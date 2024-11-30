Live score updates: Cass Tech vs. Hudsonville in Michigan high school football D1 championship (11/30/2024)
DETROIT — The Hudsonville Eagles (12-1) play the Detroit Cass Tech Technicians (11-2) in the Michigan high school football Division 1 championship on Saturday at Ford Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The page will be updates with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Hudsonville vs. Cass Tech MHSAA Division 1 Championship Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App