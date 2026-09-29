10 Must-See New England High School Football Games in Week 4

High school football is hitting its stride across New England, even if the region's different schedules mean teams aren't all at the same point in their seasons.

Some programs are already four games into the schedule. Others have played only once. A few New England prep schools are just getting started.

That makes Week 4 unusual, but it doesn't diminish the quality of the matchups.

The latest High School On SI New England Top 25 features several teams facing significant tests this week, including a Top 10 matchup between No. 1 St. John's Prep and No. 7 La Salle Academy.

No. 5 Xaverian Brothers gets an immediate opportunity to rebound from its first loss when No. 15 Central Catholic visits, while No. 16 Thornton Academy faces undefeated Portland in a showdown between two of Maine's best teams.

Here are 10 New England high school football games to watch in Week 4.

Thornton Academy (Maine) at Portland (Maine)

Something has to give when two 4-0 teams meet in one of Maine's biggest games of the young season.

Thornton Academy, ranked No. 16 in the High School On SI New England Top 25, has overwhelmed its first four opponents, outscoring them 182-28. Portland hasn't been far behind, producing a 139-34 scoring advantage while also opening 4-0.

Combined, the teams have outscored their opponents 321-62.

Thornton enters averaging 45.5 points per game, while Portland is scoring nearly 35 per contest.

For two teams that have encountered little resistance through the opening month, Saturday's matchup should provide a much better indication of where they stand.

Central Catholic (Mass.) at Xaverian Brothers (Mass.)

How will Xaverian respond?

The three-time defending MIAA Division 1 champion Hawks fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the New England Top 25 after a 21-14 loss to Springfield Central.

Now they face another ranked opponent.

No. 15 Central Catholic enters at 1-2 after losses to current No. 1 St. John's Prep and No. 14 Bishop Hendricken. The Raiders were ranked No. 6 last week before falling nine spots following their 21-12 loss to Hendricken.

Xaverian remains loaded with talent, led by Penn State quarterback commit Will Wood, but the Hawks have an immediate opportunity to show that the Springfield Central loss was a temporary setback rather than the beginning of a larger problem.

La Salle Academy (R.I.) at St. John's Prep (Mass.)

The week's only matchup between two teams ranked in the top seven of the High School On SI New England Top 25 might also be the best game on the schedule.

St. John's Prep took over the No. 1 ranking this week after improving to 3-0 with a 45-6 victory over Needham. The Eagles already own victories over No. 4 Springfield Central and No. 15 Central Catholic.

No. 7 La Salle Academy is also 3-0 after shutting out Central of Rhode Island 39-0.

That sets up a significant interstate matchup between two undefeated teams and gives La Salle an opportunity to make a major move in the regional rankings.

For St. John's Prep, it's the first game since taking over the No. 1 spot.

Brunswick (Conn.) at Suffield Academy (Conn.)

Brunswick has quickly strengthened its case as one of Connecticut's teams to watch.

Led by Boston College quarterback commit Ben Rolapp, Brunswick is coming off a victory over Avon Old Farms and now heads to Suffield Academy looking to build on that result.

Suffield enters at 1-1 and will try to slow a Brunswick offense led by one of the region's notable quarterback prospects.

Another road victory would give Brunswick an impressive pair of results in consecutive weeks.

Tabor Academy (Mass.) at Milton Academy (Mass.)

Tabor Academy responded to a season-opening loss against Williston Northampton with a victory over Governor's Academy.

Now comes another difficult test.

Milton Academy enters 2-0 and has allowed only 13 points through its first two games.

Tabor quarterback Peter Bourque and the offense will therefore face a defense that has been difficult to crack early in the season.

For Tabor, a second consecutive victory would provide further evidence that the Week 1 loss was merely an early setback. Milton has an opportunity to remain unbeaten against one of its more challenging opponents to date.

Taft (Conn.) at Dexter Southfield (Mass.)

Dexter Southfield has opened the season 2-0 with victories over Suffield Academy and Hotchkiss.

The next challenge comes against an unbeaten Taft team.

Dexter features four-star athlete Jeremiah Figaro, one of the most highly regarded players in the matchup. Figaro and the Dexter defense will try to disrupt Taft quarterback Matt Pangaro.

Both teams enter 2-0, putting another perfect record on the line.

Williston Northampton (Mass.) at Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)

Williston Northampton has already produced one of the notable early-season results among New England prep programs with its victory over Tabor Academy.

Williston followed that performance with another win against Phillips Academy and now takes its unbeaten record to New Hampshire.

Phillips Exeter enters 1-1 but is coming off a convincing 38-14 victory over Cheshire Academy.

Williston has an opportunity to add another quality road result, while Exeter can build on its first victory by handing its visitor a first loss.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.) at Avon Old Farms (Conn.)

Avon Old Farms gets an immediate opportunity to respond after losing to Brunswick.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols, meanwhile, has barely begun its season.

BB&N will play only its second game after opening with a victory over Trinity-Pawling.

That contrast adds intrigue to the matchup: Avon Old Farms has already faced a significant early-season test, while BB&N is still beginning to establish its identity.

Bedford (N.H.) at Bishop Guertin (N.H.)

Bishop Guertin has been one of New Hampshire's strongest teams through the opening month, and its 4-0 start has earned the Cardinals their first appearance in the High School On SI New England Top 25 at No. 22.

The Cardinals are coming off a 53-8 victory over Merrimack.

Bedford enters at 2-2 after completing a perfect 12-0 championship season a year ago. The Bulldogs have already faced one of New Hampshire's other ranked teams, suffering a 40-7 loss to No. 21 Pinkerton.

That makes Saturday's game particularly useful in sorting out New Hampshire's crowded hierarchy.

Bishop Guertin can strengthen its case as one of the state's top teams, while Bedford has an opportunity to knock off an unbeaten opponent and get back above .500.

Wilmington (Mass.) at Burlington (Mass.)

Wilmington has emerged as one of the area's early surprises.

After struggling in recent seasons, the Wildcats have opened 2026 with three consecutive victories.

Quarterback Mark Holleran and running back Ayden Bellevy have helped lead the turnaround as Wilmington prepares to face neighboring Burlington.

Burlington enters at 1-2, but rivalry games don't always follow records.

For Wilmington, a fourth consecutive victory would continue a start that few outside the program may have anticipated entering the season.