Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026
The 2026 Maryland high school football season got underway over the weekend with private school action, highlighted by a Top 3 showdown. There’s no changes at the top as Saint Frances Academy is No. 1 in the first High School on SI Maryland Top 25 rankings of the regular season.
The Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the latest High School on SI National Power 25, had to work before pulling away from host DeLand (Fla.), 49-35, in its season opener. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic hA moved into the national rankings after a big season-opening win.
The Stags, No. 23 in the High School on SI national poll, defeated four-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association champ Archbishop Spalding. Spalding remains No. 3 in the Maryland Top 25, followed by Our Lady of Good Counsel and McDonogh School.
After absorbing a 50-point loss in Tennessee to McCallie School, Saint Mary’s Ryken fell from No. 9 to 15th. Ryken looks to rebound Friday against No. 14 Mount Saint Joseph.
In another Top 20 match, No. 8 Saint Mary’s visits neighborhood public rival and No. 21 Broadneck. This weekend marks the start of public school competition in Maryland.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated DeLand (Fla.), 49-35
This week: at Vero Beach (Fla.), Sept. 4
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 35-14
This week: at Imhotep Charter School (Pa.), Sept. 5
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 35-14
This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.) at Under Armour Stadium (Baltimore), Sept. 5
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Bishop McDevitt (Pa.), 35-21
This week: vs. Bergen Catholic (N.J.), Sept. 4
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 22-14
This week: vs. Haverford School (Pa.), Sept. 5
6. QUINCE ORCHARD
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Paint Branch, Sept. 4
7. LINGANORE
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 11 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Sept. 5
8. SAINT MARY’S
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 21 Broadneck, Sept. 4
9. HENRY A. WISE
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. King’s Fork (Va.), Sept. 4
10. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 22-21
This week: Off; next game - at Hill School (Pa.), Sept. 11
11. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 7 Linganore, Sept. 5
12. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Abraham Lincoln (Pa.), 23-6
This week: at Dundalk, Sept. 4
13. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Milford Mill Academy at Under Armour Stadium (Baltimore), Sept. 4
14. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), 28-21
This week: at No. 15 Saint Mary’s Ryken, Sept. 4
15. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to McCallie School (Tenn.), 67-17
This week: vs. No. 14 Mount Saint Joseph, Sept. 4
16. OAKDALE
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Saint John’s Catholic Prep, Sept. 4
17. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Preseason rank: No. 17
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Scranton Prep (Pa.), 41-34
This week: Off; next game - vs. No. 20 Georgetown Prep, Sept. 11
18. SHERWOOD
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 0-0
Last week: Lost to McCallie School (Tenn.), 67-17
This week: at Colonel Zadok Magruder, Sept. 4
19. NORTH POINT
Preseason rank: No. 19
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at McDonough, Sept. 4
20. GEORGETOWN PREP
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sept. 5
21. BROADNECK
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 8 Saint Mary’s, Sept. 4
22. HUNTINGTOWN
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Great Mills, Sept. 5
23. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Preseason rank: No. 23
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Sept. 4
24. OLD MILL
Preseason rank: No. 24
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Meade
25. PATUXENT
Preseason rank: No. 25
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Westlake, Sept. 4
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.