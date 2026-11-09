The best high school sports photos of October, 2026: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of October, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 15.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.
Trip Hazard
Bishop Gorman player pushes Faith Lutheran player away from the ball in a high school soccer game in Nevada
Super Dive
Silverton player dives over West Albany defenders in an Oregon high school football game
Leaping Interception
Denton Guyer player leaps to intercept a pass between two Lewisville receivers during a Texas high school football game
Team Effort
Richlands player dives for ball as teammates root her on in a North Carolina high school girls volleyball game
Diving Touchdown
Wallkill Valley player dives for the endzone during against Verona in a New Jersey high school football game
All Eyes on Me
Midway receiver looks in pass with Bryan defender draped over him during a Texas high school football game
Helmet Off
Ukiah defender makes the tackle without his helmet against a Maria Carrillo ball carrier in a California high school football game
Anticipated Interception
Burlingame JV player jumps the route to intercept a pass against Mountain View in a California high school football game
Heads Up
Oceanside player with a heads up play during a New York high school soccer game
Eyes Down Field
Cardinal Newman quarterback scans the field for options during a California high school football game
One Hand Snag
Las Lomas wide receiver attempts a one-handed catch against Alhambra's in a California high school football game
Flying Falcon
Seventy-First Falcons player goes full extension during a North Carolina high school football game
The Catch
Trinity Valley wide receiver elevates for catch over Cistercian defender during a Texas high school football game
On the Bubble
Washington State official Mike Miller, was caught testing his bubble skills, during a break in the action between the Puyallup and Graham Kapowsin football game in Washington
Face Value
Covenant Christian player keeps her eye on the ball vs Oak Hill in an Indiana high school girls soccer game
All Out Effort
Centennial and McKinney North Players compete for an incoming pass in a Texas high school football game
Head on a Swivel
Exeter Township ball carrier keeps his head on a swivel against Elizabethtown in a Pennsylvania high school football game
Hit the Brakes
Pickerington North running back hits the brakes to dodge New Albany defender while running the ball in an Ohio high school football game
Laying Out
Federal Way player lays out for deep pass against Issaquah defender during a Washington high school football game
Air Soccer
Arlington Catholic JV player attempts to kick the ball in the air during a Massachusetts high school soccer game
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.