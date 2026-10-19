Barrington Football Went From 0-4 to the Illinois Class 8A Playoffs. Can the Broncos Keep Winning?

The Illinois high school football playoffs are here, and one team to keep your eye on is Barrington. After reaching the Class 8A quarterfinals last season, the Broncos have battled through a challenging start to earn another opportunity to make a postseason run.

Barrington’s path back to the playoffs didnt go exactly according to plan. The Broncos opened the season 0–4 but responded with five consecutive victories, finishing the regular season 5–4 and capturing their second straight Mid-Suburban League West title.

Those five wins were enough to secure a home game in the opening round, awarding them the twenty-four seed, hosting the forty-one seed, Waubonsie Valley (3-6).

The turnaround didn’t happen overnight. Barrington opened the season with losses to Lyons, Lincoln-Way Central, Naperville North and Hersey. With four consecutive defeats, the Broncos had little room for error if they wanted to extend their season into November.

Despite the difficult start, head coach Joe Sanchez believed the team still had its best football ahead of it.

“I knew that our best football was still going to be in front of us, but we had to keep fighting for it,” Sanchez told the Daily Herald on Oct. 3.

The Broncos did just that, finding their footing and building momentum as the season progressed.

Barrington opened its winning streak as soon as conference play began, beating Hoffman Estates 49–21 before posting back-to-back shutouts vs Palatine 31–0, and against Conant 42–0, then survived a tighter test against Fremd, winning 27–25.

Barrington saved its most lopsided result for the regular-season finale, putting all three phases together in the final test of the regular season, defeating Schaumburg 70–0 to finish the year with five straight victories.

During that stretch, the Broncos showcased an explosive offense, averaging 43.8 points per game, while their defense allowed just 9.2 points per game and recorded three shutouts.

Junior running back Lamar Osterhues has been a key contributor to Barrington’s offense, rushing for 1,024 yards this season. Listed at 5-foot-6, Osterhues has also emerged as a college recruiting prospect, with offers from Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico and North Dakota State, according to the Chicago Tribune. His production and growing leadership role have helped fuel the Broncos’ late-season surge.

The combination of offensive production, defensive improvement and leadership helped transform Barrington’s winless start into a playoff berth.

A History of Winning

Head coach Joe Sanchez has led Barrington since 2002 and built a long record of success. In September 2016, he became the winningest football coach in school history with his 107th victory. Seven years later, he reached another milestone, earning his 154th career win to become the Mid-Suburban League’s winningest head football coach.

Sanchez currently holds a career record of 186–79. Leaving Sanchez just outside the top 50 for most wins at one school in IHSA (198).

A Challenging Road Ahead

The path ahead is anything but easy. Barrington opens the Class 8A playoffs against Waubonsie Valley, who finished the regular season 3-6. A victory would send the Broncos into the second round against a nine-seeded Sandburg (7-2).

If Barrington wants to make a run this postseason they would have a potenial gauntlet ahead of them.

If the higher seeds advance, awaiting them is defending Class 8A champion Mount Carmel, and a matchup with top-seeded Lincoln-Way East.

The challenge is significant, but Barrington has already shown its ability to respond when the odds appear stacked against it. Last season’s quarterfinal run gives the Broncos postseason experience, while their five-game winning streak has provided momentum heading into the playoffs.

It's not how the regular season wanted to go, but the Broncos are heating up at the right time.