Boys' Latin Lacrosse Standouts Keegan Kerr, Patrick Lanigan Commit to St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse has landed commitments from two Boys' Latin School standouts, goalkeeper Keegan Kerr and defenseman Patrick Lanigan, continuing the Atlantic 10 program's recruiting success in Maryland's MIAA A Conference.

Both members of the Class of 2028 announced their college decisions earlier this month, choosing the Bonnies for a combination of academics, Division I lacrosse and the opportunity to help build a winning program under head coach Brendan Storrier.

Their commitments strengthen an existing connection between St. Bonaventure and the MIAA, one of the nation's most competitive high school lacrosse conferences.

Four MIAA graduates played for the Bonnies last season, with two more expected to join the roster for the upcoming spring and another committed prospect scheduled to arrive before Kerr and Lanigan.

For Storrier, the latest commitments represent another step toward building a roster capable of competing for an Atlantic 10 championship.

Keegan Kerr Impressed by St. Bonaventure's Coaching Staff and Team Culture

Kerr's interest in St. Bonaventure grew after assistant coach Lance Olson contacted him Sept. 9.

The Boys' Latin goalkeeper was eager to learn more about the program and the direction Storrier and his coaching staff were taking the Bonnies.

A campus visit helped solidify that interest.

Kerr spent time with Storrier, Olson, assistant coaches Peter Collins and Austin Blumbergs, and members of the team.

He came away particularly impressed by the intensity and passion he observed during practice.

The players' competitive approach and the coaching staff's commitment to developing the program reinforced his belief that St. Bonaventure would be a strong fit.

Playing Division I lacrosse has been a longtime goal for Kerr, but academics were also central to his decision.

St. Bonaventure's business program and smaller university environment offered the combination he wanted.

For Kerr, the opportunity to pursue a business education while competing at the Division I level made the Bonnies an attractive choice.

Patrick Lanigan Sees Opportunity to Help Build a Winner

Lanigan was drawn to St. Bonaventure by many of the same qualities.

The Boys' Latin defenseman valued the university's business program, smaller class sizes and the opportunity to compete in the Atlantic 10.

But the direction of the lacrosse program under Storrier was another major factor.

Lanigan was impressed by Storrier's previous coaching success at Limestone and his vision for developing a winning culture at St. Bonaventure.

The opportunity to join a program working toward its first Atlantic 10 tournament appearance appealed to Lanigan, who wants to develop as a player while contributing to the Bonnies' future success.

Rather than simply joining an established championship contender, Lanigan sees an opportunity to help build one.

The combination of academics, coaching and the chance to compete for conference championships ultimately made St. Bonaventure his choice.

St. Bonaventure Continues to Build Its MIAA Recruiting Pipeline

The commitments from Kerr and Lanigan are the latest examples of St. Bonaventure's growing relationship with MIAA lacrosse programs.

The Bonnies have recruited several players from the Baltimore-area conference in recent years, and Storrier's staff is continuing that approach.

For a program seeking to climb the Atlantic 10 standings, recruiting players from established high school programs such as Boys' Latin provides access to prospects accustomed to competing against high-level opposition.

Boys' Latin has a long history of success in Maryland high school lacrosse and has produced numerous college players.

Kerr and Lanigan will continue their development with the Lakers before arriving at St. Bonaventure.

Their commitments also reflect a broader trend of Atlantic 10 programs recruiting MIAA talent as they seek to strengthen their rosters.

St. Bonaventure has yet to qualify for the four-team Atlantic 10 tournament, making that an important milestone for Storrier and his staff.

The Bonnies hope their continued recruiting efforts will help close the gap with the conference's leading programs.

For Kerr and Lanigan, the opportunity is especially meaningful.

Both will have the chance to pursue their academic goals while helping St. Bonaventure work toward a new level of success in Division I lacrosse.