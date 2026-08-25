Peyton Manning’s Son, Marshall, Is Getting So Much Attention a U.S. Congressman Just Weighed In

We have apparently reached the point in the Marshall Manning news cycle where a sitting member of the United States Congress — who, last time we checked, had a few other things on his to-do list — has weighed in on the fascination surrounding a ninth-grade quarterback.

The Congressman Raises a Point of Order

Rep. Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District, weighed in on the ever-expanding fascination with Peyton Manning's 15-year-old son after the Baylor freshman made his official varsity debut against Brentwood Academy.

"He knows he's Peyton's kid and Archie's grandson," Burchett said, according to Pro Football Network. "Let him have some fun and be a kid."

Fair enough.

It is also worth acknowledging that you are currently reading an article about a congressman telling everyone to ease up on the attention surrounding Marshall Manning. The snake has now eaten its own tail. We are all complicit. Moving on.

Marshall's Debut

Manning entered Baylor's nationally televised Aug. 20 opener on ESPN2 midway through the second quarter, rolled to his right and completed his first varsity pass to junior receiver Antwaun Adams for a first down.

Manning-Mania has displayed the same restraint that the Beyhive does when a surprise Beyoncé album drops. You put the words "Manning" and "quarterback" in the same sentence, and people run it back frame by frame like it was the Drake-Kendrick beef and Marshall had just dropped a diss track. When in reality, he threw a five-yard out route and jogged to the sideline.

Baylor’s Marshall Manning (16) gets in position against Brentwood Academy during the first half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning Family Tree

There is, admittedly, no escaping the family tree. Marshall is Peyton Manning's son, Eli Manning's nephew, Archie Manning's grandson and Arch Manning's cousin. At this point, mapping the Manning quarterback lineage requires about as much patience as figuring out which Targaryen actually belongs on the Iron Throne.

Baylor Has a Plan

But Baylor appears considerably less interested in handing him the crown than the rest of us. Marshall currently backs up senior four-star quarterback and Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher. Coach Erik Kimrey said the freshman's brief appearance against Brentwood Academy was part of the developmental process and that he hopes to get Manning into games throughout the season, even if some appearances amount to only a couple of plays.

That sort of quarterback development is almost annoyingly reasonable.

Burchett's advice won't stop the attention, though. The Manning family crossed that bridge somewhere around three Super Bowls and an unlimited number of "Omahas" ago. But perhaps we can resist guessing where he'll play his college ball until he has completed, say, a second high school pass.

No promises.