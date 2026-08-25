Illinois High School Football Top 25 Rankings: East St. Louis Rises to No. 1 After Beating Chicago Mt. Carmel

The opening weekend of the 2026 Illinois high school football season delivered plenty of drama, with three of the state’s top four teams suffering losses and the High School on SI Illinois High School Football Top 25 undergoing a significant shake-up as a result.

East St. Louis made the biggest statement, defeating nationally ranked No. 24 Chicago Mt. Carmel 42-23 in a duel between two of the state’s perennial powers. The Flyers’ victory lifted them into the No. 23 position in the national High School On SI Power 25 while simultaneously knocking Chicago Mt. Carmel out of the rankings.

But East St. Louis wasn’t the only team to make waves. No. 25 IC Catholic Prep stunned previously No. 4 Nazareth Academy, while Lincoln-Way East edged No. 3 Brother Rice 22-21, leaving the top of the Illinois rankings considerably different heading into Week 2.

With several teams climbing and others trying to recover from unexpected losses, the coming weekend's slate offers another opportunity for contenders to strengthen their standing — or see their place in the state rankings disappear.

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: East St. Louis 42, Chicago Mt. Carmel 23

East St. Louis pulled off one of the biggest wins of opening weekend, taking down nationally ranked Chicago Mt. Carmel. It wasn't necessarily a stunning result, considering how closely the two perennial powers were ranked entering the season, but it was enough to lift the Flyers to No. 1 in Illinois and No. 23 in the national High School On SI Power 25. Of course, the Flyers always play a national schedule prior to entering league play against their Illinois brethren, and this year is no exception. They'll be in Florida Friday night to take on American Heritage as part of the annual Broward County High School National Football Showcase.

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: East St. Louis 42, Chicago Mt. Carmel 23

Chicago Mt. Carmel drops just a single spot after losing to the other national power from Illinois. While the loss dealt an early blow to the Caravan's national standing, they have an immediate opportunity to rebound this week at St. Joseph Regional of Montvale, N.J. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN as part of the network's high school kickoff series.

3. Loyola Academy

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Loyola Academy 31, Warren Township 0

Loyola Academy looked to be in fine form in a 31-0 win at Warren Township, but the Ramblers could face a tougher test this Friday at Cathedral of Indianapolis, which is ranked No. 13 in the latest edition of the High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25.

4. Fenwick

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Fenwick 28, Joliet Catholic 13

The defending Class 6A champs got out of the gate strong with a solid win over Joliet Catholic, and they'll look to build on that Friday evening at Oak Park-River Forest.

5. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 22, Brother Rice 21

Lincoln-Way East emerged as one of the big winners in the Land of Lincoln's opening weekend, taking down No. 3 Brother Rice in an exciting 22-21 affair. A Friday visit to Kankakee is next on the Griffins' agenda.

6. Montini Catholic

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Montini Catholic 48, Hoopeston/Armstrong 0

Montini Catholic blazed past Hoopeston/Armstrong to open the season, and now the Broncos will take their show on the road Friday night to Sandburg before facing four straight ranked opponents.

7. Batavia

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Batavia 49, Maine South 35

Batavia was one of the teams making a major statement in Week 1, outlasting No. 17 Maine South to kick off its 2026 campaign. The win boosted the Bulldogs from No. 10 to No. 7, heading into Friday's visit to Rochester.

8. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 35, Nazareth Academy 21

While East St. Louis's win over Chicago Mt. Carmel was a huge statement, it wasn't a result that was entirely shocking. No. 25 IC Catholic Prep's 35-21 win over previous No. 4 Nazareth Academy, however, was unexpected, and now the challenge for the Knights is to not slip up against a lesser opponent. They host St. Mary's South Side Friday night with a chance to build on their signature opening-week victory.

9. Brother Rice

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 22, Brother Rice 21

Brother Rice was also an unexpected casualty among the opening week upsets in Illinois that took down three of the top four teams. But Lincoln-Way East was at least ranked in the Top 10, meaning Brother Rice's slip-up certainly was within the realm of potential outcomes. The Crusaders will look to get back on track at home Friday against Woodlawn.

10. Nazareth Academy

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 35, Nazareth Academy 21

Nazareth Academy settles in to the No. 10 position after their surprising loss to IC Catholic Prep. The Roadrunners should get back on track at home Friday, and for the second week in a row, they'll face the team ranked No. 25 here in the Illinois Top 25. This time, it's the York Dukes looking to pull the upset while making their bow in the rankings.

11. Providence Catholic

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Providence Catholic 28, St. Rita 21

Providence Catholic rockets into the rankings this week after knocking off previous No. 8 St. Rita. The Celtics will host Kenwood Friday night, and they can't afford any missteps with a stretch of four games starting in mid-September against opponents ranked on this list.

12. Byron

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Byron 55, North Boone 7

The defending Class 3A champions got out of the gate strong with a 55-7 win over North Boone. Their schedule might make significant movement in the rankings difficult, but the Tigers aren't likely concerned with rankings. They're focused on trying to win a third state championship in four seasons and further cement their dynasty. They'll take the next step in that journey Friday night at home against Rock Falls.

13. Oswego

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Oswego 44, Neuqua Valley 22

Oswego doubled up Neuqua Valley in a 44-22 season-opening win, and the Panthers will look to continue their momentum on the road Friday at Geneva.

14. Downers Grove North

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, Morgan Park 12

Downers Grove North will host its rival Downers Grove South Friday night after slipping past Morgan Park last weekend. It's the kind of game the Trojans won't take lightly, and they can't afford to with even bigger games to come.

15. St. Rita

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Providence Catholic 28, St. Rita 21

St. Rita is coming off a game it was expected to win as the higher-ranked team, and it cost them their position in the Top 10 here. Now, they head on the road to face No. 23 Glenbard West on Saturday where loss could put the Mustangs' Top 25 position in serious jeopardy.

16. St. Francis

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: New Palestine (Ind.) 28, St. Francis 17

St. Francis had the unenviable task of taking on the No. 2 team in the preseason High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25. With five currently ranked in-state opponents still on its schedule, it was a challenging way for St. Francis to open the season, and it ultimately didn't go in the Spartans' favor. Still, all of their major goals are within reach, and Friday night's home game against Clemente is the only remaining contest until October where the Spartans will be overwhelming favorites.

17. Fremd

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Fremd 20, Lake Zurich 0

Fremd kicked off the season with a stout defensive performance, and the Vikings will head back out on the road again to face Glenbrook South Friday night looking for their second win.

18. Marist

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Marist 44, Simeon 28

Marist replaces Simeon here in the top 25 after defeating the previous No. 24 Wolverines. The RedHawks displayed a formidable offense in the win, and they needed most of it to hold on for the victory. They'll host King of Chicago on Saturday in another game that could test their mettle.

19. St. Charles North

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: St. Charles North 28, Minooka 7

St. Charles North avoided the upset bug that bit some of the teams here in the top 25 with a balanced performance against a solid Minooka squad. There are tougher games down the road, but they should be able to handle their Friday night trek to South Elgin with a similar effort.

20. Glenbard North

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Glenbard North 27, Brookfield East 12

Glenbard North looked solid against a Brookfield East squad that could prove to be a top 25 team in Wisconsin by season's end. That's a good sign for a Glenbard North squad that has multiple games remaining against teams currently ranked here on this list. Friday's opponent, Benet Academy, isn't one of them, but they are dangerous enough to possibly derail the Panthers' own top 25 run if they can't avoid the upset at home.

21. Lincoln Way-West

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Lincoln Way-West 24, Belleville East 7

Lincoln Way-West handled Belleville East, a potential top 50 squad in Illinois, with relative ease in last week's opener on the road. That bodes well for the Warriors' home opener Friday night against a Peoria squad that isn't as highly regarded as that East squad.

22. Maine South

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Batavia 49, Maine South 35

Maine South is clinging to its spot here in the top 25 after losing last week to current No. 7 Batavia. After dropping five spots following the loss, the Hawks have little margin for error if they hope to remain in the Top 25. Their home opener on Friday is against a Warren Township squad that is considered Top 50 caliber in Illinois. In terms of their ranking here, this is already a must-win game for the Hawks.

23. Glenbard West

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Glenbard West 21, Lockport 14

Glenbard West eked out a 21-14 win over preseason No. 18 Lockport, and that was enough to boost the Glen Ellyn contingent into the top 25 this week. The Hilltoppers are staring at a mountain this weekend, however, with a No. 15 St. Rita squad on deck this Saturday, looking to redeem itself after an opening night loss.

24. Lyons

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Lyons 24, Barrington 19

Lyons outlasted previous No. 20 Barrington for a 24-19 win, snatching the Broncos' place in the Top 25 in the process. The Lions will have to keep winning to hang onto it, and that starts with Friday night's road trip to Wheaton-Warrenville South to face a group of Tigers on the fringe of this list waiting to pounce.

25. York

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: York 20, Glenbrook South 17

York held off Glenbrook South, and with the upsets just ahead of them, it was enough to lift the Dukes into this week's Top 25. With a Friday night trip to No. 10 Nazareth Academy on the agenda, it could be a short stay, depending on the outcome.