Elias Johnson Takes Over Iowa High School Girls Golf Program

A former college wrestler has been named the new head girls golf coach for an Iowa high school program.

Elias Johnson, who competed for Arizona State University before embarking on a 15-year career in journalism that included stops with WHO-TV and KDSM FOX 17 out of Des Moines, has been named the new head coach for the girls golf team at Urbandale High School.

🚨Urbandale Names Elias Johnson as New Girls Golf Coach🚨https://t.co/n42dVKy5TO pic.twitter.com/qfQSxabz4R — Urbandale J-Hawks (@UrbandaleJHawks) August 19, 2026

“We are excited to have Elias leading the program,” Urbandale activities director Jared Power said in a press release. “His passion for developing young people, knowledge of the game and extensive leadership experience make him a great fit to lead our girls golf program.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes both on and off the course.”

New Iowa Girls Golf Head Coach Wrestled, Played Golf In College

Currently, Johnson is the Vice President of Corporate Communication and Outreach for Fareway Stores, Inc. He oversees corporate outreach, charitable initiatives and internal and external communications.

In addition, Johnson created a two-day golf tournament in his hometown of Manson, Iowa to honor his former high school golf coach, Joe Middleton. The event raises money for two graduating seniors each year from the school.

Elias Johnson Earned Multiple Awards During Broadcast Career

Johnson also worked in multimedia roles in Arizona and Nevada before returning to Iowa. He has earned multiple regional Emmy Awards and two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

A graduate of Manson Northwest Webster High School, Johnson earned 11 letters in football, wrestling and golf. He was named all-conference in golf twice and a three-time medalist in wrestling.

After High School, He Wrestled, Golfed For Iowa Central, Arizona State

Johnson would attend Iowa Central Community College, lettering in golf and redshirting in wrestling for the Tritons, who placed third at the NJCAA National Championships that season. He was inducted into the Iowa Central Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

From there, Johnson enrolled at Arizona State University, wrestling at 141 pounds for the Sun Devils. He was recognized as a Maroon and Gold scholar-athlete.

Urbandale Looking To Turn Girls Golf Program Around

The hiring is pending approval by the Urbandale Community School District Board of Education.

The J-Hawks are members of the Central Iowa Metro League, competing alongside the likes of Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Southeast Polk, Valley, Waukee and Waukee Northwest.

Last year, Urbandale went winless in conference duals. They graduated KaiLan Baccam, Brookelyn Hartman, Sydney Hasson and Claire Legler, but return Ella Fron, Mallory Peterson, Libby Spilman and Sadie Tillinghast.