Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 29, 2026)
The final week of the 2026 Maryland high school football has arrived. The state public champions will be crowned at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, the state capital.
Quince Orchard, No. 4 in the next-to-last High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll, looks to claim a third straight Class 4A state title against 11th-ranked Charles H. Flowers Friday. In the final game of Championship Weekend, No. 8 Linganore looks to defend its 3A crown against No. 6 Saint Charles Saturday evening.
Defending champ and No. 9 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical will take on 15th-ranked Old Mill in the Class 4A/3A finale Thursday evening. Friday, 10th-ranked Huntingtown defends its Class 2A crown against Howard.
Saturday’s action starts with No. 24 Fort Hill playing SEED School of Maryland for the Class 1A championship. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar attempts to go back-to-back in 2A/1A against undefeated and No. 23 Easton.
There’s no change at the top of this week’s Top 25 with DeMatha Catholic at No. 1 followed by Saint Frances Academy, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and McDonogh School. Loyola Blakefield returns to the poll (No. 19) after its Thanksgiving rivalry win over then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-3
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST
2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-3
SEASON COMPLETE
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 13-0
Last week: Defeated No. 18 Suitland, 41-6, Maryland Class 4A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-3
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE FINALIST
6. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Oakdale, 14-11, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 8 Linganore, 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
7. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Saint Charles, 14-11, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & FREDERICK COUNTY CHAMPION
8. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Guilford Park, 29-26, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 6 Saint Charles, Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
9. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Sherwood, 50-37, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semiofinals
This week: vs. No. 15 Old Mill, Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dec. 3
10. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 21-7, Maryland Class 2A state semifinals
This week: vs. Howard, Class 2A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dec. 4
11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 12-0* (* - includes forfeit win)
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Winston Churchill, 13-10, Maryland Class 4A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dec. 4
12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Elkton, 14-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 23 Easton, Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
13. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 10-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 50-37, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE SEMIFINALIST
14. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 12-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Linganore, 29-26, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION
15. OLD MILL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated Crofton, 47-28, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 9 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 3
16. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 9-2
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION
17. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-5* (* - includes forfeit losses)
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A SOUTH REGION FINALIST
18. SUITLAND
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-3
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Quince Orchard, 41-6, Maryland Class 4A state semiffinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
19. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 8-6, 106th Turkey Bowl
SEASON COMPLETE
20. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-7
Last week: Lost to Loyola Blakefield, 8-6, 106th Turkey Bowl
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
21. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-6
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
22. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE
23. EASTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Middletown, 30-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinals
This week: vs. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
24. FORT HILL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Boonsboro, 41-22, Maryland Class 1A state semifinals
This week: vs. SEED School of Maryland, 1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
25. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, 13-10, Maryland Class 4A state semifinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.