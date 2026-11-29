The final week of the 2026 Maryland high school football has arrived. The state public champions will be crowned at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, the state capital.

Quince Orchard, No. 4 in the next-to-last High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll, looks to claim a third straight Class 4A state title against 11th-ranked Charles H. Flowers Friday. In the final game of Championship Weekend, No. 8 Linganore looks to defend its 3A crown against No. 6 Saint Charles Saturday evening.

Defending champ and No. 9 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical will take on 15th-ranked Old Mill in the Class 4A/3A finale Thursday evening. Friday, 10th-ranked Huntingtown defends its Class 2A crown against Howard.

Saturday’s action starts with No. 24 Fort Hill playing SEED School of Maryland for the Class 1A championship. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar attempts to go back-to-back in 2A/1A against undefeated and No. 23 Easton.

There’s no change at the top of this week’s Top 25 with DeMatha Catholic at No. 1 followed by Saint Frances Academy, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and McDonogh School. Loyola Blakefield returns to the poll (No. 19) after its Thanksgiving rivalry win over then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 9-3

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST

2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-3

SEASON COMPLETE

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 13-0

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Suitland, 41-6, Maryland Class 4A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-3

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE FINALIST

6. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Oakdale, 14-11, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 8 Linganore, 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

7. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 11-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Saint Charles, 14-11, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & FREDERICK COUNTY CHAMPION

8. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Guilford Park, 29-26, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 6 Saint Charles, Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

9. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Sherwood, 50-37, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semiofinals

This week: vs. No. 15 Old Mill, Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dec. 3

10. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 21-7, Maryland Class 2A state semifinals

This week: vs. Howard, Class 2A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dec. 4

11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 12-0* (* - includes forfeit win)

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Winston Churchill, 13-10, Maryland Class 4A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dec. 4

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Elkton, 14-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 23 Easton, Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

13. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 10-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 50-37, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE SEMIFINALIST

14. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 12-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Linganore, 29-26, Maryland Class 3A state semifinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION

15. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated Crofton, 47-28, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 9 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 3

16. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 9-2

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION

17. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-5* (* - includes forfeit losses)

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A SOUTH REGION FINALIST

18. SUITLAND

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 10-3

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Quince Orchard, 41-6, Maryland Class 4A state semiffinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

19. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 8-6, 106th Turkey Bowl

SEASON COMPLETE

20. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-7

Last week: Lost to Loyola Blakefield, 8-6, 106th Turkey Bowl

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

21. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-6

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

22. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE

23. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Middletown, 30-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinals

This week: vs. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

24. FORT HILL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Boonsboro, 41-22, Maryland Class 1A state semifinals

This week: vs. SEED School of Maryland, 1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

25. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, 13-10, Maryland Class 4A state semifinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST