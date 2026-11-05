Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 5, 2026)

The regular season is in the books, and the road to a Kentucky high school football state championship begins with Trinity sitting atop the final High School On SI Top 25 rankings.

The Shamrocks (10-1), ranked No. 22 nationally, hold off undefeated Frederick Douglass (10-0) for the top spot. Highlands remains No. 3, while Christian Academy-Louisville and unbeaten Pulaski County round out the top five. Class 4A leads the way with seven ranked teams, setting the stage for what could be one of the state's most competitive postseason brackets.

1. Trinity (6A) (10-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Inevitable and expected.

The Rocks are ranked 22nd in the country.

2. Frederick Douglass (6A) (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Stymied Boyle County last Friday to conclude the regular season a might have been No. 1 if Trinity hadn't played a host of solid out-of-state programs.

3. Highlands (4A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 3

The best team in 4A.

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

5. Pulaski County (5A) (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

6. Boyle County (4A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

It will be interesting to see how they play in the 4A playoff bracket.

7. Corbin (4A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

The 4A classification leads the rankings with seven teams.

8. Manual (6A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

9. Madison Central (6A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

10. Beechwood (2A) (10-0)

Previous rank; No. 11

The only undefeated team in 2A.

11. Lexington Christian (2A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

12. Covington Catholic (4A) (6-4)

Previous rank: No. 14

Despite four losses, a daunting slate kept CovCath high in the rankings.

13. Lexington Catholic (3A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 16

14. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Nine wins and strong play from quarterback Dre'Mail Carothers couldn't mitgate an easy schedule down the stretch.

15. Woodford County (5A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

16. Owensboro (5A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Early injuries impacted game outcomes, keeping Owensboro out of the top 10 for the duration of the regular season.

17. South Warren (6A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

18. Scott County (5A) (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 17

19. Pikeville (1A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

After being blown out by Christian Academy-Louiville in the opening weekend, the Panthers strung together nine conecutive victories.

20. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 21

21. LaRue County (3A) (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 22

22. Sayre (1A) (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 19

23. Ashland Blazer (4A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 23

24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

25. West Jessamine (5A) (10-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Colts replaced Atherton High School in the rankings.