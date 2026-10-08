Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 9, 2026)
Not really any surprises this past week insofar as upsets or blowouts. One team dropped out and another entered the rankings for the first time this season.
The top-five remain the same and barring disaster that order shouldn't change before the conclusion of the regular season. However, No. 4 Frederick Douglass High School still has a couple of competitive contests left in its slate. The Broncos meet No. 7 Madison Central this Friday and play No. 6 Boyle County Oct. 30.
1. Trinity (6A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
Next up: vs. Ballard. Thirteen of 14 Ballard starters have been suspended for the Trinity game after their involvement last week in an on-field skirmish with Fern Creek players.
2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Next up: vs. Central
3. Pulaski County (5A) (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Next up: @ South Laurel
4. Frederick Douglass (6A) (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 4
Next up: @ Madison Central
5. Highlands (4A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 5
Next up: Elder (Cincinnati)
6. Boyle County (4A) (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 7
Next up: vs. Russell County
7. Madison Central (6A) (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 9
Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass
8. Owensboro Catholic (2A) ( 6-1)
Previous rank: No. 8
Next up: vs. Fort Knox
9. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 6
Next up: Idle
10. Lexington Christian (2A) (4-2)
Previous rank: No. 14
Next up: @ The Shawnee Academy
11. Beechwood (2A) (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 10
Next up: @ St. Henry
12. Scott County (5A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 11
Next up: vs. South Oldham
13. Manual (6A) ( 5-1)
Previous rank: No. 16
Next up: @ St. X
14. Corbin (4A) (4-2)
Previous rank: No. 12
Next up: vs. Harlan County
15. Glasgow (3A) ( 7-0)
Previous rank: No. 13
Next up: @ LaRue County
16. Woodford County (5A) (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 17
Next up: vs. Collins
17. Sayre (1A) (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 18
Next up: vs. Idle
18. Lexington Catholic (3A) (4-2)
Previous rank: No. 15
Next up: vs. Mercer County
19. South Warren (6A) ( 5-2)
Previous rank: No. 19
Next up: Idle
20. Owensboro (5A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 23
Next up: Idle
21. Atherton (5A) (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 25
Next up: @ Butler
22. Ashland Blazer (4A) (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 22
Next up: vs. Boyd County
23. LaRue County (3A) (7-0)
Previous rank: NR
Next up: vs. Glasgow
24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (4-2)
Previous rank: No. 24
Next up: @ Holy Cross-Louisville
25. Covington Catholic (4A) (5-3)
Previous rank: No. 21
Next up: @ Cathedral (Indianapolis)
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Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.