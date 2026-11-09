The best high school sports photos of October, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of October, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 15.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Trip Hazard

Jules Karney

Bishop Gorman player pushes Faith Lutheran player away from the ball in a high school soccer game in Nevada

Super Dive

Jay Johnson

Silverton player dives over West Albany defenders in an Oregon high school football game

Leaping Interception

Michael Horbovetz

Denton Guyer player leaps to intercept a pass between two Lewisville receivers during a Texas high school football game

Team Effort

Carin Goodall-Gosnell

Richlands player dives for ball as teammates root her on in a North Carolina high school girls volleyball game

Diving Touchdown

Pete Hagedoorn

Wallkill Valley player dives for the endzone during against Verona in a New Jersey high school football game

All Eyes on Me

Yuki Soda

Midway receiver looks in pass with Bryan defender draped over him during a Texas high school football game

Helmet Off

Charles Y Chang

Ukiah defender makes the tackle without his helmet against a Maria Carrillo ball carrier in a California high school football game

Anticipated Interception

James Regan

Burlingame JV player jumps the route to intercept a pass against Mountain View in a California high school football game

Heads Up

Derrick Dingle

Oceanside player with a heads up play during a New York high school soccer game

Eyes Down Field

Melody Tufo

Cardinal Newman quarterback scans the field for options during a California high school football game

One Hand Snag

Jason Weed

Las Lomas wide receiver attempts a one-handed catch against Alhambra's in a California high school football game

Flying Falcon

Israel Anta

Seventy-First Falcons player goes full extension during a North Carolina high school football game

The Catch

Kirsten Gallon

Trinity Valley wide receiver elevates for catch over Cistercian defender during a Texas high school football game

On the Bubble

Vince Miller

Washington State official Mike Miller, was caught testing his bubble skills, during a break in the action between the Puyallup and Graham Kapowsin football game in Washington

Face Value

Shawn Barney

Covenant Christian player keeps her eye on the ball vs Oak Hill in an Indiana high school girls soccer game

All Out Effort

Oladipo Awowale

Centennial and McKinney North Players compete for an incoming pass in a Texas high school football game

Head on a Swivel

Bill Snook

Exeter Township ball carrier keeps his head on a swivel against Elizabethtown in a Pennsylvania high school football game

Hit the Brakes

Kevin Bowyer

Pickerington North running back hits the brakes to dodge New Albany defender while running the ball in an Ohio high school football game

Laying Out

Dee Torres

Federal Way player lays out for deep pass against Issaquah defender during a Washington high school football game

Air Soccer

Brian Kelly

Arlington Catholic JV player attempts to kick the ball in the air during a Massachusetts high school soccer game