How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 9 - Oct. 23, 2026
The opening round of the Iowa high school football playoffs hit the field around the state Friday for four classes.
Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player were all in elimination games, as Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A put a wrap on the regular season.
Now, it is all postseason action from here on out until the crowning of seven state champions next month inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Johnston, fresh off moving to the top spot in the state after defeating Southeast Polk, secured an eight-win campaign with a dominating 49-0 victory over Des Moines Roosevelt. The Dragons will be the top-seed when the Class 5A pairings are released.
Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 9.
Iowa High School Football Week 9 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 23, 2026
1. Johnston (Class 5A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 1
Last game: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 49-0
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Last game: defeated Mason City, 49-7
3. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Last game: defeated Marshalltown, 43-0
4. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 4
Last game: defeated Des Moines East, 54-0
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 5
Last game: defeated Spencer, 35-0
6. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 6
Last game: defeated West Delaware, 35-21
7. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Last game: defeated Columbus Catholic, 50-7
8. Solon (3A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Last game: defeated Fort Madison, 55-6
9. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 9
Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 66-7
10. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 10
Last game: defeated Ames, 35-0
11. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 11
Last game: defeated Tri-Center, 56-7
12. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Last game: defeated Ballard, 35-3
13. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 13
Last game: defeated Winterset, 55-17
14. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 14
Last game: defeated Burlington, 55-7
15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 15
Last game: defeated Unity Christian, 35-0
16. Carroll (3A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 16
Last game: defeated Atlantic, 55-7
17. Indianola (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 17
Last game: defeated Urbandale, 35-24
18. Spirit Lake (2A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 18
Last game: defeated Cherokee, 34-20
19. Cedar Falls (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 19
Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42-6
20. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: No. 20
Last game: defeated Norwalk, 21-3
21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 21
Last game: defeated Dubuque Senior, 48-0
22. Pleasant Valley (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 22
Last game: defeated Davenport Central, 70-22
23. Lewis Central (4A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 23
Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 55-0
24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 24
Last game: defeated Southeast Valley, 38-14
25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: No. 25
Last game: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 56-0
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker