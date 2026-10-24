How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 9 - Oct. 23, 2026

The opening round of the Iowa high school football playoffs hit the field around the state Friday for four classes.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player were all in elimination games, as Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A put a wrap on the regular season.

Now, it is all postseason action from here on out until the crowning of seven state champions next month inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Johnston, fresh off moving to the top spot in the state after defeating Southeast Polk, secured an eight-win campaign with a dominating 49-0 victory over Des Moines Roosevelt. The Dragons will be the top-seed when the Class 5A pairings are released.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 9.

Iowa High School Football Week 9 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 23, 2026

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Last game: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 49-0

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Last game: defeated Mason City, 49-7

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Last game: defeated Marshalltown, 43-0

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Last game: defeated Des Moines East, 54-0

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Last game: defeated Spencer, 35-0

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Last game: defeated West Delaware, 35-21

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Last game: defeated Columbus Catholic, 50-7

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Last game: defeated Fort Madison, 55-6

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 66-7

10. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Last game: defeated Ames, 35-0

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Last game: defeated Tri-Center, 56-7

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Last game: defeated Ballard, 35-3

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Last game: defeated Winterset, 55-17

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Last game: defeated Burlington, 55-7

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Last game: defeated Unity Christian, 35-0

16. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 16

Last game: defeated Atlantic, 55-7

17. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 17

Last game: defeated Urbandale, 35-24

18. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Last game: defeated Cherokee, 34-20

19. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42-6

20. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 20

Last game: defeated Norwalk, 21-3

21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 21

Last game: defeated Dubuque Senior, 48-0

22. Pleasant Valley (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 22

Last game: defeated Davenport Central, 70-22

23. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 55-0

24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 24

Last game: defeated Southeast Valley, 38-14

25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 25

Last game: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 56-0