The Saint Joseph Regional Green Knights (NJ) (0-0) play the Mt. Carmel Caravan (IL) (0-1) on Friday at Barda-Dowling Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The game features two high schools with multiple players who are committed to Division 1 programs.

Saint Joseph Regional won the 2025 New Jersey Non-Public A Championship last season over Don Bosco Prep. They enter the 2026 season led by junior linebacker Tahj Gray, who has offers from Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others. Chaz Gray is a senior defensive lineman who is committed to Washington.

Mt. Carmel went undefeated last season, and it won its fourth consecutive Illinois state championship. This season, the Caravan return five four-star prospects, including two Michigan commits, senior wide receiver Quentin Burrell and senior safety Tavares Harrington. Roman Igwebuike, a senior inside linebacker, is committed to Notre Dame.

The Caravan lost to No. 23 East St. Louis (IL) 42-23 to open its season.

Top Recruits To Watch

Saint Joseph Regional

(#17) Tahj Gray, Jr., LB — 4* with offers from Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

(#44) Chaz Gray, Sr., DE — 3* committed to Washington

(#31) Cam Aime, Sr., DE — 3* committed to Pitt

(#8) Jonathan Galette, Sr., S — 3* committed to Penn State

(#4) David Forster, Sr., WR — 3* with offers from Penn State, Rutgers and Illinois.

Mt. Carmel

(#4) Quentin Burrell, Sr., WR — 4* committed to Michigan

(#2) Tavares Harrington, Sr., S — 4* committed to Michigan

(#32) Roman Igwebuike, Sr., LB — 4* committed to Notre Dame

(#79) Caleb Tucker, Jr., DL — 4* with offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame and Purdue

(#3) Marshaun Thornton, Jr., WR — 4* with offers from Illinois, Michigan and Notre Dame

(#88) Darin Graham, Sr., DE — 3* committed to Wisconsin

(#72) Chase Clark, Sr., OL — 3* committed to Purdue

Saint Joseph Regional (NJ) vs Mount Carmel (IL): Live Score Updates From Top National High School Football Matchup

Live updates will be here when the game begins.

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