Kentucky High School Football Final Scores: October 29-30, 2026

Kentucky high school football wrapped up the final weekend of October with a battle between two of the state's highest-ranked programs, several impressive performances and a handful of surprises heading into the postseason.

No. 2 Frederick Douglass survived a thriller against No. 5 Boyle County, pulling out a 15-14 victory Friday night in Danville. The Broncos entered the game undefeated, while Boyle County was looking to make a statement against one of Kentucky's Class 6A powers.

No. 7 Madison Central delivered another significant result, defeating St. Xavier, 28-16. No. 8 Lexington Christian wasn't as fortunate, falling to Pleasure Ridge Park, 50-43, in one of the weekend's highest-scoring contests.

No. 4 Christian Academy-Louisville remained undefeated with a 49-13 victory over Fern Creek, while No. 6 Pulaski County rolled past Bell County, 54-0.

No. 9 DuPont Manual shut out Louisville rival Male, 21-0, and No. 10 Corbin dominated Great Crossing, 56-14.

Thursday's action featured No. 12 Owensboro Catholic, which defeated Elizabethtown, 48-20, to finish the regular season with nine consecutive victories.

No. 11 Beechwood also completed an unbeaten regular season Friday, overwhelming Campbell County, 62-6. The Tigers enter the postseason 10-0.

Other notable results included No. 15 South Warren's 35-7 victory over Logan County, No. 16 Lexington Catholic's 42-20 win over No. 23 Ashland Blazer, and North Oldham's 34-27 upset of No. 24 Atherton.

Below are Kentucky high school football final scores from Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30. Results involving teams in the High School On SI Kentucky Top 25 rankings appear first, followed by separate Thursday and Friday statewide scoreboards.

Kentucky Top 25 Final Scores — October 29-30

Friday, October 30

No. 2 Frederick Douglass 15, No. 5 Boyle County 14

No. 4 Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Fern Creek 13

No. 6 Pulaski County 54, Bell County 0

No. 7 Madison Central 28, St. Xavier 16

Pleasure Ridge Park 50, No. 8 Lexington Christian 43

No. 9 DuPont Manual 21, Male 0

No. 10 Corbin 56, Great Crossing 14

No. 11 Beechwood 62, Campbell County 6

No. 12 Owensboro Catholic 48, Elizabethtown 20

No. 13 Woodford County 45, Ballard 0

No. 15 South Warren 35, Logan County 7

No. 16 Lexington Catholic 42, No. 23 Ashland Blazer 20

No. 18 Owensboro 50, Henderson County 2

No. 19 Sayre 31, Middlesboro 0

No. 20 Kentucky Country Day 42, Henry County 8

No. 21 Paducah Tilghman 49, Christian County 19

No. 22 LaRue County 35, Taylor County 0

North Oldham 34, No. 24 Atherton 27

No. 25 Pikeville 47, Bracken County 0

No. 1 Trinity, No. 3 Highlands, No. 14 Covington Catholic and No. 17 Scott County had completed their regular-season schedules.

Other Kentucky High School Football Scores

Thursday, October 29

Ludlow 26, St. Henry 18

Union County 26, Greenwood 14

Webster County 56, Todd County Central 0

Fairdale 1, Shelby County 0 (forfeit)

Friday, October 30

Apollo 54, Daviess County 14

Bardstown 35, Washington County 21

Barren County 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Belfry 49, Letcher County Central 0

Bethlehem 44, Hancock County 20

Bishop Brossart 41, Pendleton County 6

Bourbon County 30, Danville 26

Breckinridge County 64, Fort Knox 28

Bryan Station 29, South Oldham 14

Bullitt Central 29, Marion County 25

Bullitt East 54, Meade County 14

Butler County 54, Russellville 6

Calloway County 48, Marshall County 6

Carroll County 54, Gallatin County 0

Central 26, Mayfield 14

Clay County 49, Lynn Camp 12

Clinton County 48, Pickett County (Tenn.) 40

Conner 48, Henry Clay 14

Cooper 25, Simon Kenton 14

Dayton 49, Trimble County 14

DeSales 24, Anderson County 7

Eastern 21, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14

East Ridge 30, Harlan 20

Eminence 41, Owen County 0

Fleming County 50, Floyd Central 14

Garrard County 28, Lincoln County 21

Glasgow 33, Franklin-Simpson 29

Grayson County 52, Hart County 20

Green County 42, East Jessamine 33

Greenup County 63, Montgomery County 29

Harlan County 28, Shelby Valley 21

Holy Cross (Louisville) 13, Butler 7

Holy Cross (Covington) 48, Bellevue 7

Hopkins County Central 33, Crittenden County 26

Jeffersontown 46, Southern 7

John Hardin 17, Mercer County 14

Knox Central 49, Williamsburg 22

Lawrence County 42, Boyd County 14

Lewis County 27, Fairview 8

Lloyd Memorial 42, Boone County 16

Madison Southern 48, Whitley County 6

Madisonville-North Hopkins 24, Warren Central 6

McCracken County 31, Graves County 14

McLean County 34, Ohio County 0

Metcalfe County 22, Edmonson County 19

Morgan County 22, Paris 14

Murray 30, Caldwell County 17

Nelson County 21, Spencer County 14

Newport 34, Harrison County 6

Newport Central Catholic 27, Mason County 13

Nicholas County 52, Bath County 0

North Bullitt 26, Central Hardin 16

North Hardin 40, Warren East 0

North Laurel 21, Wayne County 12

Oldham County 38, Lafayette 19

Paintsville 40, Martin County 6

Pike County Central 22, Powell County 14

Pineville 28, Jackson County 22

Prestonsburg 38, Estill County 17

Raceland 42, East Carter 13

Ridgeview (Va.) 42, Pike County Central 14

Rowan County 33, West Carter 8

Russell 24, Breathitt County 8

Russell County 20, Monroe County 19

Ryle 20, Dixie Heights 19

Scott 40, Holmes 6

Seneca 34, Thomas Nelson 3

Somerset 54, Hazard 7

Valley 24, Moore 14

Waggener 34, Shawnee 7

Walton-Verona 41, Grant County 16

West Jessamine 45, Tates Creek 14

Western Hills 56, Frankfort 16