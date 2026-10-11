New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Oct. 11, 2026)

The New England high school football season is entering its most important stretch, with the region's top teams looking to build momentum and strengthen their championship credentials. St. John's Prep of Massachusetts continues to lead the way in this week's New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings, but a deep field of contenders from Connecticut and Massachusetts currently occupy the top nine spots in the rankings.

Catholic Memorial remains the top challenger to St. John's Prep from the Bay State, while undefeated Connecticut powers occupy five of those top nine positions, including New Canaan, Greenwich, Southington, St. Joseph and Hand.

Rhode Island's Bishop Hendricken is the top team from outside those two states dominating the top of this list, but the two-loss Hawks were blown out in a 28-0 loss to No. 9 Hand earlier this season. Still, the Ocean State is well-represented here with a quartet of traditional powers, but like Hendricken, they've all lost at least once.

Maine's Thornton Academy is the top-ranked team from northern New England at No. 15, and New Hampshire's No. 17 Bishop Guertin has taken over the top position in the Granite State after dominating a Salem squad that previously beat the state's No. 2 Pinkerton. Vermont's No. 23 Burr & Burton, meanwhile, is the No. 1 team from the Green Mountain State.

This is your High School On SI New England Football Top 25 State Rankings.

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1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 43, Boston College High 6

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep continued its hot start with a 43-6 win over Boston College High. The Eagles have established themselves as one of the clear favorites to run the table in New England, and they'll go for 6-0 next Friday at St. John's which makes its debut here this week at No. 12.

2. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 41, Malden Catholic 0

Loss(es): None

Catholic Memorial stayed perfect with a 35-3 road victory over Brockton, improving to 4-0 on the season. The Knights will look to keep their unbeaten record intact Friday against Malden Catholic.

3. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

New Canaan remained unbeaten and extended its winning streak to 27 games with a 47-14 road victory over New Britain. The Rams have a bye this week before hosting Bridgeport Central on Oct. 17.

4. Central (MA)

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Central 49, Longmeadow 14

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Central strengthened its case as one of Massachusetts' elite teams with a convincing victory over Westfield. The Golden Eagles will look to keep rolling as they pursue another deep postseason run.

5. Greenwich (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Greenwich 49, Norwalk 6

Loss(es): None

Greenwich continued its unbeaten start and maintained its place among Connecticut's elite teams heading into a matchup against Norwalk. The Cardinals will look to extend their winning streak against a familiar FCIAC opponent.

6. Scituate (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Scituate 41, Quincy 6

Loss(es): None

Scituate turned in another dominant performance, rolling past Quincy 41-6 to remain among Massachusetts' top teams. The Sailors will look to carry that momentum into the next phase of their schedule as they work toward another postseason push.

7. Southington (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Southington 29, Manchester 6

Loss(es): None

Southington continued its unbeaten start with a 29-6 victory over Manchester, improving to 5-0 behind another strong performance from quarterback Jacoby Roman. The Blue Knights remain firmly in the mix among Connecticut's top contenders as they prepare for the second half of the regular season.

8. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: TBD

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph continued to make its case as one of Connecticut's top contenders with a dominant 42-7 win over Glastonbury. The Cadets remained unbeaten at 4-0 heading into their next matchup against Westhill.

9. Hand (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Hand 38, Cheshire 0

Loss(es): None

Hand delivered one of the weekend's most emphatic performances, shutting out Cheshire 38-0 in a rematch of last year's overtime thriller. The Tigers improved to 5-0 and continued to look like a serious contender for another deep postseason run.

10. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 24, La Salle Academy 13

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken continued its resurgence with a 24-13 victory over La Salle Academy, extending its winning streak to four games after an 0-2 start. The Hawks have quickly reestablished themselves as a force in Rhode Island and will visit Cranston West next.

11. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Central Catholic 49, Methuen 16

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 21-12

Central Catholic followed up its wild 52-51 victory over Xaverian Brothers with a convincing 49-16 win over Methuen. The Raiders have bounced back from a 2-2 start to win three straight and will visit Andover next.

12. St. John's (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: St. John's 42, Xaverian Brothers 22

Loss(es): None

St. John's made a statement by knocking off three-time defending Division 1 champion Xaverian Brothers 42-22. The Pioneers have emerged as a team to watch in Massachusetts and will look to keep building momentum after another impressive performance.

13. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 24, La Salle Academy 13

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13

La Salle Academy couldn't keep pace with Bishop Hendricken, falling 24-13 in a matchup between two of Rhode Island's traditional powers. The Rams will need to regroup quickly as they look to regain their footing in the state's championship picture.

14. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: North Kingstown 28, Portsmouth 21

Loss(es): La Salle Academy, 35-7

North Kingstown suffered a 27-21 loss to Cranston West, missing an opportunity to strengthen its position among Rhode Island's top teams. The Skippers will look to bounce back and regain momentum as the season moves deeper into October.

15. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Thornton Academy 53, Noble 20

Loss(es): None

Thornton Academy continued its strong season with a 53-20 victory over Noble, keeping the Trojans unbeaten. With another win under their belts, the Trojans remain firmly in the conversation among Maine's top programs as they prepare for the stretch run.

16. Cranston West (RI)

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Cranston West 34, Central (R.I.) 13

Loss(es): North Kingstown, 27-21

Cranston West picked up a valuable 27-21 win over North Kingstown, adding an important victory against a fellow ranked opponent. The Falcons have shown they can compete with the state's established powers and will look to carry that momentum into their next challenge.

17. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 41, Salem 27

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin remains in the regional rankings as it looks to establish itself among New Hampshire's top contenders. The Cardinals will need to keep stacking strong performances against Granite State competition to climb higher in the Top 25.

18. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Wachusett Regional 32, Walpole 21

Loss(es): None

Wachusett Regional earned a 31-21 victory over Walpole to strengthen its standing among Massachusetts' ranked teams. The Mountaineers have continued to find ways to win as the schedule gets tougher, giving them a chance to make a push up the regional rankings.

19. Pinkerton (NH)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Pinkerton 36, Manchester Central 13

Loss(es): Salem, 28-7

Pinkerton remains one of New Hampshire's most recognizable football programs and holds its place in the regional Top 25. The Astros will need to keep delivering against their in-state competition if they hope to make a move up the rankings in the coming weeks.

20. Andover (MA)

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Andover 50, Lawrence 12

Loss(es): Catholic Memorial, 36-14

Andover stays in the Top 25 as the Massachusetts season enters a pivotal stretch. The Golden Warriors have an important opportunity ahead against Central Catholic, a matchup that will provide a clearer measure of where they stand among the state's top programs.

21. Mansfield (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Mansfield 35, Oliver Ames 14

Loss(es): None

Mansfield continued its unbeaten start with a 35-14 win over Oliver Ames, keeping the Hornets firmly in the mix among Massachusetts' top teams. The victory gives Mansfield another building block as it looks to maintain its position and make a push toward the postseason.

22. Bonny Eagle (ME)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Bonny Eagle 45, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 6

Loss(es): None

Bonny Eagle continued its dominant run with a 45-6 victory over Oxford Hills, improving to 6-0. The Scots have been one of Maine's most consistent teams this fall, and their Oct. 24 showdown with Thornton Academy looms as a potential season-defining test.

23. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Burr & Burton 53, Champlain Valley Union 7

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton remains among Vermont's representatives in the regional Top 25 as it looks to maintain its standing against the state's best competition. The Bulldogs will need to keep delivering on the field in the coming weeks to hold their place in a crowded New England picture.

24. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 35, Greater Lowell Tech 7

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech continued its winning ways with a 35-7 victory over Greater Lowell Tech. The Rams have earned their spot in the regional rankings and will look to keep building momentum as the Massachusetts postseason picture begins to take shape.

25. Ridgefield (CT)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Staples, 23-20

Ridgefield holds on to a spot in the regional Top 25 as it looks to make up ground in a deep Connecticut field. The Tigers will need to string together strong performances in the second half of the season to climb the rankings and strengthen their postseason prospects.

Final Analysis

With the regular season winding down, every game carries added significance as New England's top teams look to separate themselves from the pack and build momentum for the postseason. St. John's Prep remains the team to chase, but with contenders spread across all six states, the regional pecking order could look considerably different before the final whistle of the season.