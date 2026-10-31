Kentucky High School Football Final Scores: October 29-30, 2026
Kentucky high school football wrapped up the final weekend of October with a battle between two of the state's highest-ranked programs, several impressive performances and a handful of surprises heading into the postseason.
No. 2 Frederick Douglass survived a thriller against No. 5 Boyle County, pulling out a 15-14 victory Friday night in Danville. The Broncos entered the game undefeated, while Boyle County was looking to make a statement against one of Kentucky's Class 6A powers.
No. 7 Madison Central delivered another significant result, defeating St. Xavier, 28-16. No. 8 Lexington Christian wasn't as fortunate, falling to Pleasure Ridge Park, 50-43, in one of the weekend's highest-scoring contests.
No. 4 Christian Academy-Louisville remained undefeated with a 49-13 victory over Fern Creek, while No. 6 Pulaski County rolled past Bell County, 54-0.
No. 9 DuPont Manual shut out Louisville rival Male, 21-0, and No. 10 Corbin dominated Great Crossing, 56-14.
Thursday's action featured No. 12 Owensboro Catholic, which defeated Elizabethtown, 48-20, to finish the regular season with nine consecutive victories.
No. 11 Beechwood also completed an unbeaten regular season Friday, overwhelming Campbell County, 62-6. The Tigers enter the postseason 10-0.
Other notable results included No. 15 South Warren's 35-7 victory over Logan County, No. 16 Lexington Catholic's 42-20 win over No. 23 Ashland Blazer, and North Oldham's 34-27 upset of No. 24 Atherton.
Below are Kentucky high school football final scores from Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30. Results involving teams in the High School On SI Kentucky Top 25 rankings appear first, followed by separate Thursday and Friday statewide scoreboards.
Kentucky Top 25 Final Scores — October 29-30
Friday, October 30
No. 2 Frederick Douglass 15, No. 5 Boyle County 14
No. 4 Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Fern Creek 13
No. 6 Pulaski County 54, Bell County 0
No. 7 Madison Central 28, St. Xavier 16
Pleasure Ridge Park 50, No. 8 Lexington Christian 43
No. 9 DuPont Manual 21, Male 0
No. 10 Corbin 56, Great Crossing 14
No. 11 Beechwood 62, Campbell County 6
No. 12 Owensboro Catholic 48, Elizabethtown 20
No. 13 Woodford County 45, Ballard 0
No. 15 South Warren 35, Logan County 7
No. 16 Lexington Catholic 42, No. 23 Ashland Blazer 20
No. 18 Owensboro 50, Henderson County 2
No. 19 Sayre 31, Middlesboro 0
No. 20 Kentucky Country Day 42, Henry County 8
No. 21 Paducah Tilghman 49, Christian County 19
No. 22 LaRue County 35, Taylor County 0
North Oldham 34, No. 24 Atherton 27
No. 25 Pikeville 47, Bracken County 0
No. 1 Trinity, No. 3 Highlands, No. 14 Covington Catholic and No. 17 Scott County had completed their regular-season schedules.
Other Kentucky High School Football Scores
Thursday, October 29
Ludlow 26, St. Henry 18
Union County 26, Greenwood 14
Webster County 56, Todd County Central 0
Fairdale 1, Shelby County 0 (forfeit)
Friday, October 30
Apollo 54, Daviess County 14
Bardstown 35, Washington County 21
Barren County 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Belfry 49, Letcher County Central 0
Bethlehem 44, Hancock County 20
Bishop Brossart 41, Pendleton County 6
Bourbon County 30, Danville 26
Breckinridge County 64, Fort Knox 28
Bryan Station 29, South Oldham 14
Bullitt Central 29, Marion County 25
Bullitt East 54, Meade County 14
Butler County 54, Russellville 6
Calloway County 48, Marshall County 6
Carroll County 54, Gallatin County 0
Central 26, Mayfield 14
Clay County 49, Lynn Camp 12
Clinton County 48, Pickett County (Tenn.) 40
Conner 48, Henry Clay 14
Cooper 25, Simon Kenton 14
Dayton 49, Trimble County 14
DeSales 24, Anderson County 7
Eastern 21, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14
East Ridge 30, Harlan 20
Eminence 41, Owen County 0
Fleming County 50, Floyd Central 14
Garrard County 28, Lincoln County 21
Glasgow 33, Franklin-Simpson 29
Grayson County 52, Hart County 20
Green County 42, East Jessamine 33
Greenup County 63, Montgomery County 29
Harlan County 28, Shelby Valley 21
Holy Cross (Louisville) 13, Butler 7
Holy Cross (Covington) 48, Bellevue 7
Hopkins County Central 33, Crittenden County 26
Jeffersontown 46, Southern 7
John Hardin 17, Mercer County 14
Knox Central 49, Williamsburg 22
Lawrence County 42, Boyd County 14
Lewis County 27, Fairview 8
Lloyd Memorial 42, Boone County 16
Madison Southern 48, Whitley County 6
Madisonville-North Hopkins 24, Warren Central 6
McCracken County 31, Graves County 14
McLean County 34, Ohio County 0
Metcalfe County 22, Edmonson County 19
Morgan County 22, Paris 14
Murray 30, Caldwell County 17
Nelson County 21, Spencer County 14
Newport 34, Harrison County 6
Newport Central Catholic 27, Mason County 13
Nicholas County 52, Bath County 0
North Bullitt 26, Central Hardin 16
North Hardin 40, Warren East 0
North Laurel 21, Wayne County 12
Oldham County 38, Lafayette 19
Paintsville 40, Martin County 6
Pike County Central 22, Powell County 14
Pineville 28, Jackson County 22
Prestonsburg 38, Estill County 17
Raceland 42, East Carter 13
Ridgeview (Va.) 42, Pike County Central 14
Rowan County 33, West Carter 8
Russell 24, Breathitt County 8
Russell County 20, Monroe County 19
Ryle 20, Dixie Heights 19
Scott 40, Holmes 6
Seneca 34, Thomas Nelson 3
Somerset 54, Hazard 7
Valley 24, Moore 14
Waggener 34, Shawnee 7
Walton-Verona 41, Grant County 16
West Jessamine 45, Tates Creek 14
Western Hills 56, Frankfort 16
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.