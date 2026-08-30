Before He Became Seahawks OC, Brian Fleury Was a Maryland State Champion QB

Long before Brian Fleury became offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, he was calling the shots for one of the most successful high school football programs in Maryland history.

In 1997, Fleury quarterbacked Seneca Valley to a 13-0 season and Maryland Class 4A state championship, throwing for 2,025 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.

Nearly three decades later, those who knew Fleury during his Montgomery County high school days aren't surprised that his football journey eventually took him to the NFL.

Seneca Valley has won a state record 12 Maryland state championships. Fleury helped deliver the Screamin' Eagles' ninth title in 1997. In the Class 4A state championship game, the 6-foot-4 Fleury completed 11 of 20 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns as Seneca Valley defeated Suitland 33-13 at Byrd Stadium.

Quince Orchard head coach John Kelley played tight end on Seneca Valley's 1997 championship team and caught passes from Fleury. Kelley, who won two state titles as a Seneca Valley player, remembers the run well.

"It was unbelievable," Kelley said. "It was a fun ride."

From Maryland High School Quarterback to NFL Coach

Fleury began his coaching journey in 2003 as an intern and graduate assistant at the University of Maryland. He also had coaching stints at Sacred Heart University and Towson University before landing in the National Football League.

"I come from a coaching family. I was raised in large part by my stepfather who is a very successful high school coach," said Fleury.

Fleury's stepfather, Terry Changuris, was honored by the DC Touchdown Club this year when he was named to the 2026 Circle of Legends. Changuris compiled a 158-31 record and captured seven state championships during his 16-year tenure at the helm of Seneca Valley's football program.

Although Fleury grew up a Washington Redskins fan, he eventually reached the NFL, working with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers before joining Seattle.

Fleury's Football Mind Was Evident at Seneca Valley

Kelley and Brian Fleury have maintained a good relationship since their high school days in Montgomery County. They also played together and were college roommates at Towson University and were both graduate assistants at the University of Maryland.

The signs of Fleury's future career were already evident at Seneca Valley.

“He just has a football mind,” Kelley said, his college teammate at Towson University. “He's the smartest person in the room.”

Former Gaithersburg coach Kreg Kephart remembered Fleury's ability to read defenses and audible out of bad plays. And Changuris recalled that his teenage quarterback regularly hung around the coaching staff's Sunday meetings.

Changuris has released a book that chronicles the Seneca Valley High School football dynasty.

"The Winning Formula: The Seneca Valley High School Football Program," was written in collaboration with former Seneca Valley Athletic Director Raymond F. Sacramo.

"We cover the Al Thomas years and when I took over in 1988," Changuris explained.

Changuris said that when Brian Fleury played for him at Seneca Valley, he was always hanging around during the Sunday coaches meetings.

Paint Branch head coach Michael Nesmith, a former Seneca Valley player and assistant coach, has fond memories of Brian Fleury's journey from playing high school football in Montgomery County to coaching in the NFL.

"From Seneca Valley to Maryland, to Towson, to Sacred Heart, back to Towson, to the Bills, to the Browns, to the Dolphins, the 49ers and now the Seahawks as OC..." Nesmith wrote in a Facebook post. "What a journey. Proud of you, B! Rooting for you! #GoHawks