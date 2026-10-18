Iowa High School Soccer Player Makes $3 Million Kick On ESPN

Saturday was a day a former Iowa high school soccer player will never forget.

Carter Smith, who graduated from Underwood High School in 2023, successfully made a field goal worth $3 million during ESPN’s College GameDay program earlier in the day.

Hours later, Smith, a student at BYU, watched as the Cougars upset Notre Dame in a featured game to remain undefeated.

CARTER FOR THREE MILLION DOLLARS



WHAT A KICK



FULL PANDEMONIUM #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/qSjBFjD1pz pic.twitter.com/AaHATWqfQe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2026

Iowa Native Dressed As Spider-Man Makes Big Kick On ESPN

Smith wore a Spider-Man costume while appearing on the program. He was selected to compete in the “Kicking is Easy” contest that is held by Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter.

The rules of the contest are simple. The person selected out of the crowd who attends the pregame show attempts a 33-yard field goal. Typically, the kick is worth $100,000.

However, the owner of the NBA Utah Jazz and NHL Utah Mammoth, Ryan Smith, was in attendance and offered up another $1 million. Ryan Sweeney, Smith’s business partner, did the same, making it worth $3 million for the Iowa native.

After missing on his first attempt, Smith was given a second try and knocked it through the uprights.

Carter Smith Scored Several Goals In Iowa High School Soccer

As a senior at Underwood, Smith started 13 matches, scoring one goal with three assists. He tallied three goals and five assists as a junior for the Eagles and also played as a sophomore.

“They’ve crashed the field goal set,” McAfee said after Smith’s successful kick. “Carter’s getting carried out here. Congrats, Carter.”

Smith and McAfee snapped a picture together in front of a cheering crowd.

Former Iowa High School Soccer Player Adds Name To List Of Winners

Half of the money from Sweeney was donated to charity, with the other half going to Smith for making the kick.

Earlier this year, a freshman from Texas was successful on a kick worth over $1.2 million. One when ESPN visited Ole Miss also made his kick.

Smith has been identified as a biology major at BYU.