CJ Rosser’s commitment to North Carolina is now official in writing. The university announced Wednesday that the five-star Southeastern Prep forward has signed a basketball scholarship agreement to play for first-year coach Michael Malone.

Rosser chose the Tar Heels on Monday after a recruitment that also drew interest from Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville, Miami and NC State. The 6-foot-10 senior is from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, but is finishing his high school career in Orlando. His decision will bring him back to his home state for college after a season playing against national competition in Florida.

Rivals ranks Rosser No. 2 overall in the Class of 2027. His signing gives Malone two prospects at the top of that service’s rankings: DeMarcus Henry, the No. 1 recruit, signed with UNC last week. Henry plays at AZ Compass Prep in Arizona and, like Rosser, is a North Carolina native. Together, they give the Tar Heels two highly regarded forwards in Malone’s first incoming class.

Rosser’s recent Overtime Elite games offer a look at his production beyond the recruiting rankings. Playing for RWE, he scored 43 points in a 114-105 victory over Fear of God on Nov. 20. The following night, he had 33 points and 19 rebounds as RWE beat the City Reapers 90-88. Through six OTE appearances, Rosser is averaging 28.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. RWE has won five of its first six games. He has also attempted 61 three-pointers across those six games, illustrating the perimeter role he has taken on at 6-foot-10.

Those games put his scoring and rebounding on display, while UNC is also looking at the range of ways he could help its defense. Malone said in the school’s announcement that Rosser’s defensive versatility and potential “may ultimately become his greatest strength.” The coach pointed to his ability to move with different opponents and affect possessions with his length.

Rosser has also played on two gold-medal teams with USA Basketball, winning the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup and the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup. High School On SI placed Southeastern Prep at No. 18 in its national preseason boys basketball rankings Wednesday, giving Rosser another stage to play on as his senior year continues in Orlando.

In September, Rosser listed seven finalists, leaving his college destination unresolved as he began his final high school season. Monday’s commitment answered that question; Wednesday’s announcement confirmed the agreement. Now his focus returns to Southeastern Prep and RWE before he joins Henry in Chapel Hill.