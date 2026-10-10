Kentucky High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 9, 2026

Kentucky high school football delivered another big Friday night on October 9, with several teams in the High School On SI Kentucky Top 25 rankings making statements as the regular season moves closer to the playoffs.

No. 1 Trinity delivered the night's most lopsided victory among the state's top-ranked teams, overwhelming Ballard 73-0. No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville continued its unbeaten run with a 49-7 victory over Central, while No. 3 Pulaski County rolled past South Laurel 66-31.

One of the night's biggest matchups came in Richmond, where No. 4 Frederick Douglass handed No. 7 Madison Central its first loss of the season, 21-14, in a showdown of unbeaten teams.

No. 13 Manual also made a statement, defeating St. Xavier 36-10, while No. 5 Highlands suffered a narrow 30-27 loss to Cincinnati powerhouse Elder. No. 6 Boyle County shut out Russell County 42-0, continuing its climb back toward the top of the state rankings.

Below are the Kentucky high school football final scores from Friday, October 9, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Top 25, listed in ranking order, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.

Kentucky Top 25 Final Scores

No. 1 Trinity 73, Ballard 0

No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Central 7

No. 3 Pulaski County 66, South Laurel 31

No. 4 Frederick Douglass 21, No. 7 Madison Central 14

Elder (Ohio) 30, No. 5 Highlands 27

No. 6 Boyle County 42, Russell County 0

No. 8 Owensboro 68, Fort Knox 0 (Thurs.)

No. 10 Lexington Christian 42, Shawnee 0

No. 11 Beechwood 62, St. Henry 0

No. 12 Scott County 55, South Oldham 18

No. 13 Manual 36, St. Xavier 10

No. 14 Corbin 55, Harlan County 8

No. 16 Woodford County 56, Collins 34

No. 17 Sayre 2, Bera 0

No. 18 Lexington Catholic 45, Mercer County 0

No. 21 Atherton 49, Butler 0

No. 22 Ashland Blazer 42, Boyd County 7

No. 24 Kentucky Country Day 14, Holy Cross-Louisville 0

Cathedral (Indiana) 28, No. 25 Covington Catholic 20

Other Kentucky Scores

Bardstown 27, Garrard County 12

Bracken County 49, Owen County 8

Breathitt County 48, Morgan County 0

Bryan Station 24, George Rogers Clark 20

Bullitt East 52, Fern Creek 12

Clay County 21, McCreary Central 0

Danville 23, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 22

Dayton 42, Bellevue 6

East Ridge 43, Pike County Central 6

Fairdale 21, North Bullitt 13

Fleming County 35, East Carter 22

Franklin County (TN) 37, Fort Campbell 0

Franklin County 62, Grant County 0

Great Crossing 21, Simon Kenton 14

Harlan 28, Thomas Walker (Virginia) 20

Henderson County 37, Christian County 33

Holy Cross-Covington 41, Bishop Brossart 14

Johnson Central 49, Rowan County 15

Knox Central 70, Bell County 20

Lafayette 35, Henry Clay 0

Lawrence County 41, Powell County 0

Leslie County 26, Knott County Central 10

Letcher County Central 53, Magoffin County 0

Madison Southern 43, Montgomery County 15

Madisonville-North Hopkins 60, Apollo 14

Mason County 25, Harrison County 0

Newport Central Catholic 17, Newport 6

North Hardin 49, Pleasure Ridge Park 7

North Laurel 38, Southwestern 12

North Oldham 35, Valley 28

Oldham County 28, Eastern 21

Paintsville 38, Hazard 14

Paris 7, Nicholas County 0

Paul Laurence Dunbar 28, Tates Creek 27

Phelps 28, Montcalm (West Virginia) 0

Prestonsburg 54, Floyd Central 14

Raceland 57, Fairview 0

Ryle 13, Campbell County 6

Shelby Valley 49, Betsy Layne 12

Spencer County 42, Shelby County 7

Waggener 18, Doss 0

Walton-Verona 58, Gallatin County 0

West Carter 54, Jackson County 0