Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Ranking (Oct. 19)
This week, the 21-day period of relative harmony and continuity in the High School On SI Top 25 Rankings has been disturbed, beginning with one team's return to the top five and another's return to the top 10.
No team dropped out this week, but some came close...
The 4A classification is still - obviously - leading the rankings with six teams represented. Three of the squads come from 4A-Region 3.
1. Trinity (6A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
Next up: @ Oldham County
2. Frederick Douglass (6A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 4
A team that is definitely ascending.
Next up: @ George Rogers Clark
3. Pulaski County (5A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Next up: @ Southwestern
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Next up: Idle
5. Highlands (4A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 5
Next up: @ Scott County
6. Boyle County (4A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 6
Next up: @ Wayne County
7. Corbin (4A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 14
Next up: @ Perry County Central
8. Lexington Christian (2A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 10
Next up: vs. Washington County
9. Madison Central (6A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 7
Next up: @ Bryan Station
10. Manual (6A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Next up: vs. North Hardin
11. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 8
Next up: @ McLean County
12. Beechwood (2A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 11
Next up: @ Bracken County
13. Woodford County (5A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 16
Notched a huge win against Scott County last Friday.
Next up: vs. Anderson County
14. South Warren (6A) ( 6-2)
Previous rank: No. 19
Next up: @ Daviess County
15. Paducah Tilghman (4A) ( 8-0)
Previous rank: No. 9
Recent victories by other programs, and a reevaluation of the Blue Tornado's schedule and game outcomes dropped them into the teens.
Next up: vs. Calloway County
16. LaRue County (3A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 23
Next up: vs. Hart County
17. Scott County (5A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 12
Next up: vs. Highlands
18. Covington Catholic (4A) (5-4)
Previous rank: No. 25
Next up: vs. Mason County
19. Lexington Catholic (3A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 18
Next up: @ Casey County
20. Sayre (1A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 17
While an undefeated record is admirable, their past two wins were by forfeit.
Next up: @ Eminence
21. Owensboro (5A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 20
Next up: vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
22. Atherton (5A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 21
Next up: vs. Iroquois
23. Ashland Blazer (4A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 22
Next up: vs. Johnson Central
24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 24
Next up: vs. Campbellsville
25. Glasgow (3A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 15
Last week's district loss to LaRue County along with a mid strength-of-schedule caused a significant fall.
Next up: vs. Edmonson County
Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.