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Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 9, 2026)

Boyle County climbs to No. 6, while Lexington Christian jumps four spots into the Top 10.
Chris Adams|
Boyle County High School's Seneca Driver (5) throws during a flea flicker play against St. X during KHSAA football at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 2, 2026. The Rebels continue to move up in the rankings after dropping out of the top five in mid-September.
Boyle County High School's Seneca Driver (5) throws during a flea flicker play against St. X during KHSAA football at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 2, 2026. The Rebels continue to move up in the rankings after dropping out of the top five in mid-September. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not really any surprises this past week insofar as upsets or blowouts. One team dropped out and another entered the rankings for the first time this season.

The top-five remain the same and barring disaster that order shouldn't change before the conclusion of the regular season. However, No. 4 Frederick Douglass High School still has a couple of competitive contests left in its slate. The Broncos meet No. 7 Madison Central this Friday and play No. 6 Boyle County Oct. 30.

1. Trinity (6A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Next up: vs. Ballard. Thirteen of 14 Ballard starters have been suspended for the Trinity game after their involvement last week in an on-field skirmish with Fern Creek players.

2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Next up: vs. Central

3. Pulaski County (5A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: @ South Laurel

4. Frederick Douglass (6A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Next up: @ Madison Central

5. Highlands (4A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Next up: Elder (Cincinnati)

6. Boyle County (4A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: vs. Russell County

7. Madison Central (6A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 9

Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass

8. Owensboro Catholic (2A) ( 6-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: vs. Fort Knox

9. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

Next up: Idle

10. Lexington Christian (2A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: @ The Shawnee Academy

11. Beechwood (2A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 10

Next up: @ St. Henry

12. Scott County (5A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Next up: vs. South Oldham

13. Manual (6A) ( 5-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Next up: @ St. X

14. Corbin (4A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Next up: vs. Harlan County

15. Glasgow (3A) ( 7-0)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: @ LaRue County

16. Woodford County (5A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Next up: vs. Collins

17. Sayre (1A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Next up: vs. Idle

18. Lexington Catholic (3A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Next up: vs. Mercer County

19. South Warren (6A) ( 5-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Next up: Idle

20. Owensboro (5A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: Idle

21. Atherton (5A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Next up: @ Butler

22. Ashland Blazer (4A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 22

Next up: vs. Boyd County

23. LaRue County (3A) (7-0)

Previous rank: NR

Next up: vs. Glasgow

24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: @ Holy Cross-Louisville

25. Covington Catholic (4A) (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 21

Next up: @ Cathedral (Indianapolis)

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Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

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