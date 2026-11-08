Indiana High School Volleyball State Championships: Benton Central, Lutheran Capture Titles

The first two championships of the Indiana high school girls volleyball state finals delivered a dominant performance and a historic breakthrough Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Lutheran completed a flawless postseason run with a three-set sweep of Rossville to capture the Class 1A championship, while Benton Central defeated Heritage Christian in four sets to win the Class 2A crown — the first team state championship in school history in any sport.

Both winners entered their respective championship matches ranked No. 2 in their classifications, but their paths to the titles were considerably different.

For Lutheran, the championship capped a postseason in which the Saints never surrendered a set. For Benton Central, it was the culmination of a yearlong pursuit after finishing as the state runner-up last season.

The two matches opened a four-championship schedule as the Indiana High School Athletic Association returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second consecutive year.

Class 1A: Indianapolis Lutheran Sweeps Rossville to Complete Perfect Postseason

Indianapolis Lutheran entered the Class 1A championship match having swept all five of its previous postseason opponents. The Saints made it six straight sweeps with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Rossville.

The Saints (26-7 entering the match) controlled the contest from the opening set, using their experience and balanced play to keep the Hornets from gaining momentum.

Senior Sophia Levine delivered the championship-clinching point with her 19th kill of the match, putting the finishing touch on a remarkable postseason.

Levine had been a central figure in Lutheran's success throughout the season, recording 317 kills and 72 blocks across 96 sets entering the championship.

With six starters returning from last year's team, the Saints had the experience and motivation to make a deep tournament run.

That motivation was particularly strong after a disappointing sectional exit the previous season.

"After last, after we lost in sectionals, it wasn't really like, 'I want to win state,' it was 'I'm going to win state' mentality. We all made this happen," senior libero Reagon Crabtree said.

"Going through the postseason run that we did, not dropping a set, I think it showed all of our hard work."

Rossville (27-8 entering the match) had its own compelling journey to the championship.

The Hornets entered postseason play following consecutive regular-season losses but found new momentum in the tournament. Their breakthrough included a victory over top-ranked Covington that secured a second consecutive regional championship.

That run carried Rossville to the brink of its first state volleyball title, but Lutheran proved too strong.

The Saints' straight-set victory completed a postseason in which they won every set they played.

Class 2A: Benton Central Makes History With First Team State Championship

For Benton Central, Saturday's Class 2A championship represented something bigger than another successful volleyball season.

It was an opportunity to accomplish something no team in school history had achieved.

The Bison delivered, defeating Heritage Christian 25-5, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21 to claim the school's first team state championship in any sport.

Benton Central (26-6 entering the match) had come agonizingly close a year earlier, finishing as the Class 2A volleyball runner-up.

With five starters returning from that team, the Bison entered the season determined to finish the job.

A 12-match winning streak that began in September helped establish Benton Central as a championship contender, and the Bison carried that confidence into Saturday's final.

They wasted little time making a statement.

Benton Central overwhelmed Heritage Christian in the opening set, winning 25-5.

But the Eagles (22-9 entering the match) refused to go quietly.

Heritage Christian responded with a 25-14 victory in the second set to even the match and force the Bison to regroup.

Benton Central answered by winning the third set 25-19 before closing out the championship with a 25-21 victory in the fourth.

When the final point was secured, the Bison had accomplished what previous Benton Central teams had been unable to do.

The school had previously finished as the state runner-up in girls basketball in 1989, 2011 and 2019, in addition to last year's volleyball championship appearance.

This time, Benton Central finished on top.

"We played for (two hours) today for forever," Benton Central head coach Scott Mattson said. "They'll have their picture on the wall in the gym; they will have a trophy with their name on it in a special place. They will be remembered forever as the first to do it."

Mattson also recognized the significance of the championship for the school's supporters.

"I feel great for the community, they have put out so much support for us, so much energy for us," Mattson said. "I know it means a lot to them, and to win the first, that's just fantastic for the school and the kids."

Balanced Attack Powers Benton Central to Championship

Benton Central relied on contributions throughout its lineup to overcome Heritage Christian.

Maggie Widmer led the Bison with 13 kills, while McKenna Yadon added nine.

Goodman contributed seven kills and 13 digs, while Ella Miller and Rhyan Deno finished with six kills apiece.

Whaley recorded 23 assists, and Minniear added 12 assists and nine digs.

Heritage Christian received a strong offensive performance from Ella Mensch, who finished with 19 kills. Kenley Mitchell added 13 kills for the Eagles.

Quinn Ralston also tied the IHSAA Class 2A championship record with two solo blocks.

The Eagles had entered the season with only three returning starters but received important contributions from several newcomers, including freshman defensive specialist Addie Mayer.

Mayer recorded 391 digs in 102 sets during the season, helping Heritage Christian reach the championship match despite its relatively inexperienced roster.

Ultimately, Benton Central's experience and determination proved decisive.

Two Championships, Two Memorable Finishes

The opening half of Indiana's state championship volleyball schedule showcased two different paths to the top.

Indianapolis Lutheran relied on its returning experience and postseason consistency to complete a championship run without losing a set.

Benton Central overcame a second-set setback and the disappointment of last year's runner-up finish to secure a title that will hold a permanent place in school history.

For the Saints, the championship validated a season built around the belief that they could finish on top.

For the Bison, it meant becoming the first team from Benton Central to bring home a state championship trophy.