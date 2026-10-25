Magnolia Gridiron: Sunday Rewind — Brandon Stuns Oak Grove as Mississippi's Playoff Race Heats Up

The road to a Mississippi high school football state championship rarely runs straight.

It twists through hostile stadiums, fierce region rivalries, unexpected upsets and the occasional extraordinary individual performance.

Friday night provided a little of everything.

Brandon delivered one of the weekend's biggest statements, rallying past Oak Grove behind a sensational second half from Michigan commit Tyson Robinson. Madison Central added another significant upset, while top-ranked Tupelo continued to make its case as the team everyone else must catch.

Elsewhere, Gulfport dominated a Coast rival, Oxford rolled past Clinton and Starkville quarterback Kingston Johnson put together one of the week's most impressive passing performances.

Welcome to Magnolia Gridiron: Sunday Rewind, High School On SI's weekly examination of the biggest games, standout players and developing championship storylines across Mississippi.

With the postseason approaching, the stakes are rising and Friday night proved that nobody should feel too comfortable.

Tyson Robinson Takes Over as Brandon Rallies Past Oak Grove

For one half Friday night, Oak Grove appeared ready to strengthen its position among Mississippi's Class 7A contenders.

Then Tyson Robinson took over.

The Michigan commit rushed for 285 yards and scored four second-half touchdowns as Brandon rallied for a 43-28 victory over Oak Grove in one of the state's most significant games of the weekend.

Brandon entered ranked No. 5 in the High School On SI Mississippi rankings, while Oak Grove was No. 2.

The Bulldogs trailed 14-7 at halftime before Robinson transformed the game.

He scored on runs of 10, 26, 1 and 29 yards after intermission, repeatedly breaking through an Oak Grove defense that had controlled much of the opening half.

Oak Grove had opportunities to build a larger lead, but two red-zone fumbles proved costly.

Quarterback Kellen Hall threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while Roman Causey contributed 135 rushing yards.

Those performances weren't enough to overcome Robinson and Brandon's second-half surge.

The victory improved the Bulldogs to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 3-7A.

More importantly, it demonstrated that Brandon remains a serious threat as the Class 7A postseason approaches.

For Oak Grove, the defeat was a painful reminder of how quickly a game can turn when scoring opportunities are wasted.

For Robinson, it was another performance that explained why one of college football's most recognizable programs wants him in its backfield.

Madison Central Makes a Statement Against Germantown

Brandon wasn't the only Mississippi program making noise.

Madison Central defeated No. 10 Germantown 42-36 in another significant result involving a ranked opponent.

The six-point margin reflected the competitiveness of the matchup, but the victory itself carries broader implications.

Madison Central has demonstrated that it can compete with quality opponents, and defeating Germantown provides valuable momentum heading toward the postseason.

For Germantown, the loss raises questions about its ability to navigate a difficult Class 7A playoff field.

Mississippi's largest classification is filled with dangerous teams, and Friday's result reinforced just how narrow the margins can be.

Madison Central will enter the final stretch with renewed confidence.

Germantown will be looking for answers.

Tupelo Keeps Rolling With Another Shutout

While other contenders were fighting through dramatic finishes, Tupelo continued doing what Tupelo has done throughout the season.

Win.

Convincingly.

The state's top-ranked team defeated Horn Lake 40-0, delivering another dominant performance and keeping its championship aspirations firmly on track.

A 40-point victory is impressive under any circumstances.

Doing it without allowing a point is even more significant.

Tupelo's defense continues to provide the foundation for its success, while the offense has shown the ability to put games out of reach.

As the playoffs approach, the Golden Wave appear determined to make opponents earn every yard and every point.

Of course, regular-season dominance guarantees nothing once the postseason begins.

But Tupelo is doing everything possible to establish itself as the team to beat.

Gulfport Dominates Biloxi in Coast Showdown

There was little suspense on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Fourth-ranked Gulfport defeated rival Biloxi 35-3, delivering one of the most convincing victories among the state's ranked teams.

The Admirals controlled the scoreboard and limited Biloxi to a single field goal.

The result adds another quality performance to Gulfport's résumé as the postseason approaches.

Coast football has produced its share of dangerous playoff teams over the years, and Gulfport is positioning itself to make another serious run.

Friday's defensive performance should provide plenty of encouragement.

Starkville Quarterback Kingston Johnson Throws Six Touchdowns

While much of the weekend's attention centered on Friday night's games, Starkville delivered one of the week's most impressive offensive performances Thursday.

Quarterback Kingston Johnson threw six touchdown passes as the Yellowjackets defeated Murrah 49-12.

Starkville exploded for 28 first-quarter points, effectively taking control before the game had settled into a rhythm.

Chaden Walker caught three of Johnson's touchdown passes.

The performance demonstrated the explosive potential of Starkville's passing attack and provided another encouraging result as the Yellowjackets prepare for the postseason.

Six touchdown passes in one game is an extraordinary achievement.

Doing it while helping your team build a commanding early lead makes the performance even more impressive.

Oxford, Petal and Brookhaven Keep Winning

Several other highly regarded Mississippi programs strengthened their positions with important victories.

Oxford 52, Clinton 21: Sixth-ranked Oxford delivered an impressive offensive performance, scoring 52 points in a convincing victory.

Petal 29, Pearl 20: Third-ranked Petal survived a competitive contest against Pearl, finding a way to secure a nine-point victory.

Brookhaven 49, South Jones 16: Eighth-ranked Brookhaven continued its strong season with a decisive win.

Warren Central 34, Neshoba Central 14: Seventh-ranked Warren Central earned a comfortable victory as the postseason approaches.

Each result carries significance beyond the final score.

With region races nearing their conclusions, teams are competing not only for victories but also for playoff positioning, favorable matchups and the momentum that can make a difference in November.

The Mississippi Championship Picture Is Getting Crowded

Friday night didn't necessarily produce a clear-cut favorite in every classification.

Instead, it demonstrated just how many dangerous teams remain in the championship conversation.

Tupelo continues to look formidable.

Brandon showed that it can overcome adversity against an elite opponent.

Oak Grove remains talented despite its setback.

Madison Central proved capable of beating a ranked opponent.

Gulfport, Oxford, Petal, Brookhaven, Warren Central and Starkville all delivered important victories.

The common thread?

Nobody is being handed a championship.

The next few weeks will determine which teams can turn regular-season success into postseason victories.

And if Friday night's action was any indication, Mississippi football fans should prepare for plenty more surprises.

Because in the Magnolia State, the most important football games are still ahead.