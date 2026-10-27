Indiana High School Football Playoffs 2026: Scores, Brackets and State Championship Schedule

Updated Oct. 27, 2026

Six championships. Two days. One final stop in Indianapolis.

The 2026 Indiana high school football playoffs have begun, with teams across the state chasing a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Lucas Oil Stadium. The IHSAA will crown its six state champions Nov. 27–28, following sectional, regional and semistate competition.

The opening round on Oct. 23 delivered a little of everything. Jimtown edged Tippecanoe Valley 15-14 in Class 3A, Caston slipped past Madison-Grant 23-22 in Class 1A, and Franklin Central opened its Class 6A run with a 43-0 victory over Southport.

Sectional semifinals are next on Friday, Oct. 30. Most Class 5A and 6A teams enter the tournament that night after each classification held one play-in game during the opening week.

Below are High School On SI's brackets for all six classifications, completed opening-round results and the remaining postseason schedule. This guide will be updated as additional rounds are completed.

Indiana Football State Championship Dates and Location

All six championship games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. All kickoff times below are Eastern.

Date Classification Kickoff Nov. 27 Class 2A 11 a.m. Nov. 27 Class 4A 3 p.m. Nov. 27 Class 6A 7 p.m. Nov. 28 Class 1A 11 a.m. Nov. 28 Class 3A 3 p.m. Nov. 28 Class 5A 7 p.m.

According to the IHSAA's official tournament information, admission is $20 per person per day, with children 5 and younger admitted free. Seating is general admission, and gates open at 10 a.m. Eastern each day. Lucas Oil Stadium is cashless.

All six finals will stream on IHSAAtv.org and its apps. The listed pay-per-view prices are $20 for one championship game or $25 for all six.

2026 IHSAA Football Playoff Schedule

Round Date Sectional opening round, including 5A and 6A play-in games Oct. 23 Sectional semifinals Oct. 30 Sectional championships Nov. 6 Regional championships Nov. 13 Semistate championships Nov. 20 State championships Nov. 27-28

Only the opening round has been completed. Results below are organized by classification; later-round scores will be added after those games are played.

Class 6A: Bracket and Round-by-Round Scores

Franklin Central advanced past Southport in the classification's lone play-in game. The Flashes face Decatur Central in the sectional semifinals.

Play-in round — Oct. 23

Franklin Central 43, Southport 0

Next round: Sectional semifinals, Oct. 30.

State championship: Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 5A: Bracket and Round-by-Round Scores

Mt. Vernon of Fortville won the Class 5A play-in game and moves on to face Indianapolis Cathedral.

Play-in round — Oct. 23

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34, Greenfield-Central 18

Next round: Sectional semifinals, Oct. 30.

State championship: Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 4A: Bracket and Round-by-Round Scores

Northview and Bedford North Lawrence both topped 70 points in their openers, while Heritage Hills advanced with a seven-point win over Jasper.

Sectional opening round — Oct. 23

Hammond Morton 48, Hanover Central 21

Lowell 42, Gary West Side 0

East Chicago Central 42, Kankakee Valley 6

Hobart 30, Highland 7

Northridge 57, Mishawaka 26

South Bend Saint Joseph 38, South Bend Riley 0

NorthWood 49, Plymouth 8

Culver Academies 58, New Prairie 27

DeKalb 55, New Haven 6

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 34, Fort Wayne North Side 0

Columbia City 21, Leo 6

East Noble 41, Wawasee 0

Logansport 41, Delta 14

Jay County 47, Marion 0

Yorktown 35, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 14

Muncie Central 34, Kokomo 23

Brebeuf Jesuit 42, Indianapolis Shortridge 21

Danville 42, Lebanon 13

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, Guerin Catholic 12

Northview 77, Frankfort 6

Mooresville 48, Martinsville 21

Beech Grove 62, Richmond 28

Roncalli 41, Connersville 20

Greenwood 45, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 34

East Central 51, Madison 7

Columbus East 62, Charlestown 36

Shelbyville 35, Silver Creek 25

Bedford North Lawrence 74, Evansville Central 21

Evansville Harrison 20, Boonville 14

Evansville Reitz 35, Evansville Bosse 0

Heritage Hills 21, Jasper 14

Next round: Sectional semifinals, Oct. 30.

State championship: Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 3A: Bracket and Round-by-Round Scores

Jimtown's one-point victory over Tippecanoe Valley was among the closest finishes of the opening round. Hamilton Heights also survived a high-scoring matchup with Mississinewa.

Sectional opening round — Oct. 23

Andrean 38, Griffith 20

Twin Lakes 58, River Forest 14

Hammond Bishop Noll 36, Calumet 26

Jimtown 15, Tippecanoe Valley 14

West Noble 44, South Bend Washington 6

Fairfield 56, John Glenn 27

Angola 13, Mishawaka Marian 0

Bluffton 48, Garrett 13

Norwell 55, Woodlan 21

Adams Central 48, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 27

Heritage 49, Bellmont 7

Hamilton Heights 47, Mississinewa 40

West Lafayette 49, Northwestern 14

Maconaquah 52, Eastbrook 20

Western Boone 14, Purdue Polytechnic 6

North Montgomery 50, Indianapolis Washington 0

Tri-West Hendricks 42, Crawfordsville 21

Speedway 28, Heritage Christian 22

Lawrenceburg 52, New Castle 18

Greensburg 49, Centerville 27

Franklin County 65, Rushville 19

Batesville 63, South Dearborn 14

Vincennes Lincoln 42, Edgewood 9

Sullivan 55, Owen Valley 27

Scottsburg 48, Washington 28

Gibson Southern 56, Southridge 20

Evansville Memorial 42, North Harrison 8

Evansville Mater Dei 63, Princeton 6

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49, Corydon Central 6

Next round: Sectional semifinals, Oct. 30.

State championship: Nov. 28, 3 p.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 2A: Bracket and Round-by-Round Scores

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter won a one-point game against Covenant Christian, while Monrovia edged Southmont by three. Salem, Eastern Hancock and North Posey each scored at least 76 points.

Sectional opening round — Oct. 23

Knox 46, Whiting 20

Rensselaer Central 56, Lake Station Edison 28

Wheeler 42, Boone Grove 14

Bremen 49, Prairie Heights 13

Rochester 36, Lakeland 14

Central Noble 40, Manchester 21

Delphi Community 52, Elwood 7

Oak Hill 49, Seeger 21

Tipton 35, Eastern (Greentown) 28

Lewis Cass 64, Peru 42

Hagerstown 56, Frankton 12

Shenandoah 48, Winchester Community 14

Alexandria-Monroe 48, Northeastern 40

Lapel 50, Blackford 7

Triton Central 49, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 23

Indianapolis Lutheran 56, Park Tudor 7

Eastern Hancock 77, Christel House 0

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 22, Covenant Christian 21

North Putnam 42, West Vigo 9

Monrovia 13, Southmont 10

Greencastle 35, South Vermillion 28

South Putnam 56, Cascade 33

Salem 80, Brown County 0

Brownstown Central 51, Providence 7

Switzerland County 47, Mitchell 28

Clarksville 42, Eastern (Pekin) 20

Tell City 37, South Spencer 32

Linton-Stockton 62, Pike Central 0

North Posey 76, Perry Central 0

Paoli 67, Eastern Greene 33

Next round: Sectional semifinals, Oct. 30.

State championship: Nov. 27, 11 a.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 1A: Bracket and Round-by-Round Scores

Caston advanced by one point, West Washington won by two and Southwood beat Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian by six. Knightstown posted the round's biggest score with an 84-0 victory over Union City.

Sectional opening round — Oct. 23

North Newton 23, Bowman Academy 13

West Central 39, Culver Community 7

Winamac 49, South Central (Union Mills) 16

North Judson-San Pierre 62, Triton 7

Lafayette Central Catholic 47, Frontier 0

North White 55, Faith Christian 20

Clinton Prairie 28, Carroll (Flora) 12

Pioneer 70, Taylor 0

Sheridan 40, North Miami 21

Clinton Central 64, Tri-Central 0

Caston 23, Madison-Grant 22

Southwood 34, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 28

South Adams 53, Churubusco 0

Northfield 49, Whitko 14

Fremont 46, Southern Wells 0

Knightstown 84, Union City 0

Tri 27, Monroe Central 22

Cambridge City Lincoln 7, Tindley 0

Milan 71, Trinity Lutheran 14

North Decatur 42, South Decatur 14

North Central (Farmersburg) 42, Parke Heritage 6

Riverton Parke 63, North Vermillion 20

Cloverdale 40, Fountain Central 22

Covington 52, Attica 6

Forest Park 64, Crawford County 0

North Daviess 35, Tecumseh 28

West Washington 29, Springs Valley 27

Next round: Sectional semifinals, Oct. 30.

State championship: Nov. 28, 11 a.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium.

What Comes Next in the Indiana Football Playoffs?

The Oct. 30 sectional semifinals will determine the matchups for the Nov. 6 sectional championships. Sectional winners advance to regional games Nov. 13, followed by semistate games Nov. 20.

Those semistate winners will make up the 12-team state finals field. Three champions will be crowned Friday, Nov. 27, and three more Saturday, Nov. 28.

Keep checking the classification brackets above for updated matchups and results throughout the postseason.