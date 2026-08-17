Vote: Who Is Louisiana Class 1A High School Football’s Preseason Player of the Year?

Louisiana Class 1A high school football returns in 2026 with no shortage of playmakers — and some of the numbers put up by this year's preseason Player of the Year candidates are staggering.

Elton's Makelin Lemoine rushed for 2,643 yards and 42 touchdowns last season. Delta Charter's Tyler Simpson piled up 1,935 yards and 26 touchdowns as a freshman. Jeanerette's Kobe Gage returned six kicks for touchdowns, while Haynesville's L'Travious Brooks intercepted eight passes for the defending state champions.

They're among 21 candidates for the High School On SI Louisiana Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote.

Voting concludes Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nathan Driggs, St. Edmund (RB)

The senior was listed as one of The Acadiana Advocate's 10 area running backs to watch after he tallied just under 1,400 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 two-point conversions for a Division IV select quarterfinal team.

Kyle Horde, Westminster Christian (RB/LB)

Horde averaged more than 10 yards per carry while rushing for approximately 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 248 yards and a score for a Westminster Christian team that finished 12-1 and reached the semifinals. The Texas State linebacker commit was just as productive defensively, recording 116 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight pass breakups and an interception.

Myka Nipple, Catholic of Pointe Coupee (RB)

Nipple (5-foot-8, 160 pounds) carried 166 times for 1,156 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 151 yards and four scores for the No. 4-seeded Hornets, who advanced to the quarterfinals where they lost a 50-42 shootout to Ascension Catholic.

Tyler Simpson, Delta Charter (RB)

As a freshman, Simpson was the District 2-1A Player of the Year, rushing for 1,935 yards on 258 carries and 26 touchdowns. No. 18 Delta Charter knocked No. 15 St. Martin's Episcopal out of the playoffs in the first round by a score of 28-15.

Jeremy Favorite, North Iberville (RB)

North Iberville reached the quarterfinals as a No. 6 seed behind the legs of Favorite, who ran for 1,813 yards on 145 carries and 21 touchdowns.

Makelin Lemoine, Elton (RB)

Lemoine produced one of Louisiana's biggest statistical seasons in 2025, rushing for 2,643 yards and 42 touchdowns while also intercepting three passes for an Elton team that reached the second round of the playoffs.

Kenric Johnson, Riverside Academy (QB)

Johnson moves to quarterback this fall after catching 57 passes for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns during Riverside Academy's state championship season. The junior has reported offers from UCF and Sacramento State.

Jaylon Perkins, Logansport (DL)

A junior (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), Perkins posted 64 tackles (43 solo) with 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, two pass break-ups and a blocked punt for the No. 5-seeded Tigers, who reached the quarterfinals.

Eli Bullock, Montgomery (WR)

Bullock, a junior, hauled in 65 receptions for 1,135 yards and 12 touchdowns from quarterback Mason Jordan. Both will return for Montgomery, which reached the playoffs (No. 20 seed).

Wyatt King, LaSalle (LB)

Louisiana Football Magazine labeled King a "physical, downhill linebacker" after he registered 101 tackles, seven stops for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception as a junior for LaSalle, which lost to Elton in the playoffs.

JP Guerriero, St. Frederick (LB)

Guerriero recorded 82 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and blocked five punts for the Warriors, who lost to undefeated Hamilton Christian in the regional round of the playoffs.

Jacob Julien, Ascension Catholic (DB)

Julien was a menace in coverage for the state runner-up Bulldogs, intercepting seven passes, breaking up eight and adding 25 tackles with a forced fumble.

Jabari Levingston, Lincoln Prep (DB)

The 6-foot-3 Levingston, who led Lincoln Prep to a basketball state title, intercepted five passes - returning two back for touchdowns - with 47 tackles (four for loss).

Kobe Gage, Jeanerette (ATH)

Gage returned six kicks for touchdowns while amassing 2,000 all-purpose yards for the Tigers, who have their eyes on making the state finals after bringing back a strong nucleus of players from a team that lost to Haynesville in the semis.

Kobe Gage | Mike Coppage

Daniel Breaud, St. John (ATH)

Breaud got it done on both sides of the football, logging 37 carries for 308 yards and three touchdowns, catching 17 passes for 324 yards and three scores and making 25 tackles with a sack and two interceptions.

L'Travious Brooks, Haynesville (ATH)

In addition to returning three kicks for scores for the state champions, Brooks intercepted eight passes and recovered three fumbles.

Michael French, St. Mary's (DB)

French intercepted five passes, broke up six and made 27 tackles for No. 21-seeded St. Mary's, which handled No. 12 St. John 30-14 in the first round of the playoffs.

Kaleb Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic (DB)

Tezeno made it tough for opponents to throw his way, as he intercepted six passes, recorded 11 pass breakups, forced a fumble and produced 47 tackles for No. 16 Opelousas Catholic, which lost a 48-35 shootout to district rival No. 1 Westminster Christian in the second round.

Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette (ATH)

Gable had a freshman season, rushing for over 1,200 yards with 16 touchdowns and making 100 tackles for the Chargers, who won the first playoff game in school history and return 18 starters.

Pierce Gable | Mike Coppage

Payton Harris, Cedar Creek (RB)

Harris had a freshman season to remember, running for 1,033 yards on 144 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Austin Adams, Ascension Episcopal (DB)

The sixth-seeded Blue Gators blew out undefeated Hamilton Christian in the quarterfinals as Adams intercepted three passes and brought back one for a touchdown.

Austin Adams | Mike Coppage

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way to for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes -- even thousands -- and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.