Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 9, 2026)

Not really any surprises this past week insofar as upsets or blowouts. One team dropped out and another entered the rankings for the first time this season.

The top-five remain the same and barring disaster that order shouldn't change before the conclusion of the regular season. However, No. 4 Frederick Douglass High School still has a couple of competitive contests left in its slate. The Broncos meet No. 7 Madison Central this Friday and play No. 6 Boyle County Oct. 30.

1. Trinity (6A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Next up: vs. Ballard. Thirteen of 14 Ballard starters have been suspended for the Trinity game after their involvement last week in an on-field skirmish with Fern Creek players.

2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Next up: vs. Central

3. Pulaski County (5A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: @ South Laurel

4. Frederick Douglass (6A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Next up: @ Madison Central

5. Highlands (4A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Next up: Elder (Cincinnati)

6. Boyle County (4A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: vs. Russell County

7. Madison Central (6A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 9

Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass

8. Owensboro Catholic (2A) ( 6-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: vs. Fort Knox

9. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

Next up: Idle

10. Lexington Christian (2A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: @ The Shawnee Academy

11. Beechwood (2A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 10

Next up: @ St. Henry

12. Scott County (5A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Next up: vs. South Oldham

13. Manual (6A) ( 5-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Next up: @ St. X

14. Corbin (4A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Next up: vs. Harlan County

15. Glasgow (3A) ( 7-0)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: @ LaRue County

16. Woodford County (5A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Next up: vs. Collins

17. Sayre (1A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Next up: vs. Idle

18. Lexington Catholic (3A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Next up: vs. Mercer County

19. South Warren (6A) ( 5-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Next up: Idle

20. Owensboro (5A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: Idle

21. Atherton (5A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Next up: @ Butler

22. Ashland Blazer (4A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 22

Next up: vs. Boyd County

23. LaRue County (3A) (7-0)

Previous rank: NR

Next up: vs. Glasgow

24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: @ Holy Cross-Louisville

25. Covington Catholic (4A) (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 21

Next up: @ Cathedral (Indianapolis)