Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 2)

Chicago Mt. Carmel's stunning rally from a 30-point deficit to beat St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 48-44 produced two of this week's Illinois High School Football Player of the Week nominees.

Quarterback Brady Cloherty threw seven touchdown passes, while Quentin Burrell caught three of them, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. But they have plenty of competition on a Week 2 ballot filled with huge performances from across the state.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Michael Vander Luitgaren of Batavia.

Review this week's nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Aaden Adams, RB, El Paso-Gridley

Adams needed just seven carries to rush for 124 yards and four touchdowns in El Paso-Gridley's 54-21 victory over Charleston. His scoring runs covered 18, 9, 81 and 9 yards.

Quentin Burrell, WR, Chicago Mt. Carmel

Burrell caught seven passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns during Chicago Mt. Carmel's 30-point comeback against St. Joseph Regional (NJ). His 40-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter gave the Caravan its first lead in the 48-44 victory.

Brady Cloherty, QB, Chicago Mt. Carmel

Cloherty completed 26 of 41 passes for 309 yards and seven touchdowns as Chicago Mt. Carmel erased a 30-point deficit to beat St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 48-44.

Dallas Harder, RB, Peoria Notre Dame

Harder rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns in Peoria Notre Dame's 55-7 victory over Richwoods, scoring on runs of 46, 41, 38 and 20 yards.

Bennett Konkey, WR, Geneva

Konkey caught 10 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns while also completing a pass to his quarterback for a two-point conversion.

Matthew Lee, QB, Loyola Academy

Lee completed 21 of 26 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola Academy's 33-19 victory over Indianapolis Cathedral.

Caden Leonard, QB, Staunton/Bunker Hill

Leonard completed 19 of 26 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in Staunton's 52-20 victory over North Mac.

Caleb McDaniel, WR, Havana

McDaniel caught seven passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in Havana's 27-14 victory over Princeville.

Rylan Rees, QB, Jacksonville

Rees accounted for 272 yards and four touchdowns on just nine offensive touches, completing both of his passes for 127 yards and two scores while rushing seven times for 145 yards and two more touchdowns.

Isaac Repscher, QB, Taylorsville

Repscher accounted for four touchdowns in Taylorsville's 30-16 victory over Canton, completing 17 of 23 passes for 253 yards and three scores while rushing for another touchdown.

Evram Tabag, RB, Rochester

Tabag rushed 21 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns as Rochester defeated Batavia 44-16.

Joel White, RB/PR, Carlinville

White rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and added a fourth score on a 67-yard punt return in Carlinville's 56-0 win against Gillespie.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.