Mountain West High School Football: Who’s Up, Who’s Down Across the Region (Nov. 16, 2026)

All across the Mountain West region, there were some impressive playoff performances that took place on high school football fields in six states from Idaho to the Dakotas.

High School On SI wanted to look at some of the highs and lows from the region that took place this weekend. Here are some of the highlights we found.

Three Up

Hagerman (ID)

Since the Pirates won the last of their four state titles in 2013, they went through a fallow decade without a winning record before making back-to-back semifinals in 2023 and 2024.

Finally, this season, they made it over the hump, defeating Oakley 30-20 in the 2A semifinals to reach their first title game in 13 years, where they’ll face Raft River. Junior Will Mavencamp rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Zander Cenarrusa returned a fumble 18 yards for another score.

Owen Brown

For the fifth consecutive season, Star Valley rival Cody in the Wyoming 3A state championship game, and this time, it was the closest margin yet — a 16-13 victory that came down to the Braves’ sophomore kicker nailing his first field goal of the season.

After Landon Peterson intercepted Broncs quarterback Cache McFadden with eight minutes left, Star Valley drove 70 yards over the next 7:36 to set Brown up for a 22-yard try. He’d missed his previous two field goal attempts during the season, but after Cody burned its final timeout to ice him, he calmly booted the kick through the uprights to lift the Braves to their ninth title in the past 12 years.

Jefferson (SD)

For the first time since 2022, the Cavaliers can call themselves 11AAA state champions, and to do so, they had to erase a 13-point second-half deficit, outscoring Sioux Falls rival Lincoln 35-6 in the final quarter to pull out a 42-26 victory.

Cason Mediger was 16-of-32 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those going to freshman Isaiah Blackburn, and Jefferson picked off Patriots quarterback Brody Schafer four times.

Three Down

Coeur d’Alene and Rigby (ID)

This is a two-fer as the top two seeds in the 6A playoffs, who most people expected to meet in a rematch of their epic regular-season matchup, both fell in the semifinals.

The Vikings, who had romped through the regular season and appeared poised to add a sixth championship trophy (and first since 2013) to their case, lost to six-win Highland 27-24. Then, the two-time defending champion Trojans fell 41-21 to Rocky Mountain in a rematch of last year’s semifinals.

Mountain Ridge (UT)

The Sentinels took over the top spot in the High School On SI Mountain West rankings a couple of weeks ago thanks to a passing attack that had amassed over 4,000 yards and averaged over 44 points per game.

However, in the 6A semifinals against perennial power Corner Canyon, the Chargers became the first Utah team to record seven interceptions in a game since 2008 en route to a 34-28 victory as they kept their dream of a fourth straight state title alive.

St. Thomas More (SD)

Another set of Cavaliers was looking to win a second straight state championship in the 11B division, but this one couldn’t do much to stop Elk Point-Jefferson’s powerful run game in a 61-13 beatdown at the DakotaDome. St. Thomas More was missing all but one of the linemen who started Week 1, and that dropoff in talent up front showed as the Huskies ran for 390 yards and eight touchdowns.

Who rises and falls next? High School On SI will return each week with Three Up, Three Down from around the Mountain West high school football scene.