High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026

Two surprising results from the fifth annual Broward County High School National Football Showcase triggered a shakeup in this week's High School On SI Power 25 national football rankings.

The biggest stunner came Saturday afternoon when Columbus of Miami jumped on then-No. 4 Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas early, then held on for a 33-28 victory.

The loss dropped Gorman three spots to No. 7 and vaulted Columbus into the Power 25 at No. 17.

The Explorers won't have long to celebrate. They visit No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday after the Raiders moved up two spots following a 38-14 rout of DeSoto at the Broward Showcase.

Meanwhile, East St. Louis (Ill.) saw its stay in the Power 25 end after one week thanks to its 35-28 loss to American Heritage. Also dropping out were Chaminade-Madonna after its 24-7 loss to Sierra Canyon, which climbed to No. 9 with the win, along with Carol City (FL) and La Salle College Prep.

Columbus was one of four newcomers in this week’s rankings, joined by Allen (TX) after its 26-7 win over No. 25 Duncanville, Bixby (OK) and DeMatha (MD).

The top two teams remained the same as No. 1 IMG Academy cruised to victory and No. 2 St. Frances Academy staved off upset-minded DeLand (FL).

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, TX) 59-10

Next up: vs. St. Louis (Honolulu), Sept. 5

Jayden Wade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Ascenders scored on each of their first-half possessions to lead 52-10 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. DeLand (FL) 49-35

Next up: at Vero Beach (FL), Sept. 4

The Panthers struggled with DeLand's triple-option offense before Sa'Nire Brooks' 45-yard touchdown run broke a 35-35 tie with 10:53 remaining.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. No. 24 DeSoto (TX) 38-14

Next up: vs. No. 17 Columbus (FL), Sept. 4

Tyler Reid’s 57-yard touchdown run on the Raiders’ first play from scrimmage set the tone for a dominant performance at the Broward National Showcase.

4. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (2-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. No. 14 Centennial (CA) 21-20

Next up: vs. Highland (Palmdale, CA), Sept. 4

Caron Williams’ pick-six on the final play of the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie, and the Eagles held on down the stretch.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC), Sept. 4

The idle Wolves slipped two spots as St. Thomas Aquinas and Santa Margarita posted statement victories. The big news this week was that five-star Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster is joining the Wolves from Cedar Hill (TX).

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Loudoun Sports Academy (Leesburg, VA) 37-12

Next up: at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (NC), Sept. 4

The Red Raiders rolled up 422 total yards, with Keegan Croucher hitting on 20 of 28 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost 33-28 to No. 17 Columbus (Miami, FL)

Next up: at Lone Peak (Highland, UT), Sept. 4

The Gaels couldn’t dig out of an early 20-0 hole and failed to follow up their big win a week ago against St. John Bosco.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) 45-25

Next up: at Pittsburg (CA), Sept. 4

The Braves built a 31-0 halftime lead as they registered five first-half sacks and three-star senior running back Maliq Allen ran for three scores.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. then-No. 17 Chaminade-Madonna (FL) 24-7

Next up: vs. St. Louis (Honolulu), Sept. 10

The Trailblazers overcame four first-half turnovers to pull away in the second half.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Chandler (AZ) 37-26

Next up: at Orange Lutheran (CA), Sept. 4

Northern Arizona commit Marc Duerson III — a cousin of former Chicago Bears All-Pro safety Dave Duerson — forced three fumbles to help Basha defeat its crosstown rival.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Orem (UT) 32-26

Next up: vs. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, CO), Sept. 4

The Monarchs watched a 26-13 lead disappear before Asir Membhard scored his third touchdown with 3:58 remaining.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Columbia (Decatur, GA) 61-6

Next up: at Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA), Sept. 4

CJ Cypher threw for 324 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans cruised to victory.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Clay-Chalkville (AL) 37-13

Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills (AL), Sept. 4

The Warriors erased an early 7-0 deficit, scoring 37 unanswered points as Trent Seaborn tossed four touchdown passes.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Santa Margarita (CA) 21-20

Next up: at No. 11 Mater Dei (CA), Sept. 10

Braylin Drake scored on an 11-yard run with 7:33 left to draw the Huskies close, but a missed PAT proved costly.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Armwood (Seffner, FL) 38-14

Next up: at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), Sept. 4

Junior Ca’Si Thomas ran for three touchdowns and turned a screen pass from Carson Schoen into an 88-yard score for the Ironmen.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (NC) 31-15

Next up: at Franklin Central (Indianapolis), Sept. 4

Oscar Frye threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs forced three turnovers.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 33-28

Next up: at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), Sept. 4

The Explorers announced themselves on the national stage thanks to a big night from Miami commit A’mir Sears, who caught two touchdown passes and intercepted three passes.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 25 Duncanville (TX) 26-7

Next up: vs. No. 24 DeSoto (TX), Sept. 4

The Eagles avenged a loss in last year’s Texas Class 6A Division 1 semifinals, with Ty Snell finishing 15-of-23 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, NC) 35-10

Next up: vs. Providence Day (Charlotte, NC), Sept. 4

Ethan Royal completed 15 of 19 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Huskies, who held the Crusaders to 96 total yards.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL) 63-14

Next up: vs. Lithonia (GA), Sept. 11

The Yellow Jackets held Lincoln to 46 rushing yards and 218 yards of total offense.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Fremont (Plain City, UT) 49-0

Next up: at Liberty (Peoria, AZ), Sept. 4

Jaxon Pehrson threw five touchdown passes, and the Chargers held Fremont to 120 total yards.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Owasso (OK) 35-27

Next up: vs. Stillwater (OK), Sept. 4

Isaiah “Q” Butcher accounted for four touchdowns in his first start at quarterback to lead the Spartans to the come-from-behind victory.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, MD) 35-14

Next up: at Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Sept. 4

Senior AJ Grant, a transfer from Bishop Gorman, had three rushing touchdowns for the Stags, who won their 22nd consecutive game.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 38-14

Next up: at No. 18 Allen (TX), Sept. 4

The Eagles fell behind 38-0 by halftime in their first big test. Another one looms this week against in-state rival Allen.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost 26-7 to No. 18 Allen (TX)

Next up: vs. Cedar Hill (TX), Sept. 4

The Panthers struggled offensively as Allen's defense recorded eight sacks in a 26-7 victory.

Dropped Out

17. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

21. Carol City (Miami, FL)

23. East St. Louis (IL)

24. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.)

Under Consideration

Brentwood Academy (TN)

Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

Kahuku (HI)

Mission Viejo (CA)

Mount Carmel (Chicago)

North Shore (Houston)

Southlake Caroll (TX)

Washington (Massillon, OH)