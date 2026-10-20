Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)

A trio of public squads join this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 rankings with the public regular season winding down.

Old Mill (6-1 overall) returns to the poll at No. 21 after dominating Anne Arundel County (Md.) league rival and then-No. 22 Broadneck. The Patriots were ranked in the preseason and week one polling before a 16-15 loss to Crofton knocked them out.

Undefeated Easton and Fort Hill are in at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Easton has the inside track to the Bayside Conference crown while Fort Hill appears to be on track for a sixth consecutive berth in the Maryland Class 1A state final in early December.

Despite suffering a second straight loss, St. Frances Academy holds on to the No. 1 spot followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Oakdale, Henry A. Wise, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore and Huntingtown round out the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), 14-9

This week: vs. Aces Elite STEAM Academy (Arizona) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 23

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Bishop McNamara, 44-6

This week: at St. John’s College (D.C.), Oct. 24

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 19 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 23

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Loyola Blakefield, 53-16

This week: at No. 23 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 24

5. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-0

Monday: Defeated Clarksburg, 55-0

This week: at Northwest, Oct. 23

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 25-23

This week: at Frederick, Oct. 23

7. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Potomac, 51-14

This week: at Suitland, Oct. 24

8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 28-26

This week: at Forest Park, Oct. 23

9. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Middletown, 38-24

This week: at Governor Thomas Johnson, Oct. 23

10. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Saint Charles, 28-16

This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Oct. 23

11. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Thomas S. Wootton, 35-0

This week: vs. Damascus, Oct. 23

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 28-26

This week: vs. Digital Harbor at Banner Field at Latrobe Park, Oct. 23

13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 3-5

Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 35-7

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 23

14. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 48-12

This week: vs. Randallstown, Oct. 23’

15. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 32-0

This week: at Howard, Oct. 23

16. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-3

Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Cotholic, 44-6

This week: Bye

17. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 23 Gilman School, 28-14

This week: at Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 23

18. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Calvert Hall College, 17-14

This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 24

19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Concordia Prep, 17-14

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 23’

20. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to No. 14 Huntingtown, 28-16

This week: vs. Thomas Stone, Oct. 23

21. OLD MILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Broadneck, 35-7

This week: vs. Meade, Oct. 23

22. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Old Mill, 35-7

This week: vs. Meade, Oct. 23

23. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated SEED School of Baltimore, 42-20

This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 24

24. EASTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 55-37

This week: vs. Wicomico, Oct. 23

25. FORT HILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated North Hagerstown, 42-6

This week: at Smithsburg, Oct. 23