Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Ranking (Oct. 19)

This week, the 21-day period of relative harmony and continuity in the High School On SI Top 25 Rankings has been disturbed, beginning with one team's return to the top five and another's return to the top 10.

No team dropped out this week, but some came close...

The 4A classification is still - obviously - leading the rankings with six teams represented. Three of the squads come from 4A-Region 3.

1. Trinity (6A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Next up: @ Oldham County

2. Frederick Douglass (6A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

A team that is definitely ascending.

Next up: @ George Rogers Clark

3. Pulaski County (5A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: @ Southwestern

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Next up: Idle

5. Highlands (4A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Next up: @ Scott County

6. Boyle County (4A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Next up: @ Wayne County

7. Corbin (4A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: @ Perry County Central

8. Lexington Christian (2A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Next up: vs. Washington County

9. Madison Central (6A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: @ Bryan Station

10. Manual (6A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: vs. North Hardin

11. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: @ McLean County

12. Beechwood (2A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

Next up: @ Bracken County

13. Woodford County (5A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Notched a huge win against Scott County last Friday.

Next up: vs. Anderson County

14. South Warren (6A) ( 6-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Next up: @ Daviess County

15. Paducah Tilghman (4A) ( 8-0)

Previous rank: No. 9

Recent victories by other programs, and a reevaluation of the Blue Tornado's schedule and game outcomes dropped them into the teens.

Next up: vs. Calloway County

16. LaRue County (3A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: vs. Hart County

17. Scott County (5A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Next up: vs. Highlands

18. Covington Catholic (4A) (5-4)

Previous rank: No. 25

Next up: vs. Mason County

19. Lexington Catholic (3A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Next up: @ Casey County

20. Sayre (1A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 17

While an undefeated record is admirable, their past two wins were by forfeit.

Next up: @ Eminence

21. Owensboro (5A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Next up: vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins

22. Atherton (5A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 21

Next up: vs. Iroquois

23. Ashland Blazer (4A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 22

Next up: vs. Johnson Central

24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: vs. Campbellsville

25. Glasgow (3A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week's district loss to LaRue County along with a mid strength-of-schedule caused a significant fall.

Next up: vs. Edmonson County