Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)
A trio of public squads join this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 rankings with the public regular season winding down.
Old Mill (6-1 overall) returns to the poll at No. 21 after dominating Anne Arundel County (Md.) league rival and then-No. 22 Broadneck. The Patriots were ranked in the preseason and week one polling before a 16-15 loss to Crofton knocked them out.
Undefeated Easton and Fort Hill are in at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Easton has the inside track to the Bayside Conference crown while Fort Hill appears to be on track for a sixth consecutive berth in the Maryland Class 1A state final in early December.
Despite suffering a second straight loss, St. Frances Academy holds on to the No. 1 spot followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Oakdale, Henry A. Wise, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore and Huntingtown round out the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), 14-9
This week: vs. Aces Elite STEAM Academy (Arizona) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 23
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Bishop McNamara, 44-6
This week: at St. John’s College (D.C.), Oct. 24
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 19 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 23
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Loyola Blakefield, 53-16
This week: at No. 23 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 24
5. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-0
Monday: Defeated Clarksburg, 55-0
This week: at Northwest, Oct. 23
6. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 25-23
This week: at Frederick, Oct. 23
7. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Potomac, 51-14
This week: at Suitland, Oct. 24
8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 28-26
This week: at Forest Park, Oct. 23
9. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Middletown, 38-24
This week: at Governor Thomas Johnson, Oct. 23
10. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Saint Charles, 28-16
This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Oct. 23
11. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Thomas S. Wootton, 35-0
This week: vs. Damascus, Oct. 23
12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-1
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 28-26
This week: vs. Digital Harbor at Banner Field at Latrobe Park, Oct. 23
13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 3-5
Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 35-7
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 23
14. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 48-12
This week: vs. Randallstown, Oct. 23’
15. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 32-0
This week: at Howard, Oct. 23
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Cotholic, 44-6
This week: Bye
17. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 23 Gilman School, 28-14
This week: at Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 23
18. CONCORDIA PREP
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Calvert Hall College, 17-14
This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 24
19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Concordia Prep, 17-14
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 23’
20. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 6-1
Last week: Lost to No. 14 Huntingtown, 28-16
This week: vs. Thomas Stone, Oct. 23
21. OLD MILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Broadneck, 35-7
This week: vs. Meade, Oct. 23
22. BROADNECK
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to Old Mill, 35-7
This week: vs. Meade, Oct. 23
23. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated SEED School of Baltimore, 42-20
This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 24
24. EASTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 55-37
This week: vs. Wicomico, Oct. 23
25. FORT HILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated North Hagerstown, 42-6
This week: at Smithsburg, Oct. 23
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023