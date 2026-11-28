Basketball takes center stage over the next several months in Iowa high school girls athletics now with the conclusion of the volleyball season.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament is set for Des Moines, Iowa, and the Casey’s Center in March 2027.

Here is a look at some of the top returning Iowa high school girls basketball players for the 2026-2027 season. All information below is based off the Bound website. If players have transferred to a new school, please let us know.

Top 2026-2027 Iowa High School Girls Basketball Players

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

Snoozy averaged just over 21 points per game a season ago, adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals a night.

Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, Senior

Gilbertson was a 20-point scorer for Mount Ayr, adding in over nine rebounds with four blocks, nearly four steals and almost four assists.

Norwalk’s Braylyn Birmingham (10) shoots a pair of free throws during the fourth quarter against Central DeWitt on March 3, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, Junior

One of the top scorers in the state, Birmingham finished her sophomore season with 745 total points, 19 rebounds, 82 assists, 57 steals and 27 blocks.

Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Senior

Ulrich returns for her senior season after averaging 20.2 points a night. She also grabbed five rebounds, two steals and almost two assists.

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, Senior

Franken hit 20 points a game as a junior, adding in just under nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, Senior

Petersen averaged just under 20 points a game while picking up six steals with five assists and four rebounds.

Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, Junior

An elite defender, Clarahan had 176 steals with 573 points, 176 rebounds and 87 assists.

Cora Sauer, Lake Mills, Senior

Sauer filled the box score last year for the Bulldogs, finishing at 19.7 points, six rebounds, almost four steals and three assists a game.

Regina Catholic's Addie McLaughlin (24) take the ball to the basket against Rock Valley's Natalie Leusink (31) and Caydence Harmsen (11) on March 4, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Junior

McLaughlin made headlines as a sophomore last winter, scoring 553 points with 155 rebounds, 152 assists and 118 steals.

Maggie McChesney, Glenwood, Senior

Coming off a season in which she averaged 19.5 points and over eight rebounds, McChesney looks to do even more. She also recorded 3.5 steals, three assists and over a block.

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington, Senior

A standout volleyball player, Wolfswinkel also had a big basketball season, averaging 19 points, six rebounds and over three assists and 2.5 steals.

Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, Junior

Burbridge tallied 495 points with 144 rebounds, 135 steals and 103 assists last year.

Solon’s Laney Johnson (11) defends a shot attempted by Mount Vernon’s Savanna Wright (10) Dec. 16, 2025 in Solon, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Savanna Wright, Mount Vernon, Junior

Wright put everything she had on both ends of the floor, scoring 484 points with 119 rebounds, 82 steals, 61 assists and 17 blocked shots.

Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Junior

Dill almost scored 500 points, adding 156 rebounds, 64 assists and 61 steals over her sophomore season.

Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, Junior

Another in a long line of stars for the Mustangs, Sievers had 420 points with 103 rebounds, 63 steals and 58 assists last year.

Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Sophomore

Tanny is gaining national exposure as she moves into her second season. She had 513 points, 157 rebounds, 86 assists, 77 steals and 28 blocks.

Albany Reinke, Spirit Lake, Sophomore

Another young star, Reinke recorded 426 points, 254 rebounds, 100 steals, 29 blocks and 23 assists. She had 102 offensive rebounds on the year.

Tenley Levin, Solon, Sophomore

A familiar name, the younger Levin had 425 points with 19 rebounds, 41 assists, 33 steals and 28 blocked shots a year ago.