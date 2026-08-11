Severn Attackman Jake Handy Commits to St. Mary's College of Maryland

Severn School attackman Jake Handy has announced his commitment to continue his academic and lacrosse career at St. Mary's College of Maryland, becoming the latest MIAA standout to join one of the United East Conference's most successful Division III programs.

Choosing the Seahawks

Handy, a member of the Class of 2027, chose the Seahawks after a recruiting process that included interest from other colleges, ultimately deciding that St. Mary's offered the right combination of academics, campus environment and lacrosse culture.

A Program Built for Success

Head coach Jason Childs has led the Seahawks since 2016, helping establish St. Mary's as one of the premier programs in the United East. Since joining the conference in 2022, the Seahawks have captured four consecutive regular-season and conference tournament championships while reaching the NCAA Division III Tournament three times, advancing to the second round on each occasion. The program also set a school record with 15 victories during the 2023 season.

Strong MIAA Connection

St. Mary's has also developed a strong connection with the MIAA. The Seahawks' 2026 roster featured 10 former MIAA players, and Handy will continue that tradition when he arrives in historic St. Mary's City.

For Handy, the decision extended well beyond lacrosse.

Why St. Mary's Was the Right Fit

He said the close-knit campus community, small-school atmosphere and waterfront setting reminded him of his experience at Severn. The college's location in Southern Maryland also allows him to remain close to home, making it easier for his parents and brothers to visit campus and attend home games.

Handy was equally impressed with the Seahawks' coaching staff.

He said the coaches made him feel welcome throughout the recruiting process and demonstrated a genuine commitment to supporting players both on and off the field. Even after receiving invitations to visit other colleges, Handy remained confident that St. Mary's was the right fit.

Academically, he plans to major in business.

Handy will look to help Severn build on its recent success before beginning the next chapter of his career with a St. Mary's program that has established itself as one of Division III's consistent contenders and continues to strengthen its recruiting ties with one of the nation's premier high school lacrosse leagues.