking off fourth-seeded Eagle 28-14 to earn a semifinal matchup with Coeur d'Alene.

The championship races are also heating up across Classes 5A through 1A, with teams battling for spots in the state finals scheduled for Nov. 20-21.

Below are the updated Idaho high school football playoff brackets for all six classifications, including postseason results and the latest available matchups.

Class 6A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Coeur d'Alene remains on course for a state championship after defeating Boise 23-14 in the quarterfinals.

Rigby and Rocky Mountain also advanced convincingly, setting up a semifinal meeting between two of the classification's highest seeds.

Highland, meanwhile, eliminated Eagle to earn a shot at the top seed.

Quarterfinal results

Coeur d'Alene 23, Boise 14

Highland 28, Eagle 14

Rigby 28, Madison 3

Rocky Mountain 51, Mountain View 8

Semifinal matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 1 Coeur d'Alene vs. No. 5 Highland

No. 2 Rigby vs. No. 3 Rocky Mountain

Class 5A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Bishop Kelly entered the Class 5A postseason as the No. 1 seed after completing an undefeated regular season.

Columbia, Hillcrest and Lakeland also earned first-round byes, positioning themselves among the leading contenders for the championship.

The opening round produced victories for Blackfoot, Lewiston, Sandpoint and Twin Falls.

Blackfoot defeated Shelley 43-14, Lewiston eliminated Pocatello 31-13, Sandpoint beat Minico 49-32 and Twin Falls edged Bonneville 6-0.

The quarterfinal round featured Bishop Kelly against Blackfoot, Lakeland against Lewiston, Columbia against Sandpoint and Hillcrest against Twin Falls.

Class 4A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Homedale entered the Class 4A tournament as the top seed following a perfect 9-0 regular season.

Sugar-Salem, Weiser and Fruitland joined the Trojans in earning first-round byes.

The opening round featured one of the closest finishes of the postseason, with South Fremont edging Preston 35-34.

Emmett defeated Wood River 34-20, Kimberly eliminated Gooding 35-13 and Cole Valley Christian shut out Bonners Ferry 34-0.

Those results established quarterfinal matchups featuring Homedale against Emmett, Fruitland against South Fremont, Sugar-Salem against Kimberly and Weiser against Cole Valley Christian.

Class 3A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

West Side entered the Class 3A playoffs undefeated and holding the No. 1 seed.

The Pirates were joined by Declo, Melba and West Jefferson among the teams receiving opening-round byes.

One of the notable early results came from Ririe, which defeated Buhl 22-20 to advance.

Grangeville defeated Aberdeen 28-14, Priest River beat New Plymouth 36-14 and Logos eliminated Nampa Christian 30-19.

The quarterfinal matchups featured West Side against Grangeville, West Jefferson against Ririe, Declo against Priest River and Melba against Logos.

Class 2A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Idaho's Class 2A eight-player championship race features several teams that enjoyed outstanding regular seasons.

Hagerman, Prairie, Wallace and Lost Rivers (Butte County) earned positions in the quarterfinal round.

Opening-round results reported elsewhere included Oakley's 38-6 victory over Idaho City, Garden Valley's 44-32 win over Potlatch and Kamiah's 34-14 victory over Notus.

The updated bracket will determine which teams advance to the Nov. 13 semifinals.

Class 1A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Kendrick entered the Class 1A tournament undefeated, with Rockland, Carey and Coeur du Christ Academy also among the leading championship contenders.

Rockland delivered a convincing quarterfinal performance, defeating Castleford 62-14 to secure a place in the semifinals.

The opening round also featured Council's 22-6 victory over Mackay, Salmon River's 50-6 win against Clark Fork and Deary's 72-50 victory over Richfield.

The remaining quarterfinal pairings featured Kendrick against Council, Coeur du Christ Academy against Salmon River and Carey against Deary.

When Are the Idaho High School Football State Championships?

The 2026 Idaho high school football playoffs began Oct. 30-31, followed by quarterfinal games Nov. 6-7.

The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 13-14, with six state champions set to be crowned during championship weekend Nov. 20-21.

Fans can follow the latest results, updated matchups and championship pairings through the High School On SI Idaho football playoff bracket hub.

High School On SI will continue updating its playoff coverage as the championship matchups are finalized.